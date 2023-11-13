  1. home
  2. Articles

+PINK By Saigon Mama Debuts in Sanlitun

By That's Beijing, November 13, 2023

0 0

The well-known dining brand "+PINK," celebrated for its authentic and heartwarming Vietnamese dishes, has recently made its grand entrance into Beijing's Taikoo Li. This brand, personally crafted by Kevin Chu, the founder of Saigon Mama, has undergone a complete upgrade from restaurant concept to menu design, offering customers a more diverse and modern dining experience.

9.jpg

+PINK's inaugural store had its grand opening at Sanlitun Taikoo Li on November 9, with brand founder Kevin Chu in attendance to cut the ribbon for the new establishment. This marks the official commencement of +PINK's operations, adding another formidable member to Sanlitun's gastronomic map.

6.jpg

8.jpg

Defining the PINK lifestyle is about "eating pink" and being as enthusiastic as a fan. While the restaurant's name is associated with the color pink, +PINK aims to evoke thoughts of Vietnamese cuisine (phở) and a passionate attitude towards life through the color "pink." From a morning coffee with freshly baked bread to a quick bowl of hearty soup noodles for lunch, an afternoon chat with friends over drinks or desserts, and an evening or weekend gathering for stir-fry and beer to unwind. At +PINK, you can use culinary experiences to activate your enthusiasm for life.

7.jpg

4.jpg

In contrast to Saigon Mama's focus on millennial customers, +PINK targets the trendier and fresher Generation Z demographic. The restaurant's interior predominantly features pink tones, abundant tropical plant decorations, and a well-appointed second-floor terrace for scenic views and photography. The overall atmosphere is fresh and vibrant, and exudes a vacation ambiance, making it an ideal place for relaxation amidst the hustle and bustle of urban life.

15.jpg

18.jpg

Continuing the fusion of Vietnamese and French culinary influences, +PINK introduces a variety of healthy and diverse choices. The restaurant pays meticulous attention to the pairing of fresh ingredients with local spices and presents delicately arranged dishes with a French touch. In addition to traditional offerings, +PINK has expanded its menu to include baking, stir-frying, and charcoal-grilled items, providing customers with even more options.

11.jpg

12.jpg

The French-style pastries are freshly baked in-house, and the signature black gold custard croissant boasts a crispy exterior and a soft, flavorful interior with a rich salted egg yolk custard filling. The creative Vietnamese stir-fry dishes include the uniquely delightful dragon fruit and fresh shrimp fried rice, which is not only visually appealing with its natural pink hue but also exceptionally tasty. The addition of Vietnamese-style charcoal grilling is another popular category, with the grilled skewer platter being particularly suitable for weekend gatherings. The well-balanced combination of meat and vegetables, coupled with homemade sauces, creates a flavorful and satisfying experience.

21.jpg

+PINK aims to bring a more innovative and modern Vietnamese culinary experience to its customers.

+PINK

4/F, Building 4, No.19 Sanlitun Road, Beijing

New restaurants Beijing

more news

51 Restaurants Receive Stars in the 2024 Michelin Guide Shanghai

51 Restaurants Receive Stars in the 2024 Michelin Guide Shanghai

See which restaurants fared the best and earned stars in the 2024 Shanghai Michelin Guide.

7 Cozy Dining & Drinking Spots in Beijing Perfect for Fall

7 Cozy Dining & Drinking Spots in Beijing Perfect for Fall

French eats, fondue nights, and cocktail bars; fall-inspired fare and specials to try in Beijing

Hidden Gems: 5 Unique Beijing Hutong Cafés

Hidden Gems: 5 Unique Beijing Hutong Cafés

Discover the charm of Beijing's hutong with these 5 cafés.

Beijing Restaurants Warned For Slacking On Smoking Ban

Hai Di Lao is in hot water.

Yi Long Unveils 'Secret' Madame Ching Modern Canto Menu

Modern Madame Ching meets traditional Yi Long, with Cantonese flavors as the middle ground by Chef Dali Wong

A-Z of Shanghai's Top 20 Sandwiches – Part I

The best of Shanghai between bread

7 Amazing Bars to Check Out in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's cocktail culture is a tapestry woven with the finest spirits, masterful craftsmanship, and a dash of the city's unique flair.

51 Restaurants Receive Stars in the 2024 Michelin Guide Shanghai

See which restaurants fared the best and earned stars in the 2024 Shanghai Michelin Guide.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Join This Bloodline Donation Drive & Help Saves Lives

Deals, Giveaways & Gossip! Join Our WeChat Groups

16 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

China Reported 127 New Monkeypox Cases in October

WPS Office Faces Backlash Over AI Training Privacy Concerns

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Deals, Giveaways & Gossip! Join Our WeChat Groups

Deals, Giveaways & Gossip! Join Our WeChat Groups

China Announces Visa-Free Travel for These 6 Countries...

China Announces Visa-Free Travel for These 6 Countries...

16 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

16 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Lishui Travel Guide: Villages & Verandas, Mushrooms & Mountains

Lishui Travel Guide: Villages & Verandas, Mushrooms & Mountains

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives