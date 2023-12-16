  1. home
Caprice Gathers More Than 20 Global Chefs at Four Seasons Hong Kong

Celebrate Caprice Executive Chef Guillaume Galliot's 20 Years of Excellence in Asia Featuring More Than 20 Global Chefs at Four Seasons Hong Kong

By That's GBA, December 16, 2023

Caprice, a three-Michelin-starred French restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, announces a gastronomic event celebrating Executive Chef Guillaume Galliot’s 20th anniversary in Asia. From January 17 to 20, 2024, Chef Guillaume will be joined by 26 world-renowned chefs, totalling more than 30 Michelin stars, to present a series of four tasting menus. These guest chefs will work alongside Caprice’s team, including Chef de Cuisine Suveg Kavatkar and Pastry Chef Yann Riedmuller, to create an unforgettable dining experience.

HKG_2197_aspect16x9.jpg

Executive Chef Guillaume Galliot, Caprice, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

"I am both thrilled and humbled to be joined by esteemed chefs from around the world in celebrating this milestone of my culinary journey in Asia. They are all good friends whom I have the pleasure of meeting along the way. Together at Caprice, we celebrate friendship and share our passion for cooking, while inspiring one another to greater heights on this adventure," says Chef Guillaume.

During the four-night event, Chef Guillaume will be collaborating with six chefs each night to create a special tasting menu, priced at HKD3,988 per person. Each unique menu will showcase an exquisite interplay of diverse culinary traditions and flavours, expertly crafted by top chef talents.

HKG_3458_original.jpg

Caprice, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Chef Guillaume’s culinary journey in Asia began in Singapore, followed by Beijing and Macau, before he arrived in Hong Kong to join Caprice in 2017. Caprice was elevated to three stars in the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2019 and has since retained this status for five consecutive years. Undoubtedly, Guillaume Galliot is a French chef of the highest calibre, firmly rooted in the tradition of gastronomy. While he excels in classical French techniques, his true brilliance lies in harmonising myriad flavours from around the world, creating a symphony of taste on every plate. At Caprice, Chef Guillaume brings his visionary approach to French cuisine, where the flavours of France dance in perfect unison with global culinary influences.

Chef Line-up

January 17

  • Mathias and Thomas Sühring, Sühring, Bangkok

  • Christophe Hay, Fleur de Loire, Blois

  • Jacques and Laurent Pourcel, Jardin des Sens, Montpellier

  • Bruno Verjus, Bruno Verjus, Paris

  • Vicky Lau, Tate Dining Room, Hong Kong

  • Yann Riedmuller, Caprice, Hong Kong

January 18

  • Nicolas Lebec, Villa le Bec, Shanghai

  • Adrien Castillo, Racines, Hong Kong

  • Sergio Herman, Belgium

  • Julien Tongourian, Robuchon, Hong Kong and Macau

  • Vivien Sonzogni, Le Parc, Besancon

  • Suveg Kavatkar, Caprice, Hong Kong

January 19

  • Arnaud Dunand, Maison Dunand, Bangkok

  • Wilfrid Hocquet, Blue by Alain Ducasse, Bangkok

  • Julien Royer, Odette, Singapore

  • David Rathgeber, L’assiette, Paris

  • Emmanuel Renaut, Le Flocons de Sel, Megeve

  • Nicolas Lambert, Four Seasons Hotels Dubai

January 20

  • Jean-Charles Dubois, Racines, Sofitel, Singapore

  • Vicky Cheng, VEA, Hong Kong

  • Ton Thitid Tassanakajohn, Le Du, Bangkok

  • Dej Kewkacha, Kyo Bar, Bangkok

  • Riccardo La Perna, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Macau

  • Gaëtan Evrard, L’Evidence, Montbazon

Caprice

Podium 6, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street Central

Opening Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm and 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Booking Details: (852) 3196 8860

caprice.hkg@fourseasons.com

