City of the Future: Kempinski Luxury Hotel & Residences Xiong'an

By Sponsored, December 12, 2023

China’s city of the future is under full development in the Xiong’an New Area and seeks to be a leading-edge city that delivers innovative intelligence, green ecology and wellbeing on the basis of a long-term plan. Kempinski Hotels is proud to be part of this high-quality vision and has signed a management agreement for a luxury hotel and residences complex with the owning company, Xiong'an Xiongshang Real Estate Co., Ltd. Located around 100 kilometers southeast of Beijing in Hebei Province, the new Kempinski hotel is scheduled to open its doors by the end of 2026.

Weixin-Image_20231212103645.jpg

Having been present in China for more than 30 years with an impressive portfolio, the luxury hotel group will add with this outstanding project 403 rooms and suites as well as 121 residences to its 19 hotels and residences already spread over Greater China. A ballroom with more than 1,000 sq m and multiple meeting rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, a beer house, a lobby bar, a deli and a Chinese restaurant cater to the demands of both business and leisure travelers. Guests can find relaxation and revitalization in the hotel’s own indoor pool, elegant Spa and modern gym.

Weixin-Image_20231212103636.jpg

“While our new hotel will be an oasis of innovation in the heart of Xiong’an, our residences promise a luxury living of the highest quality and style à la Kempinski,” says Bernold Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Kempinski Group and Chairman of the Management Board of Kempinski AG. “The partnership with Xiong’an Xiongshang Real Estate marks another milestone in our long history in China, where we have been extremely successful over all these years and were able to build fantastic brand recognition. It’s exciting to be part of China’s vision for the city of the future.”

Weixin-Image_20231212103653.jpg

“Xiongan New Area is a major decision of the government to promote the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei,” says Han Jian You, Member of the Party Committee of China Xiongan Group, Secretary of the Party Committee, Director and General Manager of Xiongshang Development Company and Executive Director of Xiongshang Real Estate Co., LTD. “It is also our pleasure to work with international renowned Kempinski Hotels. With its strong experience in luxury hotel management, we are sure that Kempinski Hotel Xiongan will be a dynamic gateway, urban landmark and city business card of the whole area.”

Xiong’an New Area is a unique experiment, the success of which will serve as a model not only for other cities in the inland part of China but also along the Belt and Road Initiative and beyond. Successful enterprises as well as Beijing investment companies have already moved to the region to build an innovation hub and a hot spot for entrepreneurship. From top-tier planning to scientific innovation and low-carbon development, the millennium city is emerging from day to day, incorporating new technologies into its infrastructure.

Guests coming from Beijing may reach the area via the Xiong’an Railway Station. It mainly operates bullet trains to and from Beijing and Daxing Airport. The total travel time from Xiong’an to Beijing has been narrowed to an hour and the duration to Daxing Airport is about 30 minutes.

Weixin-Image_20231212103640.jpg

[All images courtesy of Kempinski Hotels]

