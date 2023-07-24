  1. home
National Museum of China Bans the Scantily Clad

By Alistair Baker-Brian, July 24, 2023

The National Museum of China in Beijing issued a notice on July 21, 2023, reminding visitors of rules implemented to ensure a ‘civilized’ environment in the Museum… and it’s bad for news for flip-flop wearers and those who want to flash a little flesh. 

The first rule under the first section, entitled “Entering the Museum” states: 

“Those entering must undergo the necessary security check. Those who are intoxicated or have poor appearance (including wearing flip-flops and dressed in a revealing manner) will be denied entry.” 

See below for the full list of rules in Chinese and English. Curiously, some details – including the flip-flop and scantily clad parts – were left out of the English translation. 

Screen-Shot-2023-07-24-at-3.37.47-PM.png

Screen-Shot-2023-07-24-at-3.38.02-PM.png

Screen-Shot-2023-07-24-at-3.38.12-PM.png

The full list of rules in Chinese. Screengrab via National Museum of China

Screen-Shot-2023-07-24-at-3.38.30-PM.png

Screen-Shot-2023-07-24-at-3.38.38-PM.png

The full list of rules in English. Screengrab via National Museum of China

Opened as early as 1912, The National Museum of China sits on the east side of Tiananmen Square in the center of the Chinese capital.

With permanent exhibitions including artifacts dating back to the Qing and Ming dynasties – as well as new exhibitions regularly popping up, including current displays on Ancient Chinese Food Culture and China’s New Era – the landmark brings in visitors from China and beyond. 

If you plan on going to the Museum, be aware that you are currently required to book a spot in advance. 

You can do so via the WeChat Official Account; search for ‘国家博物馆’ and follow the instructions (get a Chinese speaker to help if necessary).

You can also find English instructions via the English account, ‘NationalMuseumOfChina.’

And remember not to be drunk, wear flip-flops or dressed in anything too revealing when you visit...

[Cover image via Weibo/@鞍钢郭明义]

Beijing Museum Tiananmen Square Tourism summer holiday

