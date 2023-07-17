  1. home
Marriott Bonvoy Collaborates with Air China & China Southern Memberships

By That's Guangzhou, July 17, 2023

Marriott Bonvoy Announces Collaborations with Air China PhoenixMiles and China Southern Airlines Sky Pearl Club to Enhance Member Benefits.

Marriott Bonvoy, the travel program of Marriott International, recently announced the relaunch of its collaborations with frequent flyer programs, Air China PhoenixMiles and China Southern Airlines Sky Pearl Club. These collaborations aim to offer exclusive benefits to members, including the new opportunity for members to earn miles for stays at Marriott Bonvoy hotels around the world, and transferring Marriott Bonvoy points to miles.

Air China PhoenixMiles and China Southern Airlines Sky Pearl Club are two of China’s most prominent frequent flyer programs in the aviation industry, both of which have an extraordinary portfolio and robust membership base, offering comprehensive miles-earning benefits like award tickets redemption, upgrades, and a variety of travel-related products and services when taking flights of Air China and China Southern Airlines.

By collaborating with these two frequent flyer programs, Marriott Bonvoy is providing its members with more choices to get the utmost out of points earning and redemption, making travel more convenient. With the access to affluent airline footprints, Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to earn miles through the following ways:

- Marriott Bonvoy members can choose to earn Marriott Bonvoy Points or the flyer programs’ miles when making eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. The miles range from 1 mile to 2 miles per 1 USD spent on all qualifying charges across different Marriott Bonvoy brands.

- Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to transfer their Points to Miles for Air China PhoenixMiles or China Southern Airlines Sky Pearl Club at a conversion rate of 3:1. With every 60,000 points exchanged, joint members will also receive an additional 5,000 bonus miles.

 “As a travel program encompassing a powerful portfolio of 31 hotel brands, Marriott Bonvoy is at the heart of our consumer strategy, with a focus on fostering partnerships that engage our members to get the most out of travel,” said Yibing Mao, President, Greater China, Marriott International. “This is a great opportunity to re-establish a collaboration with two leading local frequent flyer programs, Air China PhoenixMiles and China Southern Airlines Sky Pearl Club, to have an in-depth insight in Chinese customers. We also believe that the partnership will provide diversified benefits and various experiences catering to members’ needs by delivering extra value.”

[Cover image provided to That's by Marriott International]

