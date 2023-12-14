Get Aboard The Fullerton Express for Magical Festive Experiences

Unlock glorious gifting or a range of festive trimmings and roasts to take home, a grand array of enlightening holiday buffets, a myriad of caviar thematic afternoon tea, platter or tapas set, a glitzy range of mixologist creations or thematic holiday getaways featuring fun-filled festive F.U.N. activities or delicious delights.

The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel invites you to embark on an immersive journey of festive fun with seasonal gastronomy, rejuvenating wellness options, and exciting festive stays at the sustainability-minded resort.

This winter holiday season, The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel offers exciting opportunities for Christmas getaways and festive dining, where unforgettable moments can be celebrated and treasured. Embark on an enchanting journey as guests arrive in the lobby of this luxury oceanfront resort and are greeted by the Fullerton Express. Fuel your excursion with celebratory gourmet creations or indulge in a multiday getaway featuring an amazing series of activities and options. Create their own one-of-a-kind stay experience, complete with impeccable dining options and a selection of F.U.N. activities that will turn into lasting memories.

HOLIDAY SEASON STAYCATION PACKAGES

Stay, dine and be merry at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel. Choose from two of the holiday season staycation packages including holiday activities and gourmet offerings for you and your loved ones to celebrate the joyous moments.

The Holiday Wishes Getaway package features a one-night stay at the resort, complete with a myriad of fun-filled complimentary workshops, from DIY Christmas Bag to Christmas card writing. Guests also receive 5 festive tokens to be redeemed for their choice of festivities, options include a 45-minute session at The Explorers for two adults and one child; a one-hour use of the steam, sauna and vitality pool, or a unique festive gift set such as the snack goodie bag or The Fullerton Spa Christmas Gift Set, among many others. The one-night hotel package, complete with daily breakfast for two adults and one child, as well as a welcome Christmas gift, all for the price of HKD2,680 per night.

Alternatively, the Festive Gourmet Getaway is a one-night hotel stay for two with delightful gourmet experiences, from daily breakfasts to a festive themed dinner buffet at Lighthouse Café. The package, designed for two adults, also includes a welcome gift and a complimentary Christmas card writing workshop, all for the price of HKD2,930 per night.

FULLERTON HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES AND INDULGENCES

The Fullerton Spa also allows you to give the gift of wellness with a series of wellness gift sets by Bamford and Subtle Energies. Guests can also enjoy a 15% discount on all spa products with a purchase of any spa treatment at the Fullerton Spa. In-house guests can also indulge in a body massage and facial treatment with a 10% discount. Guests can also purchase e-gift certificates which can be redeemed for festive journeys at the Fullerton Ocean Park, from room stays to dining experiences.



Immerse in festive joy with an array of Fullerton Experiences specially curated for your little ones for a fun-filled family vacation between December 1 - 31, 2023.

Christmas Snow Globe

Time: 5pm to 6pm

Price: HKD168

Christmas Gingerbread House Workshop

Time: 3pm to 4pm

Price: HKD428

Fullerton Christmas Card Writing

Time: 9am to 8pm

Price: Complimentary for in-house

Light Clay Christmas Tree

First session: 9am to 10am

Second session: 10am to 11am

Price: HKD168

DIY Christmas Bag

2 sessions daily

First session: 4pm to 4.30pm

Second session: 4.30pm to 5pm

Price: Complimentary for in-house

ENLIGHTENING FESTIVE FEASTS



Create lasting memories with your family and friends this holiday season with a tradition presented by Lighthouse Café. Bring an endless bounty of festive feasts, sensational pâtisserie, and an array of dainty treats that are set to dazzle. Highlights include traditional American Oven-Roasted Turkey, live carving of Whole Sustainable Yellowfin Tuna, Pork Porchetta and more.



Gather with your family and loved ones at Lighthouse Café on Christmas Day and Boxing Day for a sumptuous buffet that showcases the best winter feast offerings. Indulge in unlimited Caviar pairing, traditional American oven-roast turkey, pork porchetta, and more. Complete your feast with festive desserts like the Christmas Yule Log, Winter Snowball, and traditional Mince Pies.

The Christmas Feast Buffet is available for lunch from 12.30pm to 2.30pm on December 24 (HKD988 per adult; HKD488 per child), December 25 (HKD988 per adult; HKD488 per child); and December 26 (HKD788 per adult; HKD428 per child). A festive holiday brunch is also served on January 1, 2024 (HKD728 per adult; HKD428 per child). Alternatively, guests can opt for a dinner buffet option in two seatings (5.30pm to 7.45pm / 8.15pm - 10.30pm) for both December 25 and 31. Prices are HKD1,288 per adult and HKD688 per child.

The panoramic view from Jade Restaurant is another highlight this Christmas. Guests can indulge in Executive Chef Lai Ching Shing's iconic Cantonese signatures with festive accents. Jade's Christmas and New Year's Eve Set menu showcases chef Lai's innovative touches with many surprises such as Braised Bird's Nest Soup with Fresh Crab Meat; Steamed Local Lobster with Huadiao Wine, and Braised Wagyu Beef Cheek with Pea Shoots. The set menu comes complete with a Christmas special dessert platter that highlights a fantastic Baked Sago Pudding with Chestnut Paste, Cashew Pineapple Puffs and Osmanthus Jelly. The Christmas and New Year's Eve set menu at Jade is available for both lunch and dinner services and is priced at HKD1,288 per person with a minimum order for two persons.

WINTER WONDERLAND CONCOCTIONS & CONFECTIONARY

AT THE LIGHTHOUSE LOUNGE

Lighthouse Lounge plays host to the festive Dazzling Kaviari Afternoon Tea, where guests can indulge in a Christmas spread of savoury and sweet treats, featuring glamorous caviar from Plantin Kaviari. The afternoon tea treats include Caviar Snow Crab Noodle Amber; Scallop and Transmontanus Caviar Mille-Feuilles, and Kristal® Caviar Egg Benedict, as well as sweet morsels like Nutty Christmas (coffee-hazelnut financier with almond mousse and hazelnut praline); Snowball (white chocolate mousse with white truffle namelaka) and Chocolate Log Cake, all presented on a three-tiered silver stand served alongside orange scones and Christmas mixed berry scones. The Dazzling Kaviari Afternoon Tea is available from December 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024 for two full months at Lighthouse Lounge daily from 3pm to 5.30pm and is priced from HKD728 for two.



The Lighthouse Lounge also showcases an exciting array of tempting small plates on its Christmas Tapas Set Menu, where guests can enjoy a series of indulgent gourmet tapas such as Smoked Salmon Tartare with Kaviari Kristal® Caviar, Smoked Eel Fillet and Crabmeat Salad with Salmon Roe etc. The Christmas Tapas Set Menu at HKD328 per set is available nightly from December 15 to 31, 2023. The gourmet experience is complete with festive tipples specially crafted for the holiday season by the mixologists at Lighthouse Lounge.

Experience the luxurious taste of our refined Kaviari Caviar Tasting Platter, featuring renowned French caviar and truffle ingredients from Plantin Kaviari. Delight in a variety of high-quality caviar options and savour a luxurious dining experience with your family and friends as you celebrate the joyous holiday season in December's festive atmosphere.

Whether it's nutty n' nice or fruity n' delightful, the cocktails and mocktails handcrafted by Lighthouse Lounge's talented team of mixologists comprise of delicious concoctions to suit every taste bud and are the perfect way to ring in the holiday season in style.

Not-to-be-missed cocktails include Grinch By The Sea (HKD128), Fullerton Mulled Wine (HKD128), and Santa's Punch (HKD128), while delightful mocktails include Pumpkin Pie (HKD88) and Holiday Cheer (HKD88).

Celebrate the holidays with the classic Christmas Yule Log Cake, featuring artisanal layers of airy chocolate sponge cake filled with irresistibly smooth chocolate mousse and Rémy Martin macerated fruit. Crafted by master pastry chefs, the special sweet treat is priced at HKD388 and is available at the hotel's online boutique at Lighthouse Lounge for pre-ordering. The Yule Log cakes are available for self-pickup and delivery options from December 1 to 27, 2023. This holiday season, revel in the most joyous celebrations with The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel, where sweet memories are best shared with families and loved ones.

The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel is also offering an exclusive selection of Christmas hampers, in which the hotel's experienced chef team presents gourmet gifts from foie gras terrine, chocolates and cookies, to Christmas cakes, for sharing with your loved ones. Guests can also arrange to have the The Fullerton Festive Roasts to go to their own party gatherings at home. The Fullerton's chef team presents a range of the finest gourmet delights for home delivery this holiday season. Guests placing advance bookings for gourmet deliveries and hampers on or before December 10 can enjoy a 20% early bird discount.

To celebrate the joy of the season and the spirit of giving, the Hotel is donating part of the proceeds in support of the The Ocean Park Conservation Foundation(OPCF) as our commitment to advocating, facilitating and participating in effective conservation of animals and their habitats.

The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong



No.3 Ocean Drive, Aberdeen, Hong Kong Island

Tel: +852 2166 7388

https://www.fullertonhotels.com/fullerton-ocean-park-hotel-hongkong



