Yuexiu Commercial Unveils "Yue Yue" and the 3rd "Yue Gourmet Festival"

On December 7, 2023, Yuexiu Commercial successfully hosted the opening ceremony of the 3rd "Yue Gourmet Festival" and the "Yue Yue" IP launch event at Guangzhou ICC. This event marks a significant stride in retail business content innovation and enhanced customer experiences.

During the launch event, Yuexiu Commercial introduced the three major retail mall product lines developed by Yuexiu Commercial over the past two years: IFC, ICC and Living Fun. Yuexiu Commercial remains committed to operating with a curatorial approach, collaborating with numerous high-quality partners and consistently delivering creative business content. Through three major themed festivals, customers are provided with a comfortable and convenient shopping experience, thereby supporting business operations. To elevate the brand value of retail business, Yuexiu Commercial introduced the vividly designed image of the IP asset "Yue Yue," creating a vibrant and enjoyable commercial space.

The surprise appearance of "Yue Yue" was a highlight of the event, captivating the audience with joy and surprises. It showcased Yuexiu Commercial's unwavering commitment to content innovation and providing an exceptional customer experience. The introduction of "Yue Yue" as an IP symbol explores cross-domain content operation ideas. The unveiling of the "Yue Yue" family hand-drawn blind box represents a new and innovative initiative, and more "Yue Yue" peripheral products and scene content are planned for the future, refreshing the narrative of Yuexiu Commercial's IP.

Simultaneously, the opening ceremony marked the commencement of the 3rd "Yue Gourmet Festival." This festival has become a significant event for Yuexiu Commercial, and this year's edition is characterized by its grand scale and numerous highlights. It not only integrates public and private domain traffic but also features the first-ever three-city seven-MALL live broadcast by Yuexiu Commercial. The festival includes the launch of various popular products, stimulating consumer potential, and enhancing the activity and brand communication of private domains.

Quality content is a true reflection of the vitality of a commercial entity. This edition of the Gourmet Festival, as the 3.0 version of Yuexiu Commercial's joint festival, demonstrates its iterative breakthroughs in retail business content. The event collaborated with seven major co-brands, including Coconut, Keyu, KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, Naixue Tea, and Jijijiao, to launch co-branded items and sets across projects and cities. Activities such as the RMB9 signature dish, catering packages, and lucky bag draw were launched. On the evening of the Yue Yue launch event, the "Yue Yue Fan Carnival Night" live broadcast was launched on the streaming platform, achieving remarkable results with over 15,000 total views and more than 5,000 new private domain fans.

Various retail projects have also organized exciting and diverse offline food events. Living Fun Mall created the Liwan Sub-venue of the 2023 Guangzhou International Food Festival, joining hands with over 50 food stalls to integrate various flavors. Guangzhou IFC Mall, Guangzhou ICC Mall, VT101 Victory Plaza aimed at segmented category tracks, creating winter desserts, chili carnival, and egg-themed delicacies, defining diverse food scenes. In addition, Yuexiu Commercial's Living Fun Nansha which has undergone more than a year of adjustments, will also be unveiled on December 24.

The unveiling of the brand-new IP image by Yuexiu Commercial at this event not only showcases its continuous cultivation of internal strength and the determination to enhance content strength but also highlights its comprehensive operational capabilities. In the future, Yuexiu Commercial will continue to solidify the concept of "operation-oriented," sustainably create, maintain, and enhance asset value, join hands with more like-minded partners, and build a more powerful "Yuexiu Ecosystem."

Yuexiu Commercial, a subsidiary of Yuexiu Real Estate, focuses on the full-chain asset management of commercial real estate projects, including "development + operation + finance." It has formed a development strategy with three major formats of "office buildings + retail malls + hotel apartments" as the core and "professional markets + long-term apartments + industrial parks" as auxiliary, known as the "3+3" format. It has rich asset management experience and strong capital operation strength. The total operating management area of commercial entities is over 7.3 million square meters, and the total assets exceed RMB109 billion. In 2023, it ranked 13th in "China Commercial Real Estate TOP100" and TOP9 in "Performance of Chinese Commercial Operators."