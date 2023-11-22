14 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shenzhen

Food & Drink

4-Hands Dining Event for Terra Madre 1st anniversary

Antimo Maria Merone, Executive Chef of Terra Madre, and Ricardo Chaneton, Executive Chef of Mesa, will work together to present a symphony of Italian and Spanish flavours! For this cooperation, they have created a seven-course menu that showcases the best of their respective cuisines.



November 26, from 6pm

Terra Madre, No.103B Tower 3 Kerry Plaza, Futian

The Gilded Jazz Soirée

Get ready to party like it's the The Gilded Age at L'Allée this weekend! L'Allée Restaurant and SingFony Orchestra will build a The Gilded Jazz Soirée on the evening of November 25. The Gilded Jazz Soirée is not just a party but also a musical journey through time and space. Don't miss out on this fantastic event! Free entry. Dress code: old money.



November 25, 8pm - 10pm

L'Allée, NL125 shop in Vientiane Tiandili Lane, Shennan Avenue, Futian

Two Michelin-starred Guest Chef at Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen

A week of culinary indulgence awaits at OPUS 388, as Guest Chef Kiko Moya joins OPUS 388 exclusive chef table from his two Michelin-starred restaurant in Spain from November 22 to November 26 .Intimate and exclusive, the chef’s table at OPUS 388 lets guests witness Chef Kiko Moya's culinary expertise first-hand and interact with him. His skillfully crafted dishes celebrate the traditional flavours of avant-garde gastronomy from southeastern Spain.



Seven-course Dinner Menu: RMB1,888 per person

Four-course Degustation Menu: RMB1,388 per person

Both menus offer wine pairing options

November 22 - 26, 2023

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, UpperHills Block A, No.5001 Huanggang Road, Futian

Thanksgiving Buffet @George & Dragon



Thursday, November 23, from 7pm on-wards, chef Andy, like every year, will serve turkey grilled to perfection with stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. On the side they will have green bean casserole, candied yams, mashed potatoes, Brussel's sprouts, salad, corn on the cob and for dessert – traditional pumpkin pie, apple pie and ice cream!



Price: RMB238

November 23, 7pm - late

George & Dragon, Shop 20-29, Taizi Lu, Sea World, Shekou, Nanshan

Cityforce



The very first Urban Craft Beer Culture Festival - Te'ang! It features a heavyweight IP and a new city festival and it's poised for an exciting launch!



November 24 - 26, 2023

Coco Park, 100 meters northeast from intersection of Mintian Road and Fuhua San Road, Futian

Music

Starry Starry Night: Van Gogh's World

"LONG PLAY", Jazz Cinematic Theater Vol.8 at Roots House features "Starry Starry Night: Van Gogh's World" on November 25. On-site Ticket RMB160.



November 25, 9.30pm - 11.30pm

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Lu, Nanshan

Maximilian Hecker



Maximilian Hecker, a musical poet whose delicate melodies have been hailed as "the most heartbreaking sound" by The New York Times. He transforms simple notes into beautiful verses, narrating the emotional journey of the soul. In November, experience the enchanting melodies as Maximilian embarks on his China tour once again.



November 25, from 8pm

Hou Live, Haotian Parking, Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Camping Cultural Base, Nanshan Street i Shenzhen- Hong Kong, Nanshan

Neighbors Complain & Sucola



Japanese urban R&B band Neighbors Complain, and indie musician Sucola come together to create a night to be remembered!



November 25, from 8pm

Bo Live, No25 Taiwan 8th Road, Futian

Arts



Light and Shadow Essence

In Luohu, Shenzhen, a group of devoted black-and-white photographers persists with traditional film, showcasing the enduring charm of classic photography. Their commitment spans five years, shaping a cultural phenomenon that merges individual passion with community exchange, reflecting the timeless essence of light and shadow.



Until December 3, 2023

Luohu Art Museum, No. 6 Nanji Road, Luohu

A Time of Plenty: Life of a Tang County Princess



A legendary woman with a super-regulated tomb; A prominent Tang Dynasty clan who has gone through several dynasties; An elder of the imperial family who was buried in the "Kaiyuan Prosperous Era"; A collection of stunning painted terracotta figurines; The pinnacle...



Until November 26, 2023

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Ave., Nanshan

Abstraction Without Boundaries



The creator of abstract art usually starts from the endogenous dynamic and individual spirit, depicts a feeling, situation, imagination and philosophy, thereby creating painting images that are not bound by the form, purely looking for the power of art itself.



Until November 26, 2023

Zhi Art Museum, Building 2, Quanzhi Science and Technology Innovation Park, Bao'an

Chenzifeng's Solo Exhibition Be Luminous



Chen Zifeng's new exhibition is titled "Will Shine," a title imbued with a sense of posture, brimming with youthful creative enthusiasm and confidence. When connected with his new works featuring flowers and vegetables as subjects, it becomes evident that there is a conscious departure from traditional ink painting in terms of cultural interests and concepts.



Until November 26, 2023

Shenzhen Art Museum, Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Aiguo Road, Luohu

Han Jiaying's Design A-Z



In the world of Han Jia Ying's design, he delves into the essence of design by returning to its fundamental elements, seeking the intricate connection between modern design and traditional culture through the study of traditional Chinese characters. This exhibition is not merely a showcase of finished design products but, conversely, a glimpse into the creative process that underlies them.



Until December 17, 2023

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Dadao

Exhibition of Fine Arts and Documents from the Collection of Shenzhen Art Museum



The exhibition will combine rich literature with works for comprehensive display, showcasing over 100 types of artworks such as traditional Chinese painting, oil painting, printmaking, sculpture, etc. At the same time, supporting public education activities will be held to construct a unique relationship between urban art museums and the public, exploring the ways and ideas of art museums as urban living rooms to participate in social and cultural life in the future deeply.



Until December 30, 2023

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: