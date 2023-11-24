  1. home
4 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

By Sponsored, November 24, 2023

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World Tour

Weixin-Image_20231124094611.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.

For More Information, Click Here

 7-Day Discover Colorful Yunnan: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La

Weixin-Image_20231124100727.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

For More Information, Click Here

3-Day Xiamen Leisure Tour: Gulangyu Island & Tulou

Weixin-Image_20231124100731.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

With its amazing natural beauty, tropical feel, and historical colonial-style relics, Xiamen has seen growing popularity among tourists in recent years. In this tour, you will uncover the classic highlights of Xiamen. 

Visit the impressive Hakka Tulou buildings in Hongkeng Village, home of the eponymous hero in Disney's live-action film Mulan; appreciate the exquisite architecture and pray for health and wealth in South Putuo Temple.

Enjoy leisure time, exotic alleys and scenic seaside views in Gulangyu Island; and drive along the Island Ring Road to appreciate the awesome tropical coastal scenery.

For More Information, Click Here

9-Day Vietnam Classic Tour: From North to South

Weixin-Image_20231110090938.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This nine-day small group tour will take you from the delights of the capital city of Hanoi and the stunning islands of Halong Bay to the beaches of Hoi An and the remote Mekong Delta.

Start a beautiful tour of Vietnamese capital Hanoi with French avenues and tree-lined boulevards; then take a boat tour of the islands in Ha Long Bay and through one of the most beautiful offshore areas in the world.

Fly down to the ancient port city of Hoi An and discover ancient ruins and beautiful beaches, then head to Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh City, to visit one of the most amazing cities in the world.

End the trip with a unique tour of the Mekong Delta and visit the stunning Can Tho Floating Market.

For More Information, Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

