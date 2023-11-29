  1. home
Find Your New Vibe with Judith Band at The BREW

By Sponsored, November 29, 2023

The city of Shanghai remains vibrant as winter sets in. Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai is excited to announce the arrival of a new band, Judith Band, at The BREW.

This new collaboration will bring a brand new night experience to guests, combined with the renowned craft beers by Brewmaster Miller, creating a dynamic and lively atmosphere.

Weixin-Image_20231129210200.jpg

Judith Band has garnered high praise for their unique music style and exceptional musical skills.

Comprised of experienced musicians, their music blends various genres including rock, pop, and jazz, exuding energy and creativity.

Whether it's a party vibe or a soulful melody, Judith Band will bring an unforgettable experience for guests.

Weixin-Image_20231129175234.jpg

The BREW is also renowned for its award-winning craft beers, featuring high-quality fruit-infused brews that perfectly complement the signature dishes.

Executive Chef Otto Goh from Malaysia has upgraded the menu, featuring a selection of snacks and global delicacies. Be prepared to be enchanted with the vibrant new flavors at The BREW.

Come and celebrate with the new band at the Bling Bling Party on December 1. Enjoy a live DJ, beer competition, and a special set menu at just RMB98 net.

Also, the first drink is on the house for all the ladies, while everyone stands a chance to win a prize to take home!

Weixin-Image_20231129175057.jpg

For enquiries or to make a reservation, please call (86 21) 6169 8888, email reservations.khpu@thekerryhotels.com or visit www.thekerryhotels.com.

The BREW, Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路.

[All images courtesy of The BREW]

