20 Amazing Events & Special Offers in Guangzhou

YUE LU's Winter Combo Menu

Indulge in the essence of Cantonese lifestyle and culture with YUE LU's Winter New & Limited combo menu, available exclusively for the winter season. Executive Chef Seven redefines Modern Cantonese cuisine with the "Creative Modern Cantonese style Abalone and lamb brisket hot pot double set menu." Challenge your palate with a unique hot pot experience, featuring exquisite ingredients like Wagyu beef, Spanish Iberico Pork Tenderloin, and rock oyster. Embark on a culinary journey that reimagines the art of eating and celebrates the authentic spirit of Cantonese cuisine.



Please contact YUE LU customer service for more details or a further reservation.

Phone/WeChat：18011933399

YUE LU, Store 130, Zhuguang Yifang, Guangzhou

The Attic: Exclusive Michelin Christmas Dinner



December is a month full of festivities! With Christmas coming soon, The Attic has prepared a special evening for you all, exclusively from December 23 to 25. The Michelin award-winning Executive Chef Kelvin Chow is coming out with a Christmas special menu for three evenings, using Chinese produce with classic international festive plates. As a Christmas Gift for all That's Guangzhou readers, The Attic is pleased to offer RMB100 off per guest! Please present this article to your waiter/waitress upon arrival at The Attic.



Price: RMB1,588/set, a special RMB100 off for That's Guangzhou readers!

Buy a whole bottle of sparkling wine and enjoy a 15% discount.

To reserve your table: 15322001440

The Attic, No.103, Block A3, TIT Smart Zone, Yuancun West Street, Tianhe

Special Offer at Antalya



As a token of appreciation to That's Guangzhou readers, Antalya Turkish Restaurant is pleased to offer a special treat with every order. Your dining experience at this hidden gem will be further enhanced with the choice of a complimentary dessert, Turkish ice cream, or a set of Turkish tea.



Please present this article to your waiter/waitress when ordering at Antalya.

At Antalya, it's not just about savoring delicious food, but also about creating memorable experiences. This special offer is the restaurant's way of expressing gratitude to its valued guests, and they look forward to sharing these delightful Turkish treats with you. Don't miss this opportunity to make your dining experience even more enjoyable.

Open Hours: 11am - 2am

Antalya Turkish Restaurant Guangzhou, 29A-30A, Bld.12, Hunter Lane, No. Liede Ave., Tianhe

About 120m outside of Exit B, Liede Station Metro Line 5; Opposite Conrad Guangzhou

READ MORE: Antalya: A Culinary Journey to the Heart of Turkey in Guangzhou

Orchestre Philharmonique Parisien 2024 New Year's Concert



Established in the 1970s, the Orchestre Philharmonique Parisien boasts a roster of talented members who are predominantly graduates from esteemed European institutions. Distinguished by its diverse, passionate, and vigorous performances, the orchestra showcases a broad repertoire, encompassing symphony, opera, religious music, and 20th-century compositions. This year, Orchestre Philharmonique Parisien is coming to Guangzhou!



Price:

Standard Ticket: RMB480, RMB680, RMB880, RMB1,080

Friday, December 29, 2023, 8pm - 9.30pm

Xinghai Concert Hall Symphony Hall, No. 33, Qingbo Road, Yuexiu

Christmas Party at Morton's Grille Guangzhou



Get into the festive spirit with Morton's Grille Guangzhou's Christmas Party! Avail the Early Bird rate of just RMB288 until December 15, and enjoy a fantastic package including festival food, mulled wine, a 3-hour drink free flow, DJ performance, and a chance to win exciting prizes in the Lucky Draw. Don't miss the Shisha Experience at this lively Christmas celebration!



Early Bird: RMB288 until December 15

December 23, 7pm - 10pm

Morton's Grille Guangzhou, Shop L505 & L603 International Grand City(IGC), No.222 Xingmin Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Food & Drink

A Culinary Journey to Yangzhou at White Swan Hotel

2023 Yangzhou Gourmet Festival

Huaiyang and Cantonese cuisines, both belonging to China's four major culinary styles, are renowned for their exquisite flavors and visual appeal. Yangzhou, known as the "World Capital of Gastronomy," is the birthplace of Huaiyang cuisine and a hub for global culinary culture. Qu Yuan, with a history spanning 200 years, stands as a revered institution in Yangzhou's culinary scene. Famed for its delectable offerings and scenic garden views, Qu Yuan is a popular destination. From December 6 to 15, Qu Yuan's culinary team will showcase their expertise at White Swan Hotel's Yutang Chun Nuan restaurant, offering Guangzhou foodies an opportunity to savor authentic Yangzhou cuisine without the need to travel to Yangzhou.



December 6 to 15, 2023

White Swan Hotel, No.1, Shamian South Street, Shamian Island

SWISS XMAS PARTY



Christmas is around the corner, and it's time for the annual SWISS CHRISTMAS PARTY. Join The Happy Monk and SwissCham for a fantastic family celebration featuring RACLETTE CHEESE, WARM MULLED WINE, FULL BUFFET DINNER, FREE-FLOW DRINKS, and a special visit from SANTA. Don't miss this festive gathering!



Price: RMB298/adult, RMB138/child aged 3-12

Swisscham Members: RMB258

December 9, 4pm - 7pm

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, LINK PLAZA, 36 Machang Rd, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

CHŌWA x Heaven Sake x Xmas

Elevate your Christmas celebration at our fine dining restaurant with an exquisite 8-course Dinner menu at an exclusive price of RMB1,288 per person. As a special offer, every table of 4 will receive a complimentary bottle (720ml) of our prestigious black-label Heaven Sake! Limited seating is available, so secure your reservation now for an unforgettable culinary experience. Spread the word and share this extraordinary holiday offer with your loved ones!



Price: RMB1,288/person plus 10% service charge.

Until the end of 2023, to reserve: 19928419546

CHŌWA, Gound Floor, Shop No.9, Canton Place, Qing Feng Street, Tianhe

Christmas Eve Buffet at Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe



Celebrate the Christmas season with an extraordinary buffet dinner that captures the festive spirit at its best! Indulge in a wide array of delectable delights, including unlimited seafood, sashimi, barbecued skewers, hotpot, local sizzling clay pot dishes, and the Yule long cake. Enjoy free flow of red/white wine, juices, and special drinks. As you savor the culinary delights, let the live band performance uplift the atmosphere and to comple- ment your joy with lucky draw! Join us for a memorable and wonderful Christmas Eve!



Early Bird Offer: RMB688/Person

Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xi Heng Road, Tianhe

Christmas Warm-up



Indulge in the ultimate Christmas Warm-up on December 8 and 9, from 7pm to 10pm! For just RMB250 per person, relish a festive feast featuring turkey, BBQ Spanish baby back pork ribs, brussels sprouts, and more. Plus, enjoy a 3-hour free flow of draught beer, red wine, white wine, vodka, whisky, and mixers—all included! Seats are limited, so book now to secure your spot in this jolly celebration. Elevate your holiday spirits and savor the joy of the season!



Price: RMB250 per person

December 8 and 9, from 7pm to 10pm

Charlie's (Panyu), Shop 41, Level 1 Zhongfu Plaza, 45 Zhongping Chadao, Panyu

The Must-go Christmas Market in December



Christmas is just around the corner, DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou is kicking off its Christmas market on December 9 integrates delicacies, drinks, entertainment and music, to bring Guangzhou citizens the festive atmosphere in advance and an opportunity to search for the favorite Christmas items. By the time, not only can the guests choose festive gifts from more than 50 vendors, enjoy the traditional Christmas delicacies and mulled wine prepared by the hotel's culinary team, see the Christmas gingerbread house hand-made and built by the hotel's bakery team within a week, enjoy the Christmas choir performance by the students from Canadian International School of Guangzhou, but also there will be horse riding experience, kid's interactive games on site to bring even more fun to the market!



For more information, please contact 020-2833 2888

December 9, 2pm - 7pm

Hotel Lobby, 1F, DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou

Gourmet Christmas Festival



Christmas is on the way! Four Points by Sheraton Guangzhou Dongpu Hotel creates a Christmas Party for you! The hotel collaborated with RANINA wines- tracing back to 8,000 years tradition in Georgia, to present the Winter Wonderland Afternoon Tea and three Limited Cocktails. The chef team create a variety of delicacies inspired by the lovely RANINA icons, inviting you to explore a winter wonderland on the tastebud! Also the Eatery Western Restaurant invites you to join us to celebrate the festival in a delicious holiday feast! Many surprise gifts and activities await! Gathering in Four Points by Sheraton Guangzhou Dongpu, enjoy the party together!



RANINA Afternoon Tea

Price: RMB208/set

RANINA Cocktail

Price: RMB68/each

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

Price: RMB598/each (adult）

RMB268/each (children)

RMB1188/set (family)

Christmas Dinner Buffet

Price: RMB368/each (adult)

RMB199/each (children)

Hotel Hotline: (8620) 3211 0888

No.1 Jingying Road, Huicai Road, Dongpu, Tianhe

Merry Christmas



December is the Christmas month. Weemaison will launch a winter dish that belongs to the Cantonese people. Secret beef brisket and braised pork cheong fun. Advance reservation is required. Except every Friday, there will also be mulled wine priced at RMB38/cup. Everyone is welcome to make a reservation. Wee Maison continues to provide everyone with delicious food and wine.



December 24-25, 2023



Wee Maison, Shop 101 on the first floor, No. 5 Xincheng South Street, Tianhe

Music

Before The Album

"Before The Album" serves as a commemoration of the band's ongoing journey toward fame. In this project, the band speaks through their work, akin to a speaker unveiling the curtains on a stage, standing in the spotlight at the center, exposing the hardships and sweat to their fans, presenting the most authentic version of themselves. This endeavor becomes a profound reflection of the band's struggles and growth on the path to stardom.



December 9, 2023

MAO Livehouse Guangzhou, 3/F, No.265 Enning Road, Liwan

Vanishing 2020



"Vanishing 2020" is a musical journey exploring time and memories. With the beautiful performance by Toshiyuki Komatsubara and a diverse selection of songs, it promises an unforgettable experience for the audience. Through Komatsubara's iconic works and reflections on the era, the music will serve as a powerful expression of both artistic prowess and a contemplation of time.



December 9, 2023

SDLivehouse, 2/F City Mall, No.158 Nanzhou Road, Haizhu

bRoKeN China Tour 2023



Established in 1998, the bRoKeN band has become a regular participant in major music festivals like Midi. They have captivated numerous festival-goers with their passionate and warm independent rock spirit.



December 10, 2023

ROSLive, No.11 East 1st Street, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Middle Road, Haizhu

Lifestyle



2023 ISA Festival



The future is in our hands. For this very reason we are certain to keep moving forward and exploring in this era, which is full of infinite possibilities. The 2023 ISA Festival adopts to the new theme "New Horizons". Come and enjoy the amazing world of technology!



December 9, 10.30am - 7.30pm

ISA Science City School, 66 Yushu South Road, Huangpu

International Festival of Light 2023

Save the date! Join us on December 9 for our International Festival of Light. Enjoy a day filled with activities, performances, games, music, international food, and much more! It's a celebration you won't want to miss.



December 9, Saturday, 2pm - 7pm

Utahloy International School Guangzhou, 800 Sha Tai Bei Road, Baiyun

GF Photo Walk



Winter is the best time to explore the outdoors in Guangzhou. Join us for a delightful morning in Shamian, Guangzhou, as we embark on a photo walk through the scenic old city. Led by professional photographers Hong and Don, you'll have the opportunity to capture stunning images while immersing yourself in the charm of this historic location.



Professional Photographers

Beautiful Scenery of the Old City

Dim Sum Meal and Tea

December 10, 2023

Room 8 Café, Shamian, No.8, Shamian 4th Street, Shamian Island, Liwan

Guangzhou Marathon



The 2023 Guangzhou Marathon will start on Sunday, December 10. Founded in 2012, the Guangzhou Marathon is about to usher in the 10th edition this year, and after years of development, Guangma has become a beautiful city card to display Guangzhou's image and social development achievements.



December 10, from 7.30am

Tianhe Sports Center, No.299 Tiyu Xi lu, Tianhe

