2024 Palace Museum Annual Passes on Sale Soon

By Billy Jiang, November 28, 2023

For enthusiasts of the Palace Museum who frequently enjoy exploring its various exhibitions, here's a heads up! 

The Palace Museum will be selling its annual passes for 2024 from December 1 to December 31, 2023. 

Sales will commence at 8pm on December 1 through the Palace Museum (ID:故宫博物院) WeChat mini-program.

The-Palace-Museum-WeChat-Mini-Program.jpg

Visitors from the Chinese Mainland can purchase the pass using their ID cards, while non-mainland visitors can use their Hong Kong and Macao residents' permits, Taiwan residents' permits, foreign permanent residency cards, or simply passports.

The annual pass for the year 2024 is valid from January 1 to December 31 and allows for up to 10 visits within this period. 

Priced at just RMB300, it excludes admission to the Clock and Treasure Galleries.

It's important to note that pass holders need to register at least one day in advance through the Palace Museum WeChat mini-program. 

READ MORE: Beijing's Palace Museum: New Changes for Reservations

When was the last time you visited the Palace Museum? What special memories do you have? Share your experiences with us! Stay tuned for the latest local lifestyle updates by following our WeChat official account, ThatsBeijing.

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

Palace Museum Beijing

