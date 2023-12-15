Shanghai School News Roundup: December 2023

Dulwich Pudong Students Receive Top in China IGCSE Awards

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong is pleased to share that three of its students have been recognized for their outstanding achievements on the 2023 IGCSE examinations.

Hailun Z (Drama), Zihan L (International Mathematics), and Michael G (Literature in English, First Language English Oral Endorsement) have received Top in China Cambridge Outstanding Learner Awards.

In addition, Micheal G has received Highest Mark in China Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards for both Physics and Biology. Amazing results!

German School Students Become Beekeepers



Recently, a group of primary and secondary students from the German School Shanghai Hongqiao (DSSH) got to experience a day as beekeepers.

Excitement built on the journey, before they finally arrived at an apiary in Suzhou. With the knowledge prepared in the previous weeks, the students had already learned a lot about bees in terms of their life habit and the importance to the ecosystem.

Guided by a professional beekeeper, the students wore protective suits and took a closer look at hives co-sponsored by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the football cooperation partner Borussia Dortmund, to put book knowledge into practice.

They marveled at the hard-working insects, looked for the queen, and finally learned what honey was. The extraction of honey was also demonstrated, with the children actively helping to spin the honey.

The jointly produced honey – the DSSH honey – will be used for charity sale.

BISS Student Achieves Highest IGCSE Mathematics Score... in the Whole World!



The British International School Shanghai was delighted to congratulate Year 11 student, Reia, for achieving the highest IGCSE Mathematics score in the world, ahead of 70,000 students globally. Reia will be recognized at The Pearson Outstanding Learner Awards next year.

SSIS Celebrates Gratitude & Kindness



SSIS commemorated the spirit of gratitude and kindness through a heartwarming week-long campaign aimed at spreading kindness and appreciation.

Gratitude & Kindness Week showcased a series of activities that united students, teachers, and the SSIS community to honor the transformative influence of kindness in nurturing a positive school culture.

Thoughtful gestures ranged from writing gratitude letters to peers and presenting flowers to staff, to promoting food conservation for environmental sustainability and encouraging self-care.

Britannica Student Wins Micro-Video Competition

This term, students at Britannica have been actively engaged in a micro-video competition themed 'Shanghai in My Eye' (我眼中的上海), organized by the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission.

This innovative competition encouraged students to capture the charm and beauty of the city through their lenses, showcasing Shanghai from their unique perspectives rooted in their life experiences.

Britannica Year 6 student, Leonardo Gabbiani, was selected as one of the top 10 submissions in the competition, his creative vision and portrayal of Shanghai earning him a special invitation to the Shanghai Education TV Station.

Leonardo was featured on a TV program discussing his winning entry and sharing his experiences of life in Shanghai, an incredible opportunity for him to showcase his work.

Wellington Shanghai Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony



Wellington College International Shanghai kicked off the festive holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony.

Pupils, parents, teachers and staff gathered around the tree in the school’s promenade to sing carols together, warm up with some hot cocoa and – believe it or not – even enjoy a bit of snow.

Just as the sun set, the tree was illuminated, brightening the campus and spreading holiday cheer.

Concordia Christmas Bazaar



The Concordia PSO Christmas Bazaar was an unforgettable holiday celebration for the entire community. Over 130 stalls with unique gifts and delicious food and drinks, student-led clubs, and local service programs added to the festive spirit of giving and joy.

Delightful musical performances took place throughout the campus, and families lined up to have their photos taken with Santa or in front of the charming gingerbread house.

Just before noon, attendees gathered outside the Welcome Center as a grand spectacle unfolded with Santa descending from the rooftop, adding even more magic and excitement to the event.

The evening concluded with a Tree-Lighting Ceremony, where caroling and student musical performances filled the air with festive cheer. Those gathered held lit candles, marking a heartwarming start to the season.

Immense gratitude goes to the parent volunteers whose dedication made this Christmas wonderland a reality.

SCIS International Scholars Program







The SCIS International Scholars Program Fund is provided by the SCIS Board of Directors, with contributions from SCIS alumni. This program is an effort to provide prospective students who exemplify the SCIS ethos with the opportunity to join our dynamic, international learning community and pursue the IB Diploma.

SCIS offers six diverse scholarships, open to prospective students applying to join SCIS for Grades 5 through 11 for enrollment during the 2024-25 school year.

Through these opportunities, SCIS seeks internationally minded students who are highly motivated, talented, and dedicated to their communities, and who will flourish within the SCIS community and program.

