Festive Season is in Full Swing at The Shanghai EDITION

On November 23, The Shanghai EDITION hosted its Holiday Lighting Ceremony, kicking off the eventful festive season with their guests.







Entering the Urban Lobby, the greenery of the hanging garden has been wrapped in golden decorations, the seasonal colors adding a touch of softness and warmth to the already natural and tranquil vibe.



The lighting ceremony began with a welcome speech by the hotel's General Manager, Ms. Vivian Lin.

The gold ornaments wrapped in greenery were lit after a countdown with the invited guests, while the mirror on the back wall reflected sparkling illusions, filling the entire Urban Lobby with a festive atmosphere.

With the music playing, the holiday spirit took over this cozy and charming space in the heart of the bustling city.



This festive season, The Shanghai EDITION has prepared a wide range of dining experiences for its guests, with Shanghai Tavern partnering with fragrance brand Jo Malone to create a whimsical and creative afternoon tea that embodies joy, inspired by the limited edition Gingerbread Man.

Shanghai Tavern has also created a heartwarming festive weekend brunch for its holiday celebrations.

The Shanghai EDITION x Jo Malone Afternoon Tea



The Shanghai EDITION invites you to the whimsical world of the Gingerbread Man. Shanghai Tavern has once again teamed up with Jo Malone for this winter's afternoon tea, creating aroma-inspired snacks to warm the soul in the cold season.

As you enter the restaurant, which has been transformed into a fairytale fantasy of pumpkin, chestnut, cinnamon and ginger, you will be immersed in a holiday atmosphere.

There are also not-to-be-missed festive surprises prepared by Jo Malone!

When: Daily, 2.30-6.30pm, until Jan 31



Price: RMB498 per two person set

Reservations: +86 21 5368 9511

Shanghai Tavern Festive Weekend Brunch

Shanghai Tavern has welcomed the festive season with a new weekend brunch featuring oysters, festive turkey and five different eggs benedict.

Another must-try is Shanghai Tavern's new holiday creation – croffle, a combination of croissant and waffle, with different flavors of ice cream to create a sweet experience with a festive touch.

Executive Chef Rossi Wei also led the team in presenting holiday-themed main courses that are perfect for sharing, including char-grilled beef flank, yellow croaker, and char-grilled New Zealand lamb rump.

Invite friends and family to celebrate the season of joy in the comfort of Shanghai Tavern's spacious seating.

When: Every Sat & Sun, 12-2pm, until Jan 31

Price: RMB398 per person with free flow mulled wine; RMB468 per person, including free flow selected wine & sparkling

Reservations: +86 21 5368 9511

The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路199号, 近江西中路.

[All images courtesy of The Shanghai EDITION]