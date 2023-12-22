Warm Your Shanghai 'Seoul' with Genesis' New Hanshang Menu

Genesis Studio opened in Hong Kong Plaza in 2021, with a contemporary Korean restaurant located on the second floor in collaboration with restaurateur Chef Tom Ryu Taehyeok (previously of Jeju Sagye, Pado), who helped create the venue's food and drinks menu.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Roll around winter 2023, and Chef Tom is at it again, with the launch of a new seasonal menu, including the two-person set Hanshang Menu (RMB788).

Meaning 'one table' in Korean, it is derived from the family-style of sharing meals surrounded by the comfort of loved ones.

The set spans seven courses and two cocktails or mocktails of the week – the latter a rotating selection of the Korean-inspired sippers that make up the roster of cocktails.



Ginger Spice Mocktail – Korean cinnamon ginger tea, quince, licorice, star anise, honey, soda water. Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

We bundled up against the cold and set out to sample the set, a smattering of plates sure to warm diners through a series of kimchi-laden bites, bubbling soups and hearty proteins.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Beginning with the Kimchi Tomato Mozzarella Salad, vine-ripened and peeled tomatoes are marinated in a refreshing kimchi blend, a burst of tartness with funky, fermented undertones.

Placed atop a bed of mixed greens and chopped kimchi, alternating chunks of soft tofu and stracciatella cheese appear the same, yet provide complimentary taste and texture experiences.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Showcasing a quartet of Yunnan fungi, the Mushroom Japchae is a homestyle stir fry of springy Korean glass noodles, cabbage, and burdock root, tossed in a humble soy sauce and sesame oil glaze.

Whether it’s the noodles’ satisfying QQ chew, the meatiness of the mushrooms, or the slurpable slippery slickness coating each strand, the plate epitomizes winter comfort food.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Equally homely, the grilled Gochujang Beef Samgyeop sees beef belly seasoned with fiery gochujang chili paste and tossed with sliced carrots and zucchini – torched right before serving for an extra hit of smoky char.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Paired with assorted veggies – cabbage, shiso leaves, carrots, cucumbers and green and red chilis – diners can DIY their own 'lettuce' wraps of sorts, an equally playful and thoughtful course.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Elegant in its simplicity, the Jeju Mackerel is unassumingly seasoned with just sea salt, before being grilled over charcoal and presented as is for a superbly clear-cut morsel.

Yet, simple in flavor it is not – as the fish’s natural oiliness results in a more robust palate, the skin crisping and puckering before flaking off in pleasant contrast to the buttery flesh.

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Smoked over charcoal, the fat layers of the pork belly melt into the chopped kimchi-studded Samgyeopsal Fried Rice, each kernel glistening.

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Arriving tableside simultaneously, the Ojingeo Muguk has been brought back from a previous menu iteration, and for good reason – this spicy squid radish soup recipe was created by Chef Tom’s grandmother.

Radish, onions and gochukara spice are integral elements of the stew, while the squid, cut into accordion-like pleats, is the star – expertly cooked to maintain that supple bounce.

The good news? Each guest receives one Samgyeopsal Fried Rice and one Ojingeo Muguk.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A surprisingly apt blend of ice cream and makgeolli (Korea’s oldest alcoholic beverage) is the focal point of the Makgeolli Ice Cream – a powdered snow made from the aforementioned fermented spirit, milk, and whipping cream that are frozen together using liquid nitrogen.

Presented in a ying-yang pattern with homemade caramel coated puffed rice and black sesame brittle, the juxtaposing crunch makes the subtly sweet snow all the more enticing.

Gim Gui Martini – Ginseng-infused soju, seaweed-infused soju, gin, fino sherry, bekseju, orange bitters. Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The Hanshang set is currently available at dinner time only, running through the winter season, while the a la carte menu and Chef Tom’s Ingenuity Set are also both still on offer.

Oh, and walk-ins are always welcome!

Genesis Restaurant, 282 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Huangpi Nan Lu, 淮海中路282号，近黄陂南路.

[Cover image by Sophie Steiner/That's]