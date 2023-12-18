Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Beijing

To-Go & Eat-In

Shang Brew's Turkey & Ham Extravaganza



This winter, redefine Christmas with Shang Brew's extraordinary feast. Indulge in a perfectly charred whole turkey with six delectable side dishes, or savor a juicy smoked ham paired with classic accompaniments. Complement your meal with Shang Brew's craft beer for an unforgettable experience. Roast Turkey Set for 6-8 people at RMB1,288 and Roast Whole Ham Set for 4-6 people at RMB988. Book 48 hours in advance. Shang Brew, located at Qunming Lake West Street, Beijing. Dial (86 10) 8829 3206 for details.



Until December 31, 2023

Shang Brew, Standalone (Xiuchi Lake Aside) , Qunming Lake West Street, No. 68 Shijingshan Road, Beijing

READ MORE: Festive Feast: Shang Brew's Thanksgiving Extravaganza

Festive Season Turkey



China World Summit Wing, Beijing is bringing the festive season to your table with their Traditional Whole Roast Turkey Set. Enjoy a delicious roast turkey along with 7 side dishes, perfect for 8-10 persons, all for RMB1,388, and roast chicken for smaller size celebration at RMB468. Get an early bird discount of RMB100 if you order before November 20, and when you purchase the roasted turkey set meal, you'll also receive a complimentary box of caramel walnut pie. They offer collection and delivery, with free delivery within the 5th Ring Road and Shunyi. Don't forget to make your order at least 48 hours in advance.

Order open until December 25, 2023

China World Summit Wing, Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

Beersmith Festive Food Returns



Indulge in Beersmith's festive delights! Beijing's beloved festive turkey, paired with all the fixings, is back. Free delivery within the Fifth Ring Road for orders over RMB1,300. Whether you need a whole turkey for 6-8 people or prefer a delightful turkey leg, Christmas ham, or a mouthwatering Tomahawk steak with salad (perfect for 3-4 people), we have something for everyone. Secure your early bird discount now for a memorable celebration! Festive dishes require 48 hours pre-booking.

Turkey available until December 31, 2023

1/F, JEN Beijing by Shangri-La, No. 1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

Festival Specials

Unlock Season's Magic at InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

As the festive season approaches, InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun, in collaboration with the luxury fashion brand Tiamo WWD, is proud to unveil a dazzling celebration like no other – the Festival Season. Combining the allure of acrylic light and shadow play, a Christmas tree illusion takes center stage, projecting a radiant 'I' that encapsulates the spirit of joy and celebration. Indulge in festive treats: the L'OCCITANE Christmas Afternoon Tea, Christmas special menus available at CHAR Bar & Grill, heartwarming feast at Ying Chinese, and join Top Tapas for a festive celebration featuring a fancy buffet dinner and free-flowing drinks!



December 24 - 25, 2023

InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun, No.1 South Sanlitun Road, Chaoyang

READ MORE: Unlock Season's Magic at InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

A Dreamy Christmas Escape at Waldorf Astoria Beijing



Stepping into the enchanting world of Waldorf Astoria Beijing during the Christmas season is like entering a dream. The hotel, adorned in the most exquisite pink decorations, welcomes guests to a magical holiday experience. Located in the lively Wangfujing area, the hotel becomes a winter wonderland, setting the stage for an unforgettable Christmas celebration with family and friends. The culinary journey begins at Brasserie 1893, then to the Sparkling Lady Afternoon Tea at Peacock Alley for a stylish and elegant afterAnoon, last but not least, delightful seasonal gifts to add joy to your celebrations!



December 23 - 25, 2023

Waldorf Astoria Beijing, No.5-15 Jinyu Hutong, Dongcheng

READ MORE: A Dreamy Christmas Escape at Waldorf Astoria Beijing

Embracing Fragrance in Christmas at Shangri-La Shougang Park, Beijing

As the first snowflakes fall and the festive melodies chime, Shangri-La Shougang Park in Beijing officially kicks off the 2023 Christmas holiday season in a joyful and celebratory atmosphere. On the evening of December 23 and lunch on December 24, Shang Market collaborates with the Power Station to launch a Christmas-themed buffet. A delightful array of dishes awaits, presenting a feast for your taste buds and transforming culinary surprises into festive blessings. The Power Station offers five specially crafted Christmas cocktails, adding a touch of warmth to your entire holiday season and dispelling the winter chill.



Shang Market Christmas-themed buffet

December 23 Dinner: 5.30pm - 8.30pm

December 24 Lunch: 12noon - 3pm

Shangri-La Shougang Park, Beijing, Qunming Lake West Street, No. 68 Shijingshan Road, Mentougou

Christmas Roasted Turkey Set



Indulge in the festive spirit with MAHA Club & Residences Chaoyang Park, Beijing! Before December 31, savor the Christmas Roasted Turkey Set for RMB1,288. Book during this period, and delight in an additional treat of a 4-inch handmade apple pie and a bottle of white wine. MAHA Club & Residences also offers special Christmas Dinner Package at RMB1,388/per person. Celebrate the season with culinary delights at MAHA Club & Residences.



Christmas Roasted Turkey Set

Price: RMB1,288/set

Christmas Dinner Package

Price: RMB1,388/per person

Christmas Roasted Turkey Set available until December 31, 2023

Christmas Dinner available for December 23 - 24, 2023

MAHA Club & Residences Chaoyang Park, Beijing, No.8 Xiaoyun Road, Chaoyang

Celebrate Christmas at Universal Beijing Resort

Indulge in the festive spirit with a variety of Christmas offerings at Universal Beijing Resort. Delight your palate with the Lotus Garden Christmas Dinner Buffet and Cafe Royal Christmas Dinner Buffet, both promising a culinary journey filled with seasonal delights. For a whimsical experience, don't miss the Winter Holiday Despicable Me Character Breakfast, where beloved characters come to life. JIA Winter Menu offers a unique and delectable dining experience, and the Lobby Lounge presents a refined touch with the Christmas Afternoon Tea. Embrace the joy of the season with these special offerings and create cherished holiday memories at Universal Beijing Resort.



December 23 - 25, 2023

Universal Beijing Resort, Li Yuan Zhen, Tongzhou

Enchanting Festivities Await



As the melodious chimes announce the arrival of year-end, Four Seasons Hotel Beijing presents a delightful array of festive offerings. From the whimsical "Miffy's Fantastical Thoughts" themed afternoon tea to Christmas-themed buffets, exclusive lounge packages, New Year's Eve feasts, countdown parties, Christmas hampers and gifts, Italian-inspired festive banquets, and more. Explore the enchanting world of holiday celebrations at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing.



Details available on the hotel's WeChat official account (ID:FourSeasons59658888)

Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, NO.48 Liang Ma Qiao Road, Chaoyang

Winter Fairy Tale Christmas Afternoon Tea



Experience the enchantment of the season at the Lobby Lounge of The St. Regis, Beijing, where a sparkling Christmas tree sets the backdrop for a festive atmosphere. Indulge in a traditional British-style afternoon tea curated by pastry chef Eric Song and his team, featuring adorable Christmas bells and Santa Claus treats that convey warm holiday greetings. The creative addition of Beijing's popular hawthorn fruit to pastries and hawthorn oolong tea adds a local touch, while a homemade Beijing-style Panettone evokes sweet childhood memories.



Available until December 31, 2023

Daily afternoon tea: 2pm - 5pm

Lobby Lounge. 1/F, The St. Regis, Beijing, No.21 Jianguomen Outer Street, Chaoyang

George's Restaurant Decorates Appetite with Christmas Family Dinner



Step into the festive ambiance at George's Restaurant, adorned with garlands and candles, and treat yourself to an indulgent Christmas Family Dinner. The meticulously crafted menu features savory beef tartare, luxuriant grilled Boston lobster, and the rich and toasty flavors of Beef Wellington. Elevate the celebration with complimentary mulled wine and hot chocolate. Embrace the joyous spirit and savor the scrumptious delights of this cracking festive feast.



Price: RMB1,388/set (for two adults and two children)

Until December 26, Monday to Sunday, 6pm - 10pm

George's Restaurant, 2/F, Hotel Éclat Beijing

FEAST in Festive Splendor by EAST



Embark on a culinary journey with the acclaimed FEAST restaurant this Christmas, offering an exquisite holiday-themed buffet to tantalize your taste buds. Delight in succulent roasted turkey, salt-baked trout, bone-in ham, juicy sirloin steaks, and an array of mouthwatering meat dishes. Explore a variety of salads, made-to-order noodles, Western and Chinese stir-fries, dim sum, and indulge in fresh oysters, crab legs, and lobster. Complemented by a selection of free-flowing sparkling wine, wine, beer, and soft drinks, this buffet promises a festive feast for your discerning palate.



Christmas Eve Lunch & Dinner Buffet

Price: RMB568/adult, lunch; RMB588/adult, dinner; Half price for children aged 7 - 12, free entry for children under age 6.

December 24, 11.30am - 2.30pm, 5.30pm - 10pm

Christmas Day Buffet

Price: RMB568/adult; Half price for children aged 7 - 12, free entry for children under age 6.

December 25, 11.30am - 2.30pm, 3.15pm - 6.15pm, 7pm - 9.30pm

EAST Beijing, No.22 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Festive Holiday Dinner at Morton's

Indulge in the ultimate festive dining experience at Morton's The Steakhouse with our exclusive Chicago-style holiday dinner! Priced at just RMB1,388 or RMB2,388, savor the richness of the season with a delectable menu available on December 24, 25, and 31. Immerse yourself in the iconic Chicago atmosphere and relish the finest culinary creations meticulously prepared to elevate your holiday celebration. Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience surrounded by the warm ambiance of Morton's, where every bite is a taste of perfection. Book your table now and treat yourself to a memorable holiday feast in true Chicago style!



Price: RMB1,388 or RMB2,388, plus service charge

Available on December 24, 25, and 31, 2023

Morton's The Steakhouse, 2/F, The Regent Hotel, No.99 Jinbao Street, Dongcheng

Christmas Buffet by Simone Thompson

Celebrate the joy of Christmas at Side Street Jianguomen on December 20! Immerse yourself in the festive spirit with a sumptuous all-you-can-eat Christmas buffet curated by Chef Simone. Indulge in an enticing selection of mouthwatering dishes and delightful treats that promise to enchant your palate. Elevate your experience with our free-flow deal, ensuring a continuous flow of your preferred beverages throughout the evening. Join us for a merry and memorable Christmas celebration, surrounded by the warm ambiance and culinary delights at Side Street Jianguomen.



Price: RMB298/person

December 20, 2023

Side Street, Jianguomen Branch, Building N28 2/101-102, No.17 Jianguomen Outer Street (right behind Nola)

Christmas and New Year Gourmet



Join NUO Hotel Beijing in savoring the magic of the season with a delectable array of festive delights. Indulge in a culinary journey at N’Joy All Day Dining Restaurant, featuring Christmas and New Year lunch, dinner, and brunch buffets priced between RMB428 and RMB728 per person. Delight in a feast of international cuisines, fresh seafood, exotic South Asian delicacies, festive turkey and ham, and the chef's secret recipes, making it a memorable and flavorful celebration.



Christmas and New Year lunch, dinner and brunch buffet ranging from RMB428 to RMB728 per person

NUO Hotel Beijing, No.2 A Jiangtai Road, Chaoyang

Migas Christmas Menu



Get into the holiday mood with a traditionally inspired 7-course Mediterranean menu! Join us for a festive experience on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day lunch. Make sure to secure your spot by making reservations, especially for Christmas Day lunch, which is available through reservations only. It's the perfect way to celebrate the season with delicious Mediterranean cuisine. Don't miss out!



Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day lunch

Migas Mercado, 7/F, North Zone, China World Mall, No.1 Jian Guo Men Wai Avenue, Chaoyang

Festive Season Celebration at Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing



Embrace the festive season at Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing, nestled in an enchanted urban forest designed by the renowned architect Kengo Kuma. Celebrate Christmas at the Market Café, the all-day-dining restaurant, surrounded by lush greenery that provides the perfect backdrop for a festive atmosphere.



Christmas Sunday Brunch at Market Café

Price: RMB568 net/person

Every Sunday, until December 31, 2023

Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner at Market Café

Price: RMB1,288 net/person

December 24, 2023

Christmas Day Buffet Dinner at Market Café

Price: RMB688 net/person

December 25, 2023

Christmas All You Can Eat at Shunpachi

Price: RMB788 net/person

December 24 & 25, 2023

Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing, Lei Shing Hong Center, No.8 Guangshun South Street, Chaoyang

Grill 79 Christmas 6-Course Set Menu



Enjoy the festive spirit at GRILL 79 in China World Summit Wing, Beijing, with their special Christmas 6-course set menu. The menu is available from December 22 to 25, between 5.30pm and 10pm, and it is priced at RMB4,288 for 2 persons. It sounds like a delightful way to celebrate the holiday season with a delicious meal!



Price: RMB4,288 for 2 persons

December 22 to 25, 6pm and 10.30pm

GRILL 79, 79/F, China World Trade Center, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, by Dongsanhuan Zhong Road, Chaoyang

Christmas Set Meal at La Taverne



Indulge in the Christmas spirit with our Three's a Crowd promotion, available from December 22 to December 30! Book the Christmas solo meal for four, and the fourth lady dines for free (ladies only). If you're a social butterfly, invite three friends to enjoy the Christmas set meal, and the fourth solo Christmas meal is on the house! Note: Due to high demand during Christmas, make sure to book in advance to secure your spot. On the evenings of December 24 and 25, in addition to the Christmas set meal, a la carte options include garlic butter-baked escargot, fresh New Zealand Marlborough oysters, smoked salmon, thinly sliced raw beef, and more. Enjoy a delightful holiday feast with us!



Price: RMB698/person

December 22 - 30, 2023

La Taverne, No.7 Gongti Xi Lu, by Jishikou Ba Tiao

Christmas Market



Kempinski Christmas Wonderland at Liangma Riverside



To deliver the charm of winter and holiday cheer, we build a vibrant Christmas hub alongside the Liangma River, offering food, fun, and entertainment! From December 10 to 24, every day from 4pm to 9pm, the Beer Garden of Paulaner Bräuhaus will host the "Christmas Wonderland". The event will feature over 10 German-style chalets, offering free entry to guests who wish to experience the rich Christmas atmosphere.



Every day, from December 12 to 24, 2023, from 4pm

Paulaner Bräuhaus - Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center, 1/F, Kempinski Hotel, 50 Liangmaqiao Lu, by Dongsanhuan Bei Lu, Chaoyang

Concerts



Enchanting Melodies Cross East and West



Christmas Concert 2023

Experience the magic of Christmas like never before in this unique concert where traditional Western Christmas songs are reimagined with a blend of Western musical style and Eastern artistic charm. Chinese musicians, skilled in playing traditional instruments, infuse these classics with a touch of Eastern allure, creating a harmonious fusion that celebrates the beauty of both worlds. Don't miss this enchanting musical journey that transcends cultural boundaries and captures the spirit of the season in a truly exceptional way.



December 23, 7.30pm - 9pm

Unbounded Theatre, 20-215, Jingyuan Art Center, No. Guangqu Road, Chaoyang

Unbounded Chamber Orchestra



Concerts Festival Season presented by CC Artwork and Unbounded Theatre. Special concerts for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year!



November 18, 7.30pm - 9pm

December 24, 7.30pm - 9pm

December 31, 7.30pm - 9pm

Unbounded Theatre, No.3 Jinyuan, Guangqu Road, Chaoyang

Oriental Girl in New York



In the 1990s, a TV series titled "Oriental Girl in New York" became a nationwide sensation in China, even causing a phenomenon where streets were emptied as people tuned in. The show narrates the stories of a group of individuals from Beijing struggling and striving for survival in New York City. With magnificent dreams and modest belongings, they venture into the bustling metropolis, experiencing the highs and lows, gains and losses, triumphs, and pitfalls. This series vividly portrays the dreams and challenges faced by the younger generation as they navigate through the complexities of urban life during that era.



December 25, 2023

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Festive Treats

Discover Winter Magic on Stunning Yanqi Island

As the winter chill sets in, it's time to indulge in the magic of the season with holidays filled with joy, celebrations, and unforgettable moments. Look no further than Yanqi Island, a winter wonderland just 60 minutes northeast of Beijing, managed by the prestigious Kempinski. Here, amidst the breathtaking natural landscape, you'll find the perfect blend of traditional Chinese architecture and modern luxury, setting the stage for an extraordinary winter escape. Celebrate an extraordinary holiday season and welcome a prosperous 2024 surrounded by the enchantment of Yanqi Island. Whether you're seeking a family trip, a romantic getaway, or a joyous reunion with friends, this winter wonderland promises an experience like no other.



Book your stay now and create lasting memories in the heart of festive magic, please call +86 (10) 6961 8888

Yanqi Island, Managed by Kempinski, Yanqi Lake, Huairou

READ MORE: Discover Winter Magic on Stunning Yanqi Island

Merry Christmas at Kocoon Spa



Join us for a chance to win exciting prizes! Until January 15, 2024, make a single purchase of RMB688 or more at The Veggie Table, and you can participate in our on-site lucky draw with a 100% winning rate. Amazing prizes include five-star hotel accommodations, and there are more surprises waiting for you!



"Gather Congenial Friends" Rewards Program

Invite 1 friend of yours to consume, you will be rewarded with a free rose candlelight bath. (Or RMB100 Cash Reward)

Invite 2 friends of yours to consume, you will be rewarded with a free back massage. (Or RMB200 Cash Reward)

Invite 3 or more friends to consume, you will be rewarded with a free full-body aromatherapy massage. (Or RMB400 Cash Reward)

Until January 15, 2024

Benefit Christmas

Body Exfoliation/30 mins

Back Massage/30mins

Shiatsu Face Lifting/45mins

Price: RMB798/105mins instead of RMB1,298/105mins

Until January 1, 2024



Kocoon Spa, 3/F, Beijing Softel Hotel, No2, Jianguomen South Street, Chaoyang

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: