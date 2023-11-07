18 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shenzhen

Food & Drink

Bar Cham Guest Bartending at MO Bar

Two bartenders from Bar Cham in Seoul, South Korea, known as a bar with rich Korean characteristics, once recognized as one of the "Asia's 50 Best Bars." Each cocktail crafted by these bartenders reflects the regional characteristics of Korea. They skillfully blend local Korean spirits such as Hongdaeju, Yujacha, and Maesil Original Liquor with traditional cocktail ingredients, continuously exploring the pleasures of incorporating new ingredients.



November 17, 8pm - 12am

MO Bar, 79/F, Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen, Upper Hills BlockA, No.5001 Huanggang Road, Futian

Tap Takeover: Sheng Craft Beer x BaiPub

BaiPub is a craft beer pub located in the community. The name "摆" conveys the idea of being more than just a place to "摆烂" (relax). It aims to be an energetic hub, providing a warm haven for tired individuals to recharge and unwind during the evening.



November 17 - 19, 2023

BaiPub, No.4-37 Zhucui Road, Bao'an

TechBBQ Shenzhen 2023



12+ tech keynote speeches, 6+ fun workshops, Discussion activities, Entrepreneurship roadshow, Socialising freely, Delicious BBQ and drinks. You will meet your future customers, investors, employers or employees. Explore new technologies and the companies that make them a reality!



November 18, 2023

iMakerbase, No.96, Yangyong Road, Tangxiayong Community, Songgang Street, Bao'an

Chicken Fajita Fridays at Tequila Coyotes



Join us every Friday and savor our mouthwatering Chicken Sizzling Fajitas for just RMB65 all day long! Packed with juicy chicken, colorful bell peppers, onions, and served with warm tortillas, our fajitas are a true flavor explosion perfect for sharing or enjoying all on your own.



Every Friday, until December 31, 2023

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan

Teacher Pitcher's



Get one liter Frozen Margarita for just RMB59! Cheers!



Every Friday, until December 31, 2023

TXMX Mexican Restaurant, No.108, Building B11, Nanshui Community, Nanshan

Music



Les Misérables

Les Misérables, the world's longest-running musical and a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo's novel, is set to make a triumphant return in its original French musical concert format. This grand production will feature a stellar cast of musical theater performers, a live symphony orchestra, and meticulously designed stage sets and costumes tailored exclusively for the show, offering an immersive experience of 19th-century France.



November 17 - 19, 2023

Bay Opera of Shenzhen, No.16 OH Bay, Baoxing Road, Haibin Community, Xin'an Street, Bao'an

Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra 2023 Tour

The concept of this concert contains the significance of history, as well as the inspiration given to the modern, showing the significance of inheriting the past and the future, and the meeting of ancient and modern.



November 19, 8pm - late

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Road and Guangguang Road, Guangming

Nanshan Live Concerts



This event invites five popular bands from the Greater Bay Area for five consecutive Saturdays, starting from November 18 to December 16! Don't miss out on these five original bands!



Saturdays, November 18 - December 16, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

Sugar Blue



After the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, Sugar Blue will finally be able to bring wonderful performances to the Chinese people with the album "Colors" in 2023.



November 18, 2023

LAVO TAPAS&BAR, B105, BayPlaza-B105, Shenzhen Bay Mixc City, No. 2888, Keyuan South Road, Nanshan

The 5th China Shenzhen International Piano Concerto Competition



After a six-year hiatus, a new chapter unfolds. As a significant event contributing to the construction of Shenzhen as the "Piano City," the 5th Shenzhen International Piano Concerto Music Week is set to host 16 high-level concerts and 10 master classes.



Until November 24, 2023

Shenzhen Concert Hall, No.2016 Fuzhong Yi Lu, Futian

Hunter Band x Xiyao Folk Music Concert



Playing 16 years in the field of folk music, Hunter Band is your to-go band for a relaxing night out in Shenzhen!



November 10 - 29, 2023

Mace Bar, NL380, L3/F, MixC Shenzhen, near Exit A High Tech Park Metro Line 1

Arts



Moment of Fantasy

The exhibition features 160 sets of Qi Baishi art treasures, offering a unique opportunity to experience the warmth and legacy of this renowned artist. It includes works across various categories, showcasing Qi Baishi's mastery in figures, landscapes, flora, fauna, and aquatic life.



Until December 23, 2023

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles



The exhibition unfolds a new chapter in the extraordinary solo journey dedicated to the renowned Japanese artist, Shiota Chiharu. Titled "Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles," the showcase features two remarkable works meticulously crafted using Alcantara, underscoring the artist's sincere aspiration to evoke soul-stirring experiences rooted in the enigmatic realm of nameless emotions.



November 7, 2023, to January 14, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

A Journey of All and None - Jacky Tsai Solo Exhibition



The exhibition, titled "万象与留白 A Journey of All and None," draws inspiration from Nietzsche's philosophical novel "A Book for All and None." "万象" represents the infinite richness and complexity in Cai Yunhua's works, while "留白" reflects the depth and inclusiveness in his creative philosophy. Showcasing dozens of pieces encompassing the artist's career, the exhibition embodies his rich experiences with life, philosophy, Zen, and nature.



Until January 1, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Innovation of Impressions



Oil Painting and Photography Exhibition of Normandy, France

In the 19th century, France was undoubtedly the artistic center of Europe. The invention of photography in 1839, with its precise reproduction of reality, significantly impacted traditional European painting. Artists began exploring new directions for the development of painting. This exhibition features 120 masterpieces, bringing together works by Western art giants such as Monet, Corot, and Courbet in the Normandy region of France. The diverse exhibits showcase the collision of artistic ideas and blending of painting techniques in the Normandy region, narrating the story of art and technology driving human history and civilization.



Until January 14, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Aiguo Road, Luohu

Interwoven Scape Digital Art Exhibition



The France OPLINEPRIZE holds its first exhibition in Shenzhen, featuring 17 sets of works by 21 renowned artists from 9 countries (China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, the USA, and Norway). Most of these works are being exhibited in China for the first time.



Until January 14, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Lifestyle



Janpanese Film Festival

This year's lineup includes one classic restored animation and nine new films. Among the new releases, one is from 2021, five from 2022, and three are "new" films for 2023. While emphasizing novelty, the festival also ensures diversity in genres, themes, and styles.



Until December 3, 2023

Broadway Cinematheque, Shennan Dadao, Nanshan

PALACE CINEMA Raffles City Shenzhen, No.2163 Nanhai Avenue, Dengliang Community, Nanshan Street, Nanshan

90min Yoga in the Garden



Every Saturday afternoon and Wednesday evenings, you’ll experience inspiring and creative 90-minute Yoga classes taught by Ramesh, an instructor from India. Join us for Yoga on an enchanted rooftop garden, a nature's hidden oasis in the middle of Shekou. In this space, you'll explore, play, try new things, test yourself and simply be who you are. You'll have a chance to see yourself in your full potential.



Every Wednesday, Saturday, from November 18 until December 30, 3.30pm - 5.30pm

The Yoga Garden, Haiwan Huayuan, Haichang Street, Building 6, 6Floor B, Shekou, Nanshan

