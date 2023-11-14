  1. home
WATCH: Feathered Passenger Causes a Flutter in Guangzhou Metro

By Billy Jiang, November 14, 2023

Ever experienced a subway chase with a parrot? Well, on November 11, Guangzhou Metro commuters had just that as a parrot decided to take flight within the metro carriage. 

Man chasing bird in Guangzhou Metro. Video via New Express/Sina Weibo

Video footage circulating online captures an elderly passenger attempting to catch the parrot as it flutters around inside the train.

According to Guangzhou Metro authorities, a male passenger entered the subway at Caihongqiao Station on Line 8 on November 11. 

Security personnel inspected the red plastic bag and shoulder bag he carried, finding nothing unusual during the routine check.

During the journey, the man chased the escaped bird within the carriage, and some nearby passengers attempted to avoid the unfolding avian escapade. 

When the train reached Xicun Station, the passenger managed to catch the bird, placing it in a bag, and disembarked at the station.

Although this incident did not result in harm to humans or animals, Guangzhou Metro issued a public notice reminding passengers of the city's regulations, which prohibit carrying live poultry, cats, dogs, snakes, and other animals that may impede rail transit operations or inconvenience fellow passengers.

Metros are densely populated public spaces, and the presence of furry or feathery companions may trigger allergic reactions in some individuals; for timid pets, the metro's roaring sounds could induce stress, causing inconvenience to other passengers.

_20231114170656.jpg

Pet backpack. Image via New Express/Sina Weibo

You might wonder about the popularity of a specific pet backpack, which was a common sight in Guangzhou Metro a few years back. 

This unique backpack, resembling hard-shell luggage, features a transparent "window" in the middle with three perforated holes underneath. 

However, it's important to note that in major Chinese mainland cities, carrying live poultry as pets, even in such backpacks, is prohibited. 

This prohibition extends to Hong Kong as well.

However, guide dogs are an exception and are allowed to use public transportation across various major Chinese cities, maintaining a consistent policy.

What are your thoughts on pets being disallowed on public transportation like metro? Feel free to share your opinions. For more intriguing news updates, follow our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via New Express/Sina Weibo]

Guangzhou Metro Pets

