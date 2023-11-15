Snow Much Fun: SCIS Winter Carnival 2023 Returns November 25!

Mark your calendars for an extraordinary day of celebration and joy as Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) hosts its highly anticipated Winter Carnival on November 25 at the SCIS Hongqiao Main campus.



Gather for this special occasion, which is more than just a carnival; it's a remarkable community event, marking the return after a three-year hiatus. The Carnival promises to be an exceptional gathering, jam-packed with delightful activities and surprises for everyone.



From 11am to 4pm, families and friends are invited to immerse themselves in a world of fun and entertainment. The last Winter Carnival in 2019 was an incredible success, and SCIS are excited to bring back this cherished tradition.

You can expect an array of attractions, including delightful food and drinks, shopping stalls, thrilling entertainment, engaging games, and activities designed for the entire family. But that's not all! There will be a few surprises in store that are guaranteed to make this Winter Carnival an event to remember.

The Winter Carnival serves as a perfect platform for the community to come together, reconnect, and create lasting memories. It's an opportunity to experience the vibrant spirit and camaraderie that embodies SCIS.

So, come one, come all, and join SCIS for a day filled with laughter, entertainment, and heartwarming moments. Don't miss out on this remarkable celebration!





[All images courtesy of SCIS]

