Creative Weekend Kids' Activities at The Peninsula Beijing

Junior guests can stimulate their imaginations with creative seasonal activities on weekends from December 2 to December 25. The Peninsula Beijing's pastry chef team will teach children to bake and decorate a gingerbread Christmas tree, a delicious Yule log, Gingerbread Wreath and a Jingle Bell Chocolate.

Santa Claus will make guest appearances to read traditional stories and assist young guests to illuminate the spectacular Christmas tree. Our iconic Peninsula Bear, Peter, will join the Christmas Tree lighting and take part in cheerful performances with Santa Claus. Surprise gifts and lucky prize draws elevate the festive fun that kids experience at this magical time of year.

Luxurious Holiday Journey Staycation

This season, family guests can embark on a Luxurious Holiday Journey Staycation filled with enchanting holiday experiences. Guests can linger longer to enjoy the Christmas Forest atmosphere and fashionable French decorations and experience the warmth of the "Holiday Home Tour." Junior guests can get creative with traditional themed activities while Mum and Dad relax and share an exceptional Afternoon Tea inspired by classic Christmas symbols. Guests will also enjoy a unique welcome amenity that brings alive a dazzling festive fantasy.

The Luxurious Holiday Journey Staycation is available until January 2, 2024, and is priced from RMB3,888 per room per night. This includes a complimentary breakfast at The Lobby, The Peninsula Festive Afternoon Tea, Creative Weekend Festive Kids' Activities and other related benefits. Upgrade your room category to unlock more amazing guest privileges.

For more information or to make a booking, please call: +86 8516 2888, or e-mail reservationpbj@peninsula.com.