36 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

Every Day

Happy Hour @ The Blarney Stone

It's four hours of craic, seven days a week at The Blarney Stone, with the above deals running 4-8pm on the daily.

Daily, 4-8pm.

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳路.

Happy Hour @ RIINK



Head on over to RIINK between 12 noon and 7pm any day you damn well please for RMB35 on the above hoppy deliciousness, or two for RMB55.

Daily, 12-7pm.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

¥38 Happy Hour @ Xouk by Azul Pudong

At Xouk by Azul in Pudong it is RMB38 drinks from 2-7pm, with everything from Aperol Spritz to Mojito to Daiquiris on offer. Oh, and beer is just RMB20.

Daily, 2-7pm.

Xouk by Azul Pudong, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 潍坊西路82号, 进浦城路.

The Great Indian Cocktail Sale @ Anokhi



All classic and signature cocktails on the Anokhi menu are two for RMB98 every single day from now until further notice!



Daily, 11am-10pm.

Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.

The Spritz Social @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana



Enjoy the good things in life daily at more than reasonable prices from 3pm to 7pm at D.O.C., where The Spritz Social Happy Hour sees Frozen and Classic Spritz, Campari Spritz and Arancini Balls start from just RMB25 from 3pm to 4pm and increasing by RMB5 every hour until 7pm. That's a whole lotta Spritz.

Oh, and there's also house wines and Peroni bottles on Happy Hour too!

Daily, 3-7pm.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Happy Hour @ Colca



Colca's Happy Hour runs 12 noon to 7.30pm daily, with an extended 11pm finish on Mondays. Enjoy a range of drinks, from Sangria to Pisco Sour to Mojito, for just RMB48, and Estrella Galicia beer for just RMB25.

Daily, 12-7.30pm, Monday to 11pm.

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉路.

La Crise @ Cuivre



Recession, inflation, bear markets... Laugh about recent newspaper highlights during La Crise, a truly happy hour with drinks priced like it's Black Friday every day.

RMB35 will allow you to pick anything from Southern French Wine, Italian Sparkling, Highballs, Beers, Pastis of course and a few others. It's happening everyday at CUIVRE from 5.30pm to 7.30pm in the bar lounge area.



Daily, 5.30-7.30pm.

Cuivre, 1502 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu 淮海中路1502号，近乌鲁木齐路.

Happy Hour @ Tacolicious



Tacolicious happy hour runs 5-8pm every single day, with delicious deals to be enjoyed across the board.

Daily, 5-8pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Happy Hour @ Azul



At Azul, all of the above drinks are just RMB48 from 2-7pm every single day of the week.

Daily, 2-8pm.

Azul, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场.

Happy Hour @ Abbey Road



From 4-8pm every day of the week at Abbey Road, Carlsberg Draft is just RMB30, Asahi, Margarita, Merlot Red and Chardonnay White and Mulled Wine just RMB35 and Aperol Spritz and IPA Draft just RMB40.

Daily, 4-8pm

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

All Day Happy Hour @ Loggia by Bonica

Start your day with a happy sip and end it with a happy gulp! Join us for our all day happy hours, featuring discounted prices on select red wines and cocktails from 9am to 6pm.

Whether you're looking for a morning pick-me-up or an after-work wind-down, they've got you covered. Don't miss out on the happy vibes and cheers to a great day ahead!

Daily, 9am-6pm.

Loggia by Bonica, 110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Sunday-Thursday

Happy Hour @ Viva!



There are deals on Super Bock Beer, House Pours, Wine and Sangria from 6pm to 9pm Sunday to Thursday at Portuguese Grill Viva!

Daily, 6-9pm.



Viva! 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

Monday-Friday

Get Hoppy With It @ Tacolicious



Tacolicious runs a happy hour on beers weekdays 11am-5pm, with Corona RMB25 and drafts from RMB30.

Mon-Fri, 11am-5pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Happy Hour @ Cantina Agave



There are a whole load of great deals going down at Cantina Agave 4-8pm weeknights, from Coronas at RMB20 to Prosecco at RMB30 to Cocktails at RMB45, and plenty in between.

Mon-Fri, 4-8pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Monday to Thursday



Happy Hour @ Cages Jing'an



Monday to Thursday sees RMB15 off on all House Spirits, Amstel, Goose Island IPA, House and Sparkling Wines at Cages Jing'an from 2pm to 7pm！

Mon-Thu, 2-7pm.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Monday



Winey Monday @ RIINK



Head on over to RIINK on Monday for 50% off on all wine bottles!

Mon, 11am-1am.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

¥25 Monday @ El Santo



Coronas and Frozen Margaritas are just RMB25 at El Santo on Tuesday (as are a whole load of tacos).

Every Mon, 5-10pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

All Day Happy Hour (& Taco Deal) @ Tacolicious



Mondays at Tacolicious sees happy hour all day, plus a set of two tacos for just RMB40. Why would you ever leave?

Every Mon, Happy Hour 11am-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Margarita Mondays @ Cantina Agave



It is RMB40 Margartias all day, all night, all Monday at Cantina Agave.

Every Mon, 5-10.30pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Tuesday



Catch of the Day @ Anokhi

Enjoy two free glasses of wine with the purchase of any seafood dish from Anokhi's Catch of the Day menu each Tuesday.



Every Tue, 11am-10pm.

Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.

¥20 Tuesdays (+ Quiz) @ El Santo



Taco Tuesday at El Santo sees pretty much everything priced at just RMB20, including Corona, house wine and frozen margs.

Plus they throw in a themed quiz each week absolutely free! This week's theme is We Love Movies (followed by We Love Geography next week).

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer.

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm so everyone can be fresh for work the next day. These fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Every Tue, 5pm-10pm, Quiz from 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Taco Tuesday @ Tacolicious



Tacolicious Chef Thijs Oomens, That's Shanghai Chef of the Year 2022, is famous for his creative tacos, and Tuesdays are his time to shine.

Each week he showcases his inventiveness, while his handsome sidekick behind the stick Logan R. Brouse comes up with a cocktail to match.

Tacos are RMB30 each, or get a two taco set and cockatil combo for just RMB80. Check out this week's offerings on the poster above!

Every Tue, 6pm-Close.



Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Wednesday



Ladies' Night @ Anokhi

Ladies Night sees the first drink on Anokhi for the fairer sex each Wednesday.



Every Wed, 11am-10pm.

Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.

50% Off (+ Quiz) @ El Santo



Wednesday night at El Santo sees 50% of drinks until 8pm (and 50% off food to 10pm).



And that's not all...

They also throw in a quiz absolutely free! Scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed from 5pm, Quiz from 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Wine Not Wednesday @ Tacolicious



Wine Not Wednesday at Tacolicious sees 50% off on all bottles of wine from 6pm to close.

Every Wed, 6pm-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Ladies Night @ La Suite



The middle of the week just got a lot sweeter – especially for the ladies! Join La Suite Signature Ladies Night Candyland Special Edition every Wednesday!

Ladies, you're in for a treat with FREE drinks and exclusive Candy Cocktails until the clock strikes midnight. After, enjoy a Candy Cocktail promo and a candy wonderland to indulge in all night long!

Every Wed, 9pm-Late.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Thursday

Thirsty Thursdays @ Anokhi



It's buy-one-get-one on all cocktails at Anokhi's Thirsty Thursday.



Every Thu, 11am-10pm.

Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.

Happy Hour @ El Santo



It's happy hour all night at El Santo on Thursday nights.

Every Thu, 5pm-Late; Free. El Santo.

B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

¥35 Frozen Margaritas @ Tacolicious



To welcome in the warmer months, frozen margaritas are just RMB35 at Tacolicious each Thursday.

Every Thu, 11am-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Tequila Thursdays @ Cantina Agave



It is 20% off tequila bottles and RMB25 a shot every Thursday at Cantina Agave.

Every Thu, 5-10.30pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Fuego Latino @ La Suite



Every Thursday it’s Fuego Latino time at La Suite!

Is Latino not for you? Don’t worry! At midnight La Suite shifts to open format music and continues the party into the late hours!

And until 12.30am, enjoy BOGO on selected bottles and tee drinks!



Every Thu, 8pm-Late; RMB60, includes one drink.



La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Friday



Fizzy Fridays @ Anokhi



It's 50% off on bubbles at Anokhi's Fizzy Fridays.



Every Thu, 11am-10pm.

Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.

Freaky Fryday @ Tacolicious



Henceforth, Friday shall be known as Freaky Fryday at Tacolicious, with any loaded fries plus two beers for RMB88 and any loaded fries plus two cocktails for RMB118.

Every Fri, 11am-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Happy Friday @ Cages Huangpu



Clock-off early from work and start the weekend right at Cages Huangpu! Every Friday from noon to 8pm, enjoy 50% off Budweiser, Goose Island IPA, house pour spirits, house wines and sparkling wine. They don't just do 'Happy Hour,' they do Happy Fridays!

Every Fri, 12 noon-8pm.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Friday Sundowners @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw’s famous Friday evening Sundowners. Commencing at 6pm, enjoy three hours of free flow from just RMB158.

With live music in the relaxed garden environment, it is a perfect way to end the long working week with friends or colleagues.

Bookings are essential so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve your spot.

Every Fri, 6-9pm; RMB158-198.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Sunday



Aperol Spritz Sundays @ Tacolicious

Tacolicious Aperol Spritz Sundays, with the good stuff going for just RMB35 from 3-8pm.

Every Sun, 3-8pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

