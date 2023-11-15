24 Upcoming Events & Special Offers in Beijing

Recommended

Matilda The Musical

"Matilda: The Musical," adapted from Roald Dahl's beloved novel, is a theatrical masterpiece produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company. This enchanting production has swept up an impressive 101 international awards, including 24 Best Musical accolades, alongside 7 Olivier Awards in the UK and 5 Tony Awards in the United States. The musical narrates the captivating tale of Matilda, a young girl who confronts her obnoxious parents and tyrannical headmistress, relying on her courage and intelligence to create miracles and rescue herself and those around her. Don't miss this heartwarming story of empowerment and the magic of childhood at its finest.



November 17 - December 10, 2023

Er Qi Theater, No.15 Erqijuchang Road, Xicheng

Food & Drink



Beijing Michelin Food Festival

The inaugural Beijing Michelin Food Festival is here! Nearly 20 Michelin-starred restaurants gather to take you on a culinary journey, allowing you to ascend the peaks of taste. Don't miss this rare opportunity to embark on a "star-studded" adventure – if it excites your taste buds, seize the moment!



November 17 - 19, 11am - 8pm

Chaoyang Park, Chaoyang

Meili & Mad Opens in Beijing

Meili & Mad is an unprecedented destination in Beijing, combining a restaurant, market, and bakery in one. It's a holistic space that blends beautiful surroundings, delicious cuisine, curated goods, and a delightful atmosphere. Referred to as "Crazy Beautiful," Meili & Mad infuses Nordic culinary concepts with the healthy cooking principles shared in Asian cuisine. The result is an innovative presentation of dishes that are both vibrant and full of warmth and heart.



Opening Discount: 50% OFF on Signature Sets, RMB283 instead of RMB566

Until November 24, 2023

Meili & Mad, 1/F Galleria Beijing, A5 Shuguangxili, Chaoyang

+PINK By Saigon Mama Debuts in Sanlitun

The well-known dining brand "+PINK," celebrated for its authentic and heartwarming Vietnamese dishes, has recently made its grand entrance into Beijing's Taikoo Li. +PINK aims to evoke thoughts of Vietnamese cuisine (phở) and a passionate attitude towards life through the color "pink." From a morning coffee with freshly baked bread to a quick bowl of hearty soup noodles for lunch, an afternoon chat with friends over drinks or desserts, and an evening or weekend gathering for stir-fry and beer to unwind. At +PINK, you can use culinary experiences to activate your enthusiasm for life.



Doors open since November 2023

+PINK, 4/F, Building 4, No.19 Sanlitun Road, Beijing

Autumn & Winter Menu at TRIBE



As the golden hues of autumn blanket Beijing, TRIBE welcomes the season with a refreshed Autumn & Winter menu that encapsulates the essence of purity and richness. This innovative menu combines bold and pristine flavors, inviting diners to embark on a culinary adventure like no other. Join us as we explore the highlights of TRIBE's new menu, celebrating the bounty of the season.

Opening Hours: 10am - 10pm, every day

TRIBE Solana, Unit K139 (next to Nike), Building 9, Solana, Chaoyang

Lavish Thanksgiving Buffet Dinner at The St. Regis Beijing



Celebrate Thanksgiving in style at The St. Regis Beijing with a lavish buffet dinner. This special evening is designed for connoisseurs, offering a delightful blend of gratitude and gourmet indulgence. Enjoy traditional roasted turkeys alongside a variety of side dishes. Savor the crispy skin and tender meat, complemented by a selection of festive cocktails. Share the joy and warmth of the holiday with family and friends in this upscale setting.



November 23, 2023

The St. Regis Beijing, No.21 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Artistic Sensory Journey



Embark on a sensory journey at Hotel Éclat Beijing with the exclusive collaboration with Miller Harris. This artistic experience, available from November 3rd for three months, promises a unique staycation for discerning travelers. Immerse yourself in the world of captivating fragrances and indulge in an exquisite package that combines the luxury of Hotel Éclat with the renowned scents of Miller Harris. Discover a new dimension of sensory pleasure during your stay.



Available from November 2023

Hotel Éclat Beijing, Parkview Green, No.9, Dongdaqiao Road, Chaoyang

Thanksgiving Gourmet at NUO Hotel Beijing



Celebrate Thanksgiving at NUO Hotel Beijing with a delectable feast. Join the Thanksgiving Lunch and Dinner Buffet at N'Joy Restaurant for RMB288 and RMB429 per person, featuring a spread of international delights, fresh seafood, and savory meats. The Culinary Team presents festive treats, including turkey and ham. For a hassle-free celebration at home, opt for the U'Deli Thanksgiving Turkey and Honey Ham Takeaway at RMB1,288 per set. Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving with NUO's gourmet offerings.



November 23, 2023

NUO Hotel Beijing, 2A Jiangtai Road. Chaoyang

Enchanted Wonders Afternoon Tea



Celebrate time-honoured traditions and create wondrous moments of enchantment with your loved ones at China World Summit Wing, Beijing.



Price: RMB768/two persons

Available until January 7, 2024, 2pm - 6pm

The Lounge, Level 80, China World Summit Wing, Beijing, No. 1 Jianguomenwai Ave, Chaoyang

Christmas 12 Days Gift



Embark on a new season of Christmas celebrations filled with Enchanted Wonders. Celebrate time-honored traditions and create wondrous moments of enchantment with your loved ones at China World Summit Wing, Beijing. From November 18 till Christmas Eve, the hotel has also prepared a surprise every weekend for you to celebrate the festive season. Enjoy Grill 79 3-course Business Lunch or Sunday Brunch or The Lounge Enchanted Wonders Afternoon Tea and get an extra special dessert.

Every weekend from November 18 until December 24, 2023

China World Summit Wing, Beijing, No. 1 Jianguomenwai Ave, Chaoyang

Wine Fest with EMW at Zarah



On Saturday, November 18, Zarah is launching a new Happy Hour which starts as early as 4pm and finishes at 9pm, offering all our wines and prosecco at RMB50 per glass every day. For those who buy bottles, Zarah offers a 20% discount on the bottle and a portion of bruschetta for free. Plus, Zarah wants to entice you to try some of their selected, high-quality wines from the extensive wine list, which Zarah usually only sells by the bottle.



November 18, from 6pm

Zarah, No.46 Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Music



Thierry Maillard Trio

If you have a deep love for jazz, rock, or electronic music, Thierry Maillard's trio, composed of musicians from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, will surely resonate with audiences of all ages. Join us at Blue Note on November 16th and 17th and let the music swing you away!



November 16 - 17, 2023

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dongdajie, Dongcheng

DÉJÀ VU



Enjoy a special Saturday night with WILDKATS x REDHOUSE. Amazing lineup: APRICUSXS, TOTO, ZURKIYE, SHAKTI, GIÓRGI.



Price: RMB60 includes one beer/shot

Saturday, November 18, 10pm - late

RedHouse, B1-026, G/F, North District Shukai, Sanlitun

Unbounded Chamber Orchestra



Concerts Festival Season presented by CC Artwork and Unbounded Theatre. Special concerts for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year!



November 18, 7.30pm - 9pm

December 24, 7.30pm - 9pm

December 31, 7.30pm - 9pm

Unbounded Theatre, No.3 Jinyuan, Guangqu Road, Chaoyang

Arts



European Oil Painting Art Collection Exhibition

The exhibition showcases masterpieces by renowned artists known as the "Barbizon School of Seven Stars," including Corot, Rousseau, Millet, Dupre, and Diaz. These Barbizon painters immersed themselves in nature, objectively depicting changes in light and shadows, and portraying real life. While embracing realism, they had a significant influence on the birth of Impressionism.



Until December 5, 2023

Above The Clouds Art Gallery, No.1704 Cultural and Art New Street, Gaobeidian, Chaoyang

Prehistoric Lower Yangtze



The Hemudu Culture, dating back approximately 7,000 to 5,000 years, named after the Hemudu site in Yuyao, is one of the most significant Neolithic cultures in the Yangtze River basin and a prominent representative of China's prehistoric civilizations. This exhibition will showcase numerous artifacts unearthed from sites such as Hemudu, Tianluoshan, Tashan, and Jingtoushan.



Until December 31, 2023

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Street, Dongcheng

Nice Dog



This exhibition focuses on the artist's creative practices over the past six years, featuring a collection of significant works from important collections worldwide, as well as the premiere of his latest masterpieces. Krull, who graduated from the Düsseldorf Art Academy in 2017 under the mentorship of artist Peter Doig, has recently relocated to New York. His recent works reflect a sense of unease and anxiety influenced by the atmosphere of the city.



Until December 1, 2023

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Lu, Chaoyang

Elemental Constellations



The exhibition showcases 17 sets of works from 15 artists worldwide, encompassing mediums such as painting, sculpture, installations, and video art. Inspired by Primo Levi's novel "The Periodic Table".



Until February 5, 2024

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Lu, Chaoyang

The Internationale in the Heart



The exhibition presents the historical background of the oil painting "The Internationale" and traces the creative process and influence of the work. Centered around the "monumentality" in the oil paintings of Wen Lipeng, the exhibition visually interprets the artist's "passionate, contemplative, and refined" approaches. It aims to showcase the profound connection between the artist's life experiences and artistic creations.



Until November 19, 2023

CAFA Art Museum, No.8 Huajiadi Nan Road, Chaoyang

Han Yuchen Oil Painting Art Exhibition



This exhibition, Han Yuchen's third major showcase in Beijing, features 38 masterpieces of oil paintings on Tibetan themes, 55 large-scale sketches capturing diverse ethnic groups, and a collection of over 90 authentic European oil paintings spanning nearly three centuries.



Until December 3, 2023

Above The Clouds Art Gallery, No.1704 Cultural and Art New Street, Gaobeidian, Chaoyang

The Essence of Shandong's Ancient Civilization



Through seven sections, the exhibition showcases the East Asian cultural genes and developmental journey of Chinese civilization from different perspectives, revealing the consistent essence of Chinese culture.



Until January 14, 2024

Tsinghua University Art Museum, No.1 Tsinghua University Campus, 30 Shuangqing Road, Haidian

Lifestyle



International Headliner Miller Rogue

The Rogue (Miller Rogue) is a New York based comedian who started comedy in 2016 for love. He opened for Jim Gaffigan before the pandemic. He's currently passed at Governor's Comedy Club in Long Island, Comedy in Harlem in New York. Don't miss out this oppotunity to enjoy a night of laughter with Miller Rogue in the Middle Kingdom!



November 17 - 18, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

November 17, Jin Shang Yuan, No.20 Xinyuanli West, Chaoyang

November 18, La Maison Lyonnaise, A1, No.44 Guanghua Road, Chaoyang

Appreciating the Chinese Classic Ink Painting



In this museum walk, CC Walk invited a Chinese contemporary artist, Ye Su to guide audiences in appreciating Chinese Shan Shui (mountain and water) ink painting masterpieces from the Yuan, Ming, and Qing Dynasties. Li Jin Cici will share the elements of Chinese ink art knowledge and the historical stories about these paintings.



You must reserve an entry ticket at the NAMOC official account with your passport.

November 18, 1pm - 3pm

NAMOC, No.1 Wusi Dajie, Dongcheng

Capoeira and Soft Acrobatics Workshop



Join us for an immersive capoeira workshop designed to captivate not only seasoned capoeira practitioners but also dancers, movers, and anyone eager to explore the world of soft acrobatics and fluid movements. This workshop is a unique blend of energy, rhythm, and skill, welcoming participants from diverse backgrounds to experience the joy and beauty of capoeira. Let's come together and embark on a journey of movement and creativity!



Price:

ONE class: RMB300

TWO classes: RMB500

November 19, from 10.30am

B Active, Room 107. Building a. Cultural and Creative Park, No.56.Dongzhimenwaixie Street, Dongcheng

