Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Shanghai

Dec 24: Christmas Eve Dinner @ Anokhi



Enjoy a 5-course semi-buffet menu on Christmas Eve. If you pre-book, you can take advantage of an early bird offer of RMB298 per person for a booking of eight or more. Alternatively, you can walk in and pay RMB348. You can also add on free flow, with three options to choose from.

Sun Dec 24, from 6pm.

Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.

Dec 24 & 25: Traditional 5-Course Christmas Menu @ The Bull & Claw

The Bull & Claw is offering a sumptious traditional 5-course Christmas menu for RMB588 per person on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Note: You must book by December 21.

Check out the menus below...

Sun Dec 24, 5-9pm.

Mon Dec 25, 11.30am-2.30pm & 5-9pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Dec 10-30: Cotton's



Cotton's is offering two festive menus all the way from December 10th to 30th. The above Christmas brunch priced at RMB298 for adults and RMB98 for kids, and the below dinner menu priced at RMB799 for two.

Sun & Mon Dec 10-30.

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号, 近西康路 Region Jing'an, Nanjing Xi Lu.

Christmas Meals To-Go

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

Christmas Drinks Specials



Anokhi

Anokhi is offering four new cocktails for the festive period.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with the Candy Cane Crush, made with Vanilla Vodka.

If you prefer something with a bit of spice, the Glenfiddich Whisky-infused Santa’s Tipple is perfect for you.

You can also indulge in the Festive Cheer Mimosa, made with fresh pomegranate.

Lastly, don't miss out on the GINgle Bell, made with Julu Gin.

Bettter still, it is buy-one-get-one on all cocktails and mulled drinks over the festive season, and you can also add a mince pie for just RMB20.

Oh, and it's also 50% off on sparkling wines too!

Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.



Christmas Parties & Shows



Dec 9: Grinch Cirque & Cabaret Show @ The Pearl



Step into a world where the mischievous spirit of the Grinch takes center stage in a spellbinding adult circus and cabaret extravaganza.

This electrifying production weaves together the timeless tale of the Grinch with a captivating array of jaw-dropping acrobatics and sultry performances to bring Dr. Seuss’s story to life in ways you’ve never imagined.

With a dash of cheeky humor and a sprinkle of naughtiness, this unique and audacious show invites you to experience the magic of the season through the lens of the Grinch's misadventures.

Disclaimer: The Grinch’s Cirque & Cabaret is not responsible for any stockings full of coal arriving this holiday season.



As Christmas bonus, The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be performing after the show to get you in the festive party spirit, dancing into the wee hours!



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sat Dec 9, 9.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 10: Grinch’s Family Cirque Show @ The Pearl

As above, but family-friendly, so bring the whole family along for an unforgettable afternoon of fun, laughter, and the timeless lessons of kindness and compassion.

Chef Lung will also be serving his special Christmas menu and brunch throughout the day, so come early and enjoy a full afternoon of fun.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sun Dec 10, 12pm doors, 1pm show; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 14: Red Box – A Broadway Christmas @ The Pearl

The Redbox Cabaret Company will be filling the air with the spirit of Christmas, including classics including 'White Christmas,' 'Santa Baby' and 'All I Want for Christmas is You.'

In addition to the Cabaret Show, there will be a lucky draw, while audience members will also receive carefully prepared gifts, allowing the audience to feel the warmth and joy of Christmas.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Dec 14, 7.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Dec 15 & 16: Christmas in Vegas @ The Pearl

Get Ready to Rock Around the Christmas Tree at the Vegas Christmas Show. with Elvis, Showgirls, Marilyn Monroe and more!

Hosted by Marilyn Monroe (Ella VaThyme) and Featuring the Red Stars Band who know how to make spirits bright, the Vegas Christmas Show will showcase hit songs from legendary artists like Elvis, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Etta James and Little Richard.

Get ready to jingle and mingle with the magic of the season, as showgirls, guest singers, and dancers light up the stage in a dazzling display of talent and holiday spirit with tributes to Britney Spears, Madonna, Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Prince and more



But the excitement doesn't stop there! Indulge in the holiday spirit with seasonal festive cocktail and food. Sip on specialty drinks and savor delectable bites that will add an extra dash of merriment to your Vegas Christmas experience.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat Dec 15 & 16, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 16: Jingle Bell Miracle Bash @ The 1515 West Chophouse and Bar

Immerse yourself in a symphony of sounds curated by Shanghai’s best DJs, making the dance floor a dynamic fusion of festive beats that will keep you grooving all night long.

With dazzling lights, full on Xmas decor and festive vibes it promises to be a magical night. Connect, laugh and revel in the joy of the season at this festive wonderland.

For VIP Table booking contact – 152 2147 2779

Sat Dec 16, 9pm-3am; RMB118-188, includes one drink.

The 1515 West Chophouse and Bar, 4/F, Jing An Shangri-La, 1218 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Tongren Lu 延安中路1218号, 上海静安香格里拉, 近铜仁路.

Dec 22 & 23: Mrs Claus’ Naughty Xmas Party @ The Pearl

For only two nights a year in Shanghai, Mrs. Claus gets to let loose and party with the Red Stars band and a gaggle of her favourite Burlesque Dancers from The Silk Room.



Mrs Claus invites you to an evening of hot cocoa and sinful sweets, as the wise kings (and queens) have journeyed from afar to share with you Christmas stories of old and new.



Cozy up and roast those chestnuts with the fire dancers or add some sparkle with sultry ladies of burlesque.

No matter your flavor, you are expected to you to show how you made the naughty list this year by dancing and rocking out to the Red Stars band.



There’s no better way to spread XXX-mas cheer, so pregame the holiday at the Jingle Ball.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat Dec 22 & 23, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 23: 5th Annual Ugly Sweater Party @ Tacolicious



Tacolicious is holding its 5th Annual Ugly Sweater Party (and contest!). Think drinks and ugly minks – tacos and terrible tops.

It’s gonna get ugly.

Sat Dec 23, 6-10pm; Free Entry.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Dec 23-25: Mrs Claus’ Christmas Dinner & Show @ The Pearl

Tis the night(s) before Christmas, and Santa’s out making rounds. So head to The Pearl, as they party on down!



Mrs Claus (Cocosanti) welcomes you to a hearty Christmas Feast, prepared none other than Chef Elf Lung himself, complete with a full buffet of big fresh roasted juicy turkey, 7-spiced salmon, full selection of fixings and bit of mulled wine for a hint of debauchery.

And what is a Christmas evening without some festive entertainment? Mrs Claus will be inviting a delightful group of North Pole friends to entertain you all. Expect to be regailed by Christmas classics that will make you feel at home and all warm and fuzzy.

Bring your friends and family. On this eve, don’t worry about any coal stuffed in your stocking, only worry about the delicious meal piled high on your plate.



After all, you know what they say: when the jolly man’s away, the naughty folk will play.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat-Mon Dec 23-25, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

RIINK

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Christmas Markets

Christkindlmarkt German Christmas Market @ Yuanmingyuan Lu & Square

The famous German Christmas Market returns to the Bund this year, bringing you the festive spirit of a traditional German-style market on the charming Yuanmingyuan Lu and Square, next to the Rockbund and the Peninsula Hotel.

This wonderful scenic spot tucked in between the historic Union Church and the Shanghai skyline is the perfect spot for a romantic Christmas market!

Expect festive food and drinks, and more than 40 wooden stalls where you can find a variety of gifts and treats.

A big Christmas tree, adorned with lights and ornaments, stands in the center of the market, adding to the magic.

You can also visit the Santa hut to take a picture with Santa Claus to share your Christmas joy with your loved ones!

READ MORE: Christkindlmarkt on the Bund is Back!

Every Wed-Sun Nov 22-Dec 24; RMB30-40.

Wed-Fri, 3-10pm.

Sat & Sun, 12-10pm.

Yuanmingyuan Lu, between Beijing Dong Lu and Nan Suzhou Lu 圆明园路, 北京东路和苏州南路中间.

Christmas Market @ Zeitgeist

The little brother to the big one on the Bund (above), a cozy Christmas market hidden within the courtyard of Tonglefang in Jing'an.

Treat yourself to delicious food and drinks and shop for your perfect Christmas gifts, and meet Santa at the weekends!

Every Wed-Sun Dec 1-24; RMB20-30.

Wed-Fri, 5-10pm.

Sat & Sun, 12-10pm.

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路537号, 近西康路.

