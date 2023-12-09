17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

Food & Drink

Celebrate Magnificent Wonders at Bulgari Hotel Beijing Unveils

Embrace the festive spirit with Bulgari Hotel Beijing as we unveil the "CELEBRATE MAGNIFICENT WONDERS" theme for the 2023 holiday season. Immerse yourself in the comforts and delights of the Italian lifestyle with our exclusive offerings. Indulge in sumptuous Italian delicacies, unwind in cozy guest rooms, savor elegant afternoon tea, and discover carefully selected festive gifts. Our goal is to elevate the year-end atmosphere with warmth and joy, creating a lifestyle filled with happiness. As you enter the hotel, be enchanted by the custom white and orange hangings, inviting you to embark on a magical winter journey. The iconic 'Serpenti,' a symbol of Bulgari's century-old legacy, graces the scenes, adding a touch of beautiful art to the festivities. Join us in celebrating the wonders of the season at Bulgari Hotel Beijing!



December 24 - 25, 2023

Bulgari Hotel Beijing, No.8 Xinyuan South Road, Chaoyang

Tapestry of Tastes at The Ritz-Carlton Beijing Financial Street

Embark on a new trend of Cantonese culinary excellence as Chef Shen Jinliang at Michelin-recommended restaurant Canton Disco in Shanghai, graces The Ritz-Carlton Beijing Financial Street's Michelin-recommended restaurant, Qi Chinese Restaurant, from December 18 to 25, 2023. This culinary collaboration between two esteemed Michelin-recommended restaurants brings together the flavors of Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai, creating a delectable tapestry of tastes for the winter season in the capital. Don't miss this opportunity to savor the exquisite Cantonese soul that Chef Shen brings to Beijing's discerning palates.



Until December 25, 2023

Lunch: 11.30am - 2.30pm

Dinner: 5.30pm - 9.30pm

Qi Chinese Restaurant, The Ritz-Carlton Beijing Financial Street, No.1 Jinchengfang East Street, Fuchengmen, Xicheng

Christmas Fondue Craze at Zarah



On Friday, December 22 we are hosting our annual cheese fondue event at Zarah – featuring a festive free-flow buffet of Christmassy appetizers, fondue dippers and homemade desserts! Get your fill of the gooey goodness for RMB268 per person and enjoy a three-hour (7pm -10pm) "Christmas Fondue Craze" session full of colorful delicacies which you can pair with the melted cheese perfection originating from the Alps! Need more cheese? Top up for another RMB108.



December 22, from 7pm

Zarah, No.46 Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

TEA: RNB XMAS PARTY



This Friday, get ready to welcome your beloved blonde bombshell, Tea, as she takes center stage to kick off the festive celebrations! Accompanied by a group of exceptionally talented musicians, Tea will fill the air with smooth R&B and pop tunes, sprinkling the holiday spirit all around. As the clock strikes 12, DJ Anosi will sweep you off your feet. Get your energy soaring with our delightful Xmas-themed happy hour shots, igniting the fire within you to dance the night away.



December 22, 2023

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Dongcheng

Guest Bartender Night



Flickering light, modern music, tasty wine & cocktails, light up the colorful night. On December 22 - 23, 2023, from 8pm to 2am, China World Summit Wing, Beijing Atmosphere will specially invite Mr. Chase White to offer the Guest Bartender Night to close the year of 2023. Chase White has worked as a bartender in many of the world's top 50 Bars.



December 22 - 23, 2023, from 8pm to 2am

China World Summit Wing, Beijing, No.1 Chaoyangmen Wai Dajie, Chaoyang

Guest Shift with Shi Cheng



Join us at Bottega CBD for a night of exquisite cocktails as we host a special Bartender Guest Shift sponsored by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, featuring the talented Shi Cheng.



December 22, from 9pm

Bottega (CBD), Unit E116B, E118, 101, Bld.8, Jinhui Road, Chaoyang

Music

Summer of Haze

Summer Of Haze returns to play a live set at Dada Beijing. Summer plays jaw-dropping wall of sound music - sometimes called "witch house" "chill wave" or "ghost rave" - his music fills every corner of your mind - it's hypnotic, the soundtrack for your beach holiday, a Siberian winter, a long desert drive, or your best night out.



December 23, from 9pm

Dada Beijing, Block A, Ritan International Trade Center, Chaoyang

Joyful Melodies of Christmas



Embrace the festive spirit and joyous melodies of Christmas at D3. As the first snowfall paints the town white, immerse yourself in the enchanting atmosphere of the season. Your exclusive invitation to the live jazz performance is already on its way. Join us for a Christmas celebration filled with soulful tunes and a touch of elegance. Make this holiday season memorable with the harmonious sounds of jazz, creating a unique and delightful Christmas experience at D3.



December 23, from 8pm

D3 Live, B1/F No.6 Mall, SOHO Sanlitun, Chaoyang

The Davinci 2023 Tour



In the name of music, a human journey unfolds on this stage. People above and below gather in a shared space, warming each other, interdependent, and collectively savoring unforgettable moments.



December 27, 2023

Omni Space, B103 Tianqiao Arts Center, Xiachen Square, Xicheng

Arts

Alex Gardner Good Luck

X Museum is delighted to present American artist Alex Gardner's first solo exhibition in China. The exhibition includes fifteen artworks by Gardner over the past six years, from 2017 to the present. "Good Luck" features a wide range of anonymous figures depicted by Gardner through various situational and atmospheric-making techniques, exploring cultural and political identities beyond race, as well as tensions within intimate relationships.



Until February 25, 2024

X Museum, No.53 Banjianta Road, Chaoyang, Langyuan Station E1

Take Away

International Artists in the Collection of Brian Wallace

The 40 works include paintings, prints, sculptures, installations, mixed media and photography by 28 artists from Sweden, Japan, Australia, the United States, South Korea, Mongolia, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Israel, Russia, Canada, France, Germany and New Zealand. Many works were collected while Red Gate was participating in art fairs while others were collected from artists with a deep connection to China.



Until March 3, 2024

Red Gate Gallery, 798 Art Distinct, No. 2 JIuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Magnificence and Grandeur



Immersive Experience of Grotto Art

In this immersive exhibition spanning approximately 1500 square meters, a giant digital installation takes center stage, featuring the motif of a blooming lotus for the first time. Artists, employing techniques such as digital drawing, 3D mapping, and AI algorithms, bring a contemporary perspective and a unique vision to portray, explore, and interpret the artistic styles and rich symbolism of renowned grottoes across China.



Open from December 9, 2023

National Museum of China, No.16 East Chang'an Avenue, Dongcheng

The Palace Museum Collection of Fine Glassware



This exhibition marks the first large-scale display of glass artifacts and related research outcomes from the 17th to the 20th century outside the museum. Featuring over 120 pieces, the exhibition is organized into three major sections, providing a comprehensive showcase that brings together Eastern and Western craftsmanship cultures. It presents a visual feast that seamlessly blends traditional and modern aesthetic styles, offering a unique exploration of the artistry and cultural significance embedded in these exquisite glass artifacts.



Until March 10, 2024

1/F Exhibition Hall, Guardian Art Center, No.1 Wangfujing Street, Chaoyang

Lifestyle

New Bridge Gift Market

As the New Year approaches, the New Bridge Gift Market presents its brand-new "Gift Market"! Featuring original designs, handmade crafts, new and used books, vintage items, personal collections, artistic creations, cultural and creative merchandise, and more. It's the perfect destination for treasure hunters as the year comes to a close. Explore a diverse range of categories and find unique gifts and treasures at the New Bridge Gift Market!



December 22 to 24, 2023

Building No.18, Fangzhuang Fanggu Garden, Fengtai

Winter Market by Woodstock of Eating



As the fashionable hub of Beijing, Sanlitun is known for hosting various New Year's celebrations at the end of the year. Woodstock of Eating presents the "Winter Market," a festive event taking place over two consecutive weekends during Christmas and New Year's. Enjoy live entertainment, discover an array of artistic brands, embark on a treasure hunt, and indulge in a culinary journey at the food corner.



December 22, 2023 to January 1, 2024

The former deja vu Recycle Store, Building No.75, Jidianyuan, No.4 Gongti Bei Road, Chaoyang

The Tortoise & The Hare Pop-up Market



As the Year of the Rabbit comes to a close, get ready for an exciting event themed around "The Tortoise & The Hare." This imaginative gathering transforms the traditional fable's characters, bringing a fresh and whimsical energy to the story. Over twenty artists, art groups, and brands driven by creativity have joined forces to rewrite this new chapter. Explore hundreds of original paintings, illustrations, creative crafts, and artistic merchandise at the pop-up market, where the tale of the tortoise and the hare takes on a whole new, vibrant life!



December 22, 2023 to January 21, 2024

The Box, Chaowai Dajie, Chaoyang

Christmas Market by Joy Market



In the enchanting atmosphere of December in Beijing, fully immersed in the Christmas spirit, the anticipation of the upcoming New Year and gatherings calls for the perfect gifts. Every week, The Opposite House hosts a market event where you can find a variety of items, from ideal Christmas presents to daily essentials and decorative treasures. Explore the market for fresh and healthy food, delightful accessories, and toys. Moreover, as you stroll through the market, you can collect stamps and enjoy art exhibitions. Gather your friends and join us for a delightful shopping experience at the Christmas Market by Joy Market!



Every Saturday and Sunday, from 12noon to 6pm

B1/F, The Grand Summit South Area, Chaoyang

