Shenzhen, China - Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan celebrates its 8th anniversary by cooperating with Shenzhen Poly Theater to present the themed afternoon tea "Love Never Dies" which tantalizes the taste buds with sweet delicacies inspired by the Phantom's artistic drama concept. As the sequel to "The Phantom of the Opera," "Love Never Dies" will tour to town in Shenzhen Poly Theater from December 22, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

Inspired by the musical "Love Never Dies", the pastry team from the hotel have recreated 8 dramatic afternoon tea desserts that incorporate classic elements from the musical such as red roses, circus, and masks. These desserts include a rose-shaped Raspberry Pistachio Cake, a smooth and blended Strawberry Mousse, and a black and white Durian Basque, all echoing the theme of the play. Additionally, there are 3 savory treats, including a refined Hawthorn Foie Gras, Orange Salmon, and Alaska Crab Tart, providing customers with a harmonious balance of savory flavors.

The "Love Never Dies" themed afternoon tea will be available from now until January 7, 2024, at The Lounge on the 43rd floor of the hotel. It is priced at only RMB 520 net per set, and there are only 4 sets available per day. Guests who purchase the afternoon tea will receive a complimentary "Love Never Dies Rose Seed Ticket" as a gift. The seasonal afternoon tea also includes a specially crafted non-alcoholic cocktail called "Enchanting Life" and a variety of coffee or tea options. For more information or to make a reservation, please call: 0755 8436 8255.



