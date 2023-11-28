2024 Palace Museum Annual Passes on Sale Soon

For enthusiasts of the Palace Museum who frequently enjoy exploring its various exhibitions, here's a heads up!

The Palace Museum will be selling its annual passes for 2024 from December 1 to December 31, 2023.

Sales will commence at 8pm on December 1 through the Palace Museum (ID:故宫博物院) WeChat mini-program.

Visitors from the Chinese Mainland can purchase the pass using their ID cards, while non-mainland visitors can use their Hong Kong and Macao residents' permits, Taiwan residents' permits, foreign permanent residency cards, or simply passports.

The annual pass for the year 2024 is valid from January 1 to December 31 and allows for up to 10 visits within this period.

Priced at just RMB300, it excludes admission to the Clock and Treasure Galleries.

It's important to note that pass holders need to register at least one day in advance through the Palace Museum WeChat mini-program.

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]