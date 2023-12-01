A Glittering Festive Season Awaits at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen is pulling out all the stops this year for a holiday season infused with warm-hearted spirit and sparkling flair. Romantic Christmas treats, luxurious fine dining, exquisite spa offerings and staycation packages are just the start of the season-long spectacular that flows from smile-filled days to memory-making nights with effortless festive ease.

The Ultimate Winter Wonder Hideaway



Guests are invited to step into the wonders of the season inside the mesmerising Lodge, where flickering candles, stylish decorations and a glittering Christmas tree set the scene for joyful festivities. Capture festive photos, purchase a Christmassy treat or two, and indulge in the Christmas Cottage Menu at the Glass House: a roll call of warming winter favourites such as Raclette, Hearty Beef Goulash, French Onion Soup and Flamed French Crepe, complemented by mulled wine, eggnog and delicious holiday cocktails and mocktails.

Christmas Cottage Menu, The Lodge

December 1-30, 2023

11am - 11pm

Fabulous Festive Feasting at FOO



Indulge in flavourful festive feasts in the exquisite surrounds of FOO restaurant. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day buffets will feature Beef Wellington crafted with fine seven-marble-score Wagyu beef plus Christmas turkey, Australian lamb chops, Christmas ham and a tantalising array of classic festive desserts. With an ambience as warm as its welcome, FOO sets an elegant, intimate scene for shared celebrations with family and friends.

December 24, 2023, Christmas Eve Buffet

12pm - 2.30pm / 6pm - 10pm

Lunch RMB638*/per person; Dinner RMB988*/per person

December 25, 2023, Christmas Day Buffet

12pm - 2.30pm / 6pm - 10pm

RMB788*/per person

A Yuletide Tea at Yi Lounge



A magical array of holiday-themed delights awaits at Yi Lounge, starting with the colourful Christmas Afternoon Tea. Brimming with bite-sized savoury eats – like Cranberry Walnut Goat Cheese Truffle Balls and Pumpkin Puffs with Scallop and Caviar – and sweet seasonal treats including Ginger Bread Mascarpone Cream Scones, Christmas pastries and Chocolate Yule Log Cake, prepare for a leisurely indulgence of seasonal flavour.

December 1 - 26, 2023, Christmas Afternoon Tea

2pm - 5.30pm

RMB498*/set

Countdown in Masquerade Style at Yi Lounge

Dress to impress and head to Yi Lounge on New Year's Eve for our masked Broadway party – a chic, sleek countdown event complete with a live band, lucky draw and celebratory Champagne, and the most intriguingly dazzling way to welcome the New Year.

December 31, 2023, New Year Countdown Party at Yi Lounge

9pm - 0.30am

RMB198*/person

Get Set for Seasonal Specials at Matsuyi

Embark on a voyage of culinary discovery this festive season at Matsuyi, with a special Christmas Set Menu showcasing Japanese delights. Tuck into dishes crafted with the finest fresh meat and seafood, from Snowing Foie Gras Omakase Sushi to Silver Fish Tempura and Teppanyaki Wagyu Beef with Morel Mushroom, before rounding off with an exquisite Japanese Christmas dessert.

December 24 and 25, 2023, Christmas Set Menu

11.30am - 2pm / 5.30pm - 9.30pm

RMB1,388*/ per person

A Decadent Chinese Christmas at Zhuo Yue Xuan

Elevate your holiday dining with an artful Cantonese Christmas menu in the opulent surroundings of Zhuo Yue Xuan: a modern destination restaurant for elevated gatherings topped with vibrant creativity. Seasonal specials include Steamed Tiger Garoupa Fillet with Sichuan Chilli, Fried Glutinous Rice with Sakura Shrimp and Chinese Sausage, and Barbecued Iberico Pork with Honey, followed by the moreish delights of Sweetened Taro and Coconut Cream and Seasonal Fruit Platters.

December 24 - 31, 2023, Christmas Set Menu

11.30am - 2pm / 5.30pm - 10pm

RMB1,399*/ for two persons

Festive Staycation Package with Spa Treats

Savour true indulgence this Christmas with the Hotel's this the Festive Relax & Restore Spa Package: a soulful gift of a 60-minute massage per room per night, healthy in-room breakfasts, late check-out and more. Infuse your treatment with the sensory delights of the season, courtesy of the Spa's special Christmas-fragranced cinnamon essential oil for a true festive aromatherapeutic boost.

Deluxe room: RMB2,380 ++ / per night

Includes:

• One 60-minute massage per room, per night

• Daily buffet breakfast at FOO or In-Room Dining from our Healthy Menu

• Complimentary use of fitness facilities, indoor swimming pool and sauna.

• Complimentary upgrade to the next accommodation category, subject to availability

• Late check-out until 4pm

Seasonal Delights Express

Channel the magic of the season at our Festive Counter in the Lobby. Purchase fragrant festive desserts, themed pastries, traditional stollen cake and fresh cookies baked in-house. Choose from three types of hamper, each filled with delicious hand-crafted treats, or flavour at-home celebrations with Four Seasons elegance with the Festive Turkey Takeaway – including the option for a private chef turkey carving service – or A La Carte Takeaway Menu.

November 20 to December 26, 2023, Festive Turkey Takeaway

RMB1,688/each

RMB2,188/each, with a private chef turkey carving service

Free delivery within 3km of the Hotel or pick up from FOO restaurant. Please reserve at least 48 hours in advance.