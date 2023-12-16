Caprice Gathers More Than 20 Global Chefs at Four Seasons Hong Kong

Caprice, a three-Michelin-starred French restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, announces a gastronomic event celebrating Executive Chef Guillaume Galliot’s 20th anniversary in Asia. From January 17 to 20, 2024, Chef Guillaume will be joined by 26 world-renowned chefs, totalling more than 30 Michelin stars, to present a series of four tasting menus. These guest chefs will work alongside Caprice’s team, including Chef de Cuisine Suveg Kavatkar and Pastry Chef Yann Riedmuller, to create an unforgettable dining experience.
"I am both thrilled and humbled to be joined by esteemed chefs from around the world in celebrating this milestone of my culinary journey in Asia. They are all good friends whom I have the pleasure of meeting along the way. Together at Caprice, we celebrate friendship and share our passion for cooking, while inspiring one another to greater heights on this adventure," says Chef Guillaume.
During the four-night event, Chef Guillaume will be collaborating with six chefs each night to create a special tasting menu, priced at HKD3,988 per person. Each unique menu will showcase an exquisite interplay of diverse culinary traditions and flavours, expertly crafted by top chef talents.
Chef Guillaume’s culinary journey in Asia began in Singapore, followed by Beijing and Macau, before he arrived in Hong Kong to join Caprice in 2017. Caprice was elevated to three stars in the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2019 and has since retained this status for five consecutive years. Undoubtedly, Guillaume Galliot is a French chef of the highest calibre, firmly rooted in the tradition of gastronomy. While he excels in classical French techniques, his true brilliance lies in harmonising myriad flavours from around the world, creating a symphony of taste on every plate. At Caprice, Chef Guillaume brings his visionary approach to French cuisine, where the flavours of France dance in perfect unison with global culinary influences.
Chef Line-up
January 17
Mathias and Thomas Sühring, Sühring, Bangkok
Christophe Hay, Fleur de Loire, Blois
Jacques and Laurent Pourcel, Jardin des Sens, Montpellier
Bruno Verjus, Bruno Verjus, Paris
Vicky Lau, Tate Dining Room, Hong Kong
Yann Riedmuller, Caprice, Hong Kong
January 18
Nicolas Lebec, Villa le Bec, Shanghai
Adrien Castillo, Racines, Hong Kong
Sergio Herman, Belgium
Julien Tongourian, Robuchon, Hong Kong and Macau
Vivien Sonzogni, Le Parc, Besancon
Suveg Kavatkar, Caprice, Hong Kong
January 19
Arnaud Dunand, Maison Dunand, Bangkok
Wilfrid Hocquet, Blue by Alain Ducasse, Bangkok
Julien Royer, Odette, Singapore
David Rathgeber, L’assiette, Paris
Emmanuel Renaut, Le Flocons de Sel, Megeve
Nicolas Lambert, Four Seasons Hotels Dubai
January 20
Jean-Charles Dubois, Racines, Sofitel, Singapore
Vicky Cheng, VEA, Hong Kong
Ton Thitid Tassanakajohn, Le Du, Bangkok
Dej Kewkacha, Kyo Bar, Bangkok
Riccardo La Perna, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Macau
Gaëtan Evrard, L’Evidence, Montbazon
Caprice
Podium 6, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street Central
Opening Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm and 6:30 to 8:30 pm
Booking Details: (852) 3196 8860
caprice.hkg@fourseasons.com
