  1. home
  2. Articles

Creative Weekend Kids' Activities at The Peninsula Beijing

By That's Beijing, November 21, 2023

0 0

Junior guests can stimulate their imaginations with creative seasonal activities on weekends from December 2 to December 25. The Peninsula Beijing's pastry chef team will teach children to bake and decorate a gingerbread Christmas tree, a delicious Yule log, Gingerbread Wreath and a Jingle Bell Chocolate.

_20231121220711.jpg  _20231121220714.jpg  _20231121220718.jpg

Santa Claus will make guest appearances to read traditional stories and assist young guests to illuminate the spectacular Christmas tree. Our iconic Peninsula Bear, Peter, will join the Christmas Tree lighting and take part in cheerful performances with Santa Claus. Surprise gifts and lucky prize draws elevate the festive fun that kids experience at this magical time of year.   

_20231121220725.jpg

Luxurious Holiday Journey Staycation 

This season, family guests can embark on a Luxurious Holiday Journey Staycation filled with enchanting holiday experiences. Guests can linger longer to enjoy the Christmas Forest atmosphere and fashionable French decorations and experience the warmth of the "Holiday Home Tour." Junior guests can get creative with traditional themed activities while Mum and Dad relax and share an exceptional Afternoon Tea inspired by classic Christmas symbols. Guests will also enjoy a unique welcome amenity that brings alive a dazzling festive fantasy. 

_20231121220701.jpg  _20231121220708.jpg  _20231121220733.jpg

The Luxurious Holiday Journey Staycation is available until January 2, 2024, and is priced from RMB3,888 per room per night. This includes a complimentary breakfast at The Lobby, The Peninsula Festive Afternoon Tea, Creative Weekend Festive Kids' Activities and other related benefits. Upgrade your room category to unlock more amazing guest privileges. 

_20231121220722.jpg

For more information or to make a booking, please call: +86 8516 2888, or e-mail reservationpbj@peninsula.com

The Peninsula Beijing Winter Festival Christmas New Year

more news

Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center Appoints New Managing Director

Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center Appoints New Managing Director

Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center Appoints Christian Wiendieck as Managing Director.

Unveiling the World of YTL Hotels with Dato' Mark Yeoh

Unveiling the World of YTL Hotels with Dato' Mark Yeoh

YTL Hotels invites travelers to embark on a journey that goes beyond accommodation.

Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center Appoints New Managing Director

Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center Appoints New Managing Director

Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center Appoints Christian Wiendieck as Managing Director.

The Shanghai EDITION Celebrates 5th Anniversary in Style!

A dazzling celebration at the one-of-a-kind modern gathering hub.

The Fluttery Garden Afternoon Tea at InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong

Guests are invited to indulge in a culinary journey that combines enchanting flavours, sensory pleasure and blissful ambience.

Break a Sweat in Mandarin Oriental's Fitness-Friendly Suites

Break a sweat at Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai's Fitness-Friendly suites

Jing Retains One Michelin Star and Huang Ting Keeps Michelin Selected Status

Jing at The Peninsula Beijing Retains One Michelin Star and Huang Ting Retains Michelin Selected Restaurant Status for 2024.

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito Awarded 5th Consecutive MICHELIN Star

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Bulgari Hotel Beijing has been awarded one MICHELIN Star in the 2024 edition of Michelin Guide Beijing

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Join This Bloodline Donation Drive & Help Saves Lives

Deals, Giveaways & Gossip! Join Our WeChat Groups

16 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

China Reported 127 New Monkeypox Cases in October

WPS Office Faces Backlash Over AI Training Privacy Concerns

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Deals, Giveaways & Gossip! Join Our WeChat Groups

Deals, Giveaways & Gossip! Join Our WeChat Groups

China Announces Visa-Free Travel for These 6 Countries...

China Announces Visa-Free Travel for These 6 Countries...

16 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

16 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Lishui Travel Guide: Villages & Verandas, Mushrooms & Mountains

Lishui Travel Guide: Villages & Verandas, Mushrooms & Mountains

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives