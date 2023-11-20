  1. home
Pet Owner Faces Penalty for Sneaking Dog onto Guangzhou Metro

By Billy Jiang, November 20, 2023

In the pursuit of bringing their furry friends everywhere, pet owners often face challenges... with some resorting to creative solutions. 

On the evening of November 13, a female passenger was caught hiding a small pet dog within the confines of her jacket as she entered Wanshengwei Metro Station in Guangzhou. 

With both hands shielding the jacket, the woman briefly exposed the pet in a less crowded metro car, allowing a male companion to capture a video, later shared on her personal social media account.

Subsequently, Guangzhou Public Security, in collaboration with the Guangzhou Metro, confirmed the identities of the individuals involved based on the provided information. 

Law enforcement arrested the individuals, subjecting them to criticism and education, and imposing a fine of RMB50.

The regulations in Guangzhou explicitly state that passengers are not allowed to bring pets or any other animals onto public transportation, including the Metro. 

In a similar incident on November 11, an elderly individual concealed a parrot in a small bag and successfully avoided Metro security checks. 

The difficulties faced by pet owners who do not drive, especially those who enjoy taking their cat and dog companions on outings, has led to frequent encounters with regulations that restrict animals on public transportation. 

How do you view regulations restricting pets on public transportation? Feel free to share your opinions. For more updates on the latest happenings in the Greater Bay Area, follow our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via That's]

