12 Amazing Art Shows This November in Shenzhen

Eternal Spiral



As the third stop of "Eternal Spiral", more than 200 works on display in this exhibition, including large-scale paintings, large-scale sculptures, installations, manuscripts, color research, animation, etc.



Until November 17, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

Innovation of Painting

The audience can understand how Chinese painters continued the context of writing, grasped the pulse of the times, undertook the mission of the times, and constantly kept the right and innovative exploration under the national crisis of the Anti-Japanese War. It also provides us with new enlightenment for building the modern civilization of the Chinese nation in the new era.



Until November 20, 2023

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Road, Futian

A Time of Plenty: Life of a Tang County Princess



A legendary woman with a super-regulated tomb; A prominent Tang Dynasty clan who has gone through several dynasties; An elder of the imperial family who was buried in the "Kaiyuan Prosperous Era"; A collection of stunning painted terracotta figurines; The pinnacle...



Until November 26, 2023

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Ave., Nanshan

Abstraction Without Boundaries



The creator of abstract art usually starts from the endogenous dynamic and individual spirit, depicts a feeling, situation, imagination and philosophy, thereby creating painting images that are not bound by the form, purely looking for the power of art itself.



Until November 26, 2023

Zhi Art Museum, Building 2, Quanzhi Science and Technology Innovation Park, Bao'an

Chenzifeng's Solo Exhibition Be Luminous



Chen Zifeng's new exhibition is titled "Will Shine," a title imbued with a sense of posture, brimming with youthful creative enthusiasm and confidence. When connected with his new works featuring flowers and vegetables as subjects, it becomes evident that there is a conscious departure from traditional ink painting in terms of cultural interests and concepts.



Until November 26, 2023

Shenzhen Art Museum, Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Aiguo Road, Luohu

Han Jiaying's Design A-Z



In the world of Han Jia Ying's design, he delves into the essence of design by returning to its fundamental elements, seeking the intricate connection between modern design and traditional culture through the study of traditional Chinese characters. This exhibition is not merely a showcase of finished design products but, conversely, a glimpse into the creative process that underlies them.



Until December 17, 2023

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Dadao

Exhibition of Fine Arts and Documents from the Collection of Shenzhen Art Museum



The exhibition will combine rich literature with works for comprehensive display, showcasing over 100 types of artworks such as traditional Chinese painting, oil painting, printmaking, sculpture, etc. At the same time, supporting public education activities will be held to construct a unique relationship between urban art museums and the public, exploring the ways and ideas of art museums as urban living rooms to participate in social and cultural life in the future deeply.



Until December 30, 2023

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

A Journey of All and None - Jacky Tsai Solo Exhibition

The exhibition, titled "万象与留白 A Journey of All and None," draws inspiration from Nietzsche's philosophical novel "A Book for All and None." "万象" represents the infinite richness and complexity in Cai Yunhua's works, while "留白" reflects the depth and inclusiveness in his creative philosophy. Showcasing dozens of pieces encompassing the artist's career, the exhibition embodies his rich experiences with life, philosophy, Zen, and nature.



Until January 1, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

New Fairytale Paradigm



A total of more than 40 paintings by Zhou Yiwen are exhibited, as well as six large-scale installation works such as "Peace Square", "Sleeping Angel", "Birth of Angel", "Angel Singing", "Freshness Period", and "Green Horse", conveying the artist's thinking on love, peace and environmental protection.



Until January 7, 2024

OCT Contemporary Art Terminal (OCAT), Bldg. F2, Enping Jie, OCT Loft, Nanshan

Innovation of Impressions



Oil Painting and Photography Exhibition of Normandy, France

In the 19th century, France was undoubtedly the artistic center of Europe. The invention of photography in 1839, with its precise reproduction of reality, significantly impacted traditional European painting. Artists began exploring new directions for the development of painting. This exhibition features 120 masterpieces, bringing together works by Western art giants such as Monet, Corot, and Courbet in the Normandy region of France. The diverse exhibits showcase the collision of artistic ideas and blending of painting techniques in the Normandy region, narrating the story of art and technology driving human history and civilization.



Until January 14, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Aiguo Road, Luohu

Interwoven Scape Digital Art Exhibition



The France OPLINEPRIZE holds its first exhibition in Shenzhen, featuring 17 sets of works by 21 renowned artists from 9 countries (China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, the USA, and Norway). Most of these works are being exhibited in China for the first time.



Until January 14, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

King Tut Immersive



The five thematic scenes of immersive multimedia technology, holographic technology and high-precision restoration technology and ten highlights interweave sound, light, image and other elements together, aiming to truly restore the appearance of civilization and create a breathtaking immersive exhibition space.



Until January 28, 2024

MixC World, No.9668 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: