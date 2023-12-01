  1. home
  2. Articles

A Glittering Festive Season Awaits at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

By That's GBA, December 12, 2023

0 0

Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen is pulling out all the stops this year for a holiday season infused with warm-hearted spirit and sparkling flair. Romantic Christmas treats, luxurious fine dining, exquisite spa offerings and staycation packages are just the start of the season-long spectacular that flows from smile-filled days to memory-making nights with effortless festive ease. 

FSShenzhen---The-Lodge.jpg

The Ultimate Winter Wonder Hideaway 

Guests are invited to step into the wonders of the season inside the mesmerising Lodge, where flickering candles, stylish decorations and a glittering Christmas tree set the scene for joyful festivities. Capture festive photos, purchase a Christmassy treat or two, and indulge in the Christmas Cottage Menu at the Glass House: a roll call of warming winter favourites such as Raclette, Hearty Beef Goulash, French Onion Soup and Flamed French Crepe, complemented by mulled wine, eggnog and delicious holiday cocktails and mocktails. 

FSShenzhen---Yi-Lounge.jpg

Christmas Cottage Menu, The Lodge
December 1-30, 2023

11am - 11pm

Fabulous Festive Feasting at FOO

Indulge in flavourful festive feasts in the exquisite surrounds of FOO restaurant. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day buffets will feature Beef Wellington crafted with fine seven-marble-score Wagyu beef plus Christmas turkey, Australian lamb chops, Christmas ham and a tantalising array of classic festive desserts. With an ambience as warm as its welcome, FOO sets an elegant, intimate scene for shared celebrations with family and friends. 

December 24, 2023, Christmas Eve Buffet 

12pm - 2.30pm / 6pm - 10pm

Lunch RMB638*/per person; Dinner RMB988*/per person

December 25, 2023, Christmas Day Buffet

12pm - 2.30pm / 6pm - 10pm

RMB788*/per person

A Yuletide Tea at Yi Lounge

A magical array of holiday-themed delights awaits at Yi Lounge, starting with the colourful Christmas Afternoon Tea. Brimming with bite-sized savoury eats – like Cranberry Walnut Goat Cheese Truffle Balls and Pumpkin Puffs with Scallop and Caviar – and sweet seasonal treats including Ginger Bread Mascarpone Cream Scones, Christmas pastries and Chocolate Yule Log Cake, prepare for a leisurely indulgence of seasonal flavour.  

December 1 - 26, 2023, Christmas Afternoon Tea 

2pm - 5.30pm

RMB498*/set

FSShenzhen---FOO.jpgCountdown in Masquerade Style at Yi Lounge

Dress to impress and head to Yi Lounge on New Year's Eve for our masked Broadway party – a chic, sleek countdown event complete with a live band, lucky draw and celebratory Champagne, and the most intriguingly dazzling way to welcome the New Year.

December 31, 2023, New Year Countdown Party at Yi Lounge

9pm - 0.30am

RMB198*/person

Get Set for Seasonal Specials at Matsuyi 

Embark on a voyage of culinary discovery this festive season at Matsuyi, with a special Christmas Set Menu showcasing Japanese delights. Tuck into dishes crafted with the finest fresh meat and seafood, from Snowing Foie Gras Omakase Sushi to Silver Fish Tempura and Teppanyaki Wagyu Beef with Morel Mushroom, before rounding off with an exquisite Japanese Christmas dessert.

December 24 and 25, 2023, Christmas Set Menu

11.30am - 2pm / 5.30pm - 9.30pm

RMB1,388*/ per person

A Decadent Chinese Christmas at Zhuo Yue Xuan 

Elevate your holiday dining with an artful Cantonese Christmas menu in the opulent surroundings of Zhuo Yue Xuan: a modern destination restaurant for elevated gatherings topped with vibrant creativity. Seasonal specials include Steamed Tiger Garoupa Fillet with Sichuan Chilli, Fried Glutinous Rice with Sakura Shrimp and Chinese Sausage, and Barbecued Iberico Pork with Honey, followed by the moreish delights of Sweetened Taro and Coconut Cream and Seasonal Fruit Platters.

December 24 - 31, 2023, Christmas Set Menu

11.30am - 2pm / 5.30pm - 10pm

RMB1,399*/ for two persons

Festive Staycation Package with Spa Treats 

Savour true indulgence this Christmas with the Hotel's this the Festive Relax & Restore Spa Package: a soulful gift of a 60-minute massage per room per night, healthy in-room breakfasts, late check-out and more. Infuse your treatment with the sensory delights of the season, courtesy of the Spa's special Christmas-fragranced cinnamon essential oil for a true festive aromatherapeutic boost.

Deluxe room: RMB2,380 ++ / per night 

Includes: 

• One 60-minute massage per room, per night

• Daily buffet breakfast at FOO or In-Room Dining from our Healthy Menu 

• Complimentary use of fitness facilities, indoor swimming pool and sauna. 

• Complimentary upgrade to the next accommodation category, subject to availability

• Late check-out until 4pm

 FSShenzhen---Festive-Staycation-Package-with-Spa-Treats.jpg

Seasonal Delights Express 

Channel the magic of the season at our Festive Counter in the Lobby. Purchase fragrant festive desserts, themed pastries, traditional stollen cake and fresh cookies baked in-house. Choose from three types of hamper, each filled with delicious hand-crafted treats, or flavour at-home celebrations with Four Seasons elegance with the Festive Turkey Takeaway – including the option for a private chef turkey carving service – or A La Carte Takeaway Menu. 

November 20 to December 26, 2023, Festive Turkey Takeaway

RMB1,688/each

RMB2,188/each, with a private chef turkey carving service

Free delivery within 3km of the Hotel or pick up from FOO restaurant. Please reserve at least 48 hours in advance.

FSShenzhen---.jpg

Christmas Shenzhen Hotel News Four Seasons Hotel Event Guide

more news

Attention to Detail Reaches the Pinnacle of Eelgance and Luxury

Attention to Detail Reaches the Pinnacle of Eelgance and Luxury

Welcome to The Penthouse Live Bar & Teppan, designed exclusively for the night!

"Love Never Dies" Themed Afternoon Tea

Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan celebrates its 8th anniversary!

Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center Appoints New Managing Director

Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center Appoints New Managing Director

Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center Appoints Christian Wiendieck as Managing Director.

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito Awarded 5th Consecutive MICHELIN Star

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Bulgari Hotel Beijing has been awarded one MICHELIN Star in the 2024 edition of Michelin Guide Beijing

Attention to Detail Reaches the Pinnacle of Eelgance and Luxury

Welcome to The Penthouse Live Bar & Teppan, designed exclusively for the night!

"Love Never Dies" Themed Afternoon Tea

Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan celebrates its 8th anniversary!

Yuexiu Commercial Unveils "Yue Yue" and the 3rd "Yue Gourmet Festival"

Yuexiu Commercial IP "Yue Yue" Grand Debut, the 3rd "Yue Gourmet Festival" Grand Opening!

The Full Festive Season Experience at Shangri-la Qiantan!

Celebrate Christmas and New Years at Shangri-la Qiantan

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

10 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @eseidner

An Exceptional Expo: Shifting Trade Winds After CIIE

Miyaraku – A Japanese Oasis in Shanghai's Hustle & Bustle

Travel Gossip: China and Singapore to Embrace Visa-Free Travel

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Shanghai

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

PHÉNIX X CHRISTOFLE – French Gastronomy Meets Artistic Elegance

PHÉNIX X CHRISTOFLE – French Gastronomy Meets Artistic Elegance

Embark on a Pioneering Wine Culture Party at Oceanic Wonder

Embark on a Pioneering Wine Culture Party at Oceanic Wonder

Photographer Eric Seidner on His Debut Shanghai Show

Photographer Eric Seidner on His Debut Shanghai Show

Talking Arts: Architectural Exhibition 'Landscapes in Motion'

Talking Arts: Architectural Exhibition 'Landscapes in Motion'

18 Amazing Art Shows This December in Beijing

18 Amazing Art Shows This December in Beijing

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives