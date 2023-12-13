18 Amazing Art Shows This December in Beijing

Intercultural Encounters in Art:

A Workshop on Western Contemporary Abstract Art

Explore the intercultural world of art at the workshop on Western Contemporary Abstract Art, organized in collaboration with ICI LABAS Art Gallery in Beijing 798. The workshop will use the solo exhibition of Chinese-Bulgarian artist Phenix Varbanov titled "Neither" as a focal point, offering a unique intercultural art experience for art enthusiasts with a global perspective. Join this engaging session to delve into the diverse world of contemporary abstract art!



Price: RMB180

December 16, 5pm - 6.30pm

December 23, 5pm - 6.30pm

ICI LABAS Gallary, D10, 798 Art District

Art Fair in Hotel



Get ready to embrace the holiday spirit with a unique art fair experience! CC ARTWALK proudly announces its partnership with ART FAIR IN HOTEL (AFIH), set to unfold from December 15th to 17th on the 9th floor of Four Seasons Hotel Beijing. Featuring over 20 local and international art galleries, AFIH offers a curated showcase of diverse artworks, including paintings, sculptures, installations, photography, fashion art, limited edition furniture, high-end jewelry, and more. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to explore and acquire exquisite pieces. A special 20% discount awaits our community, making it a perfect festive outing filled with beauty and surprises!



One-day pass is available on December 17, 2023

Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, No.48 Liang Ma Qiao Road, Chaoyang

Ideal and Magnificent Natural Homeland



The exhibition showcases over 80 representative works by Ren Jianguo, spanning his creative journey from meticulous color to a new freehand style since the 1980s. The collection presents the artistic achievements of Ren Jianguo, illustrating the evolution of his style over the decades.



Until December 19, 2023

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Street, Dongcheng

Picasso Retratado. Picasso Enmascarado

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso's legacy with the Cervantes Institute's commemorative events. Experience the lesser-known aspects of this artistic genius through a captivating "Picasso: The Masked Image" photography exhibition. This exhibition features works by Picasso's friends and photographers, including Roberto Otero, André Villers, Lucien Clergue, Edward Quinn, and David Douglas Duncan.



Until December 20, 2023

Instituto Cervantes, A1 Gongti Nan Lu, Chaoyang

Prehistoric Lower Yangtze



The Hemudu Culture, dating back approximately 7,000 to 5,000 years, named after the Hemudu site in Yuyao, is one of the most significant Neolithic cultures in the Yangtze River basin and a prominent representative of China's prehistoric civilizations. This exhibition will showcase numerous artifacts unearthed from sites such as Hemudu, Tianluoshan, Tashan, and Jingtoushan.



Until December 31, 2023

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Street, Dongcheng

Blanc De Chine Dehua White Porcelain



The exhibition carefully selects more than 400 Dehua white porcelain exhibits from ancient times to the present, reflecting the exquisite porcelain-making skills of Dehua porcelain and the inheritance and innovation of the same lineage.



Until December 31, 2023

National Museum of China, No.16 Dongchangan Jie, Dongcheng

Fine Arts School Affiliated to Central Academy of Fine Arts Excellent Works Exhibition



70th anniversary exhibition of outstanding works by current students at the Central Academy of Fine Arts Attached High School. Join us at the opening ceremony on December 15, 2023, at 3pm in the CAFA Art Museum. As we celebrate this milestone, we extend a heartfelt invitation to all alumni, urging you to relive shared memories with classmates and educators.



Until January 1, 2024

CAFA Art Museum, No.8 Huajiadi Nan Road, Chaoyang

Beauty is in the Heart



On December 9, 2023, the exhibition 'Beauty is in the Heart: Flower and Bird Paintings from the Collection of the National Art Museum of China' opens to the public. As part of the museum's 'Revitalizing the Collection' series, the exhibition features 13 masterpieces of flower and bird paintings by renowned artists. This showcase captures the aesthetic interests and emotional reflections of literati artists, offering a glimpse into their world.



Until January 2, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Street, Dongcheng

World of Oil Paintings



This exhibition serves as another concentrated showcase of the museum's oil painting collection. Featuring over 100 exquisite pieces created by more than 50 renowned Chinese oil painters, the exhibition embodies distinct contemporary characteristics and diverse artistic styles.



Until January 2, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Street, Dongcheng

China in Memory: An Exhibition of Photography and Sketches by Chilean Artist Jose Vantolreri



Explore the rich heritage of Belt and Road countries with our exhibition, featuring a captivating collection of 84 artifacts from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, and China. Immerse yourself in the history and culture of these nations and discover the historical crossroads of Silk Road civilization. Witness the collaborative efforts of international archaeology and historical site preservation. Don't miss this extraordinary journey through time and space!



Until January 5, 2024

The Palace Museum, No.4 Jingshanqian Street, Dongcheng

Happy Martian



The exhibition is organized thematically rather than chronologically, presenting works from different periods that trace the continuity and connections in the artist's long, over 70-year creative career. Since the late 1940s, Lasnig pioneered a self-observational painting method she referred to as "body awareness," aiming to depict the feelings originating from the self, not the outward appearance perceived by others. She explained, "The only truth is my own feelings, and these occur in the body in which I reside."



Until January 7, 2024

UCCA Center of Contemporary Art, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

The Essence of Shandong's Ancient Civilization



Through seven sections, the exhibition showcases the East Asian cultural genes and developmental journey of Chinese civilization from different perspectives, revealing the consistent essence of Chinese culture.



Until January 14, 2024

Tsinghua University Art Museum, No.1 Tsinghua University Campus, 30 Shuangqing Road, Haidian

Elemental Constellations



The exhibition showcases 17 sets of works from 15 artists worldwide, encompassing mediums such as painting, sculpture, installations, and video art. Inspired by Primo Levi's novel "The Periodic Table".



Until February 5, 2024

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Lu, Chaoyang

Modern Time

Picasso, Klee, Matisse, Giacometti, Cézanne, and Braque – the exhibition presents over 90 authentic masterpieces by these six modernist art giants. These pieces are sourced from the renowned modern art museums in Europe and the precious collections of the Nationalgalerie Berlin. It marks the first-ever exhibition of these works in China.



Until February 25, 2024

UCCA Center of Contemporary Art, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Domain · Plot · Field



A journey through the Silk Road, unveiling the beauty of Xinjiang. This exhibition features the works of 11 contemporary artists who use various artistic forms and mediums to showcase the richness of Xinjiang's culture and landscapes. Join this art exhibition to experience the diverse and captivating expressions of these artists.



Until February 27, 2024

Beijing Times Art Museum, No.69 Fuxing Road, Haidian

Chinese Traditional - Art Exhibition

Travel through time and step into the grandeur of the Northern Song Dynasty. On this journey through a millennium, you'll enjoy ancient zither music, chess games, grand feasts, and even a tea ceremony performance, immersing yourself in the splendor of ancient culture. The nearly 2,000-square-meter large exhibition hall offers perfect photo opportunities, opening a door to a time filled with art and ambience.



Until February 29, 2024

Beijing apm, No.138 Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng

Ink Splendor and Cultural Context



The exhibition showcases over 90 masterpieces of ancient paintings from the Jilin Provincial Museum. Spanning from the Song to Qing dynasties, these works present traditional treasures that have been passed down for centuries, allowing the audience to appreciate the humanistic sentiments and artistic charm embedded in them.



Until March 1, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Street, Dongcheng

Nice Dog



This exhibition focuses on the artist's creative practices over the past six years, featuring a collection of significant works from important collections worldwide, as well as the premiere of his latest masterpieces. Krull, who graduated from the Düsseldorf Art Academy in 2017 under the mentorship of artist Peter Doig, has recently relocated to New York. His recent works reflect a sense of unease and anxiety influenced by the atmosphere of the city.



Until March 2, 2024

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Lu, Chaoyang

