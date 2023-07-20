  1. home
Heavy Rain to Hit Beijing & Another Heat Record Broken

By Alistair Baker-Brian, July 20, 2023

Heavy rain is set to hit Beijing within the next 24 hours, but only after another record is smashed with regard to the heatwave in the capital. 

According to the Beijing Meteorological Observatory, there have so far been 28 high-temperature days recorded in Beijing in 2023.

A high-temperature day is defined as any day on which temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius or higher are recorded. 

Temperatures on Tuesday, July 18, and yesterday, July 19, brought the tally past the previous record of 26 days recorded in 2000.

The news comes after China recorded its highest ever temperature on record in the city of Turpan, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The mercury hit 52.2 degrees Celsius between 8am, July 16 and 8am yesterday, July 17, 2023. 

READ MORE: China Just Recorded Its Highest Ever Temperature

Today, July 20, temperatures are forecast to hit 36 degrees Celsius in Beijing, according to China Weather Net – meaning the tally for high-temperature days in 2023 will likely go up to 29. 

Fortunately for those looking to beat the heat, temperatures are expected to drop to highs of around 26 degrees Celsius in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei in the early hours of tomorrow morning – heavy rain is forecast for the region from tomorrow onwards.

[Cover image via Weibo/@阳光心语]

