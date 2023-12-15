  1. home
Celebrate This Holiday Season at W Shanghai – The Bund

By That's Shanghai, December 15, 2023

It is the most wonderful time of the year, and celebrating the holidays at W Shanghai – The Bund will be full of festive cheer!

This year's holiday theme is 'Made the List,' a place where a play on both naughty and nice lists, the infamous hot spot club lists, and traveler’s personal bucket lists all collide.

The tagline acts as a call to action, inferring that no matter who you are, you are on 'the list.' So make your move.

WechatIMG1194.jpeg

From now through the New Year and beyond, W Shanghai – The Bund has got an entire calendar full of upcoming events, specials and merriments, and guess what... you made the list!

Christmas Eve Dinner at The Kitchen Table 

Indulge in an expansive spread of holiday buffet offerings at The Kitchen Table, including champagne and rosé. 

WechatIMG1196.jpeg

WechatIMG1197.jpeg

WechatIMG1198.jpeg

WechatIMG1202.jpeg

Date: Dec 24, 6-10pm

Price: RMB1,280/person

Christmas & New Year’s Eve Dinner at YEN

This year, YEN – a restaurant where “the traditional and contemporary blend to create a cuisine without comparison or compromise” – is offering their take on haute Cantonese and modern Jiangnan cuisine through an 8-course Christmas Eve set menu, including mulled wine. 

WechatIMG1193.jpeg

Date: Dec 24, 5.30-10pm
Price: RMB888/person

Holiday T Time 

Every weekday, from 2.30-4.30pm from now through the end of February, enjoy a holiday-themed Afternoon Tea Set (RMB988) for 2 people at The Kitchen Table. 

WechatIMG1199.jpeg

WechatIMG1200.jpeg

WechatIMG1201.jpeg

The theme this year is 'Made the List,' featuring stacked 3D art as the focal point.

Holiday Yen Cha 

Treat yourself to a holiday dim sum brunch at YEN, offering free flow of all the dim sum classics as well as many modern takes on favorites, plus soft drinks. 

Date: Dec 24 & Jan 1, 11.30am-2.30pm
Price: RMB388/person

Twilight Bubbles & Chill

What better way to revel in the Christmas spirit than with champagne and oysters! At the WOOBAR, enjoy a bottle of Perrier-Jouët Blanc de Blancs and half a dozen oysters for RMB1,288, available on both December 24 and 25. 

WechatIMG1203.jpeg

Or, opt for Terrazas de Yunnan 2300 red wine and a generous serving of Ibérico ham, also for RMB1,288 at the WOOBAR on both December 24 and 25. 

The Pink List 

Following your bubbles and/or wine, head up to Liquid and pamper yourself with rosé. A bottle of Domaine Saint Aix Rosé (RMB588/1.5 liters, RMB1,080/3 liters) is calling your name, available December 24 and 25. 

Christmas Brunch 

Nothing says Christmas like an expansive brunch, and The Kitchen Table has got you covered with one of the most extensive holiday buffet offerings in town, including champagne and rosé wine.

WechatIMG27.jpeg

Date: Dec 25, 12.30-3.30pm

Price: RMB880/person

New Year’s Eve Dinner at The Kitchen Table 

Ring in the New Year in style with a 6-course set menu including champagne. 

DSC03773.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The French-inspired menu begins with Cured Salmon, crowned with a layer of mixed herbs yogurt, resting on a pomelo segment and slow-cooked octopus salad, interspersed with dollops of pumpkin purée for a mix of sweet, sour and refreshing.

DSC03797.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's 

Next, the Seafood Gather course includes Boston lobster, a pan-fried sea scallop, and braised abalone presented in a lobster bisque foam with dots of fennel jelly and fresh fennel fronds.

DSC03841.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The main course sees Wagyu Beef two ways – a chestnut wood smoked M9 sirloin as well as 72-hour cooked beef ribs sprinkled with parmesan and enfolded into a French vol-au-vent pastry crust. A dribble of beef essence and carrot oil bring the duo together. 

DSC03814.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A pinwheel of vegetarian Root Vegetable Lasagna sees a ratatouille like pleating of carrots, zucchini, eggplant, onions, squash and bell peppers dribbled in tomato sauce and fresh basil, all finished with ricotta cheese and pesto. 

DSC03849.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Finally, dessert is utter indulgence, a 70% Valrhona Chocolate Lava Cake encased in a filo pastry crust and adorned with red wine poached strawberries, accompanied by sea salt caramel ice cream. 

The first seating takes place from 6-8.30pm and goes for RMB1,380/person, while the second seating is for diners from 9-11.30pm for RMB1,680, which includes free entry to the Countdown Party! 

Countdown to 2024! 

The W Shanghai – The Bund is saying goodbye to 2023 in style, and welcoming 2024 with open arms at their legendary Countdown Party, which will take place across multiple venues throughout the hotel and with numerous DJS. WOOBAR will be bumping from 8.30pm-2am, while Liquid will open its doors at 9.30pm until late. 

WechatIMG1195.jpeg

DJs Barbara Boeing from Brazil, Raasa from the newly opened W Budapest, Roni Macedo, Boris Background, Muun, Simon Adams, Diamond Lil, Sissi Parabola, and more make up the music lineup, but look forward to even more surprises throughout the night!

The countdown will take place overlooking the impressive Shanghai skyline at the WET Bar, promising a visual feast.

Price: RMB298/early bird, RMB358/presale, RMB398/door, includes one drink

New Year’s Day Brunch at The Kitchen Table 

From 12.30-3.30pm take part in the first brunch of the new year, a spread of all the best breakfast, lunch and brunch bites for just RMB498/person

W Shanghai – The Bund, 5/F, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Dongchangzhi Lu 旅顺路66号5楼, 近东长治路.

[All images by W Shanghai – The Bund, unless otherwise stated. Cover image by Sophie Steiner/That's]

Christmas

