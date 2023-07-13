  1. home
19 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in 2023 Guangzhou Guide

By That's Guangzhou, July 13, 2023

On July 13, the much-anticipated Michelin Guide Guangzhou 2023 was unveiled in Guangzhou. 

This year's edition features a remarkable total of 119 restaurants, including 3 Two Michelin Star, 16 One Michelin Star, 42 Bib Gourmand, and 58 Michelin-Selected establishments. 

WeChat-Image_20230713164839.jpg

The event also honored exceptional talents with three special awards: the Michelin Young Chef Award, Service Award, and the newly introduced Sommelier Award.

Noteworthy mentions include Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine, Taian Table, and Jiang by Chef Fei, all maintaining their Two Michelin Stars. 

These restaurants showcase traditional Cantonese techniques, innovative culinary creativity, and a perfect balance between tradition and innovation. 

Additionally, the Sichuanese restaurant Yong has been newly awarded One Michelin Star, while 18 establishments maintained their star distinctions.

The guide also introduces six new restaurants in the Bib Gourmand category and includes seven new entries in the Michelin Guide selection.

Three individual Special Awards recognize outstanding culinary talents. 

Chef Kelvin CHOW from The Attic, a newly featured Michelin-Selected restaurant, received the prestigious Michelin Young Chef Award. 

Han YANG from Chao Yue was honored with the Service Award for his passion and engaging demeanor with guests. 

Finally, the inaugural Michelin Sommelier Award in Guangzhou was presented to Jordan LI from the Two Michelin Stars restaurant Taian Table, recognizing his expertise in wine service.

The Full List

Two Stars

WeChat-Image_20230713164816.jpg

“Excellent cuisine, worth a detour.”

Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine 

Jiang by Chef Fei  

Taian Table 

One Star

WeChat-Image_20230713164812.jpg

“High quality cooking, worth a stop.”

BingSheng Mansion

BingSheng Private Kitchen (Tianhe East Road) 

Hongtu Hall 

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine 

Jade River 

Lai Heen 

Lei Garden (Yuexiu) 

Lingnan House 

Rêver 

Song 

Stiller 

Suyab Courtyard · Pickmoon Gourmet 

Wisca (Haizhu) 

Xin Ji 

Yong Promoted

Yu Yue Heen 

Bib Gourmand Restaurants

WeChat-Image_20230713164529.jpg

“Fantastic cooking for RMB200 or less.”

Yu Yue Heen 

Cheungloi Cook (Huacheng Avenue) 

Chuang Fa Da Ge Fan (Tangxiayong West Road) 

Dai Yong Town 

Dayang (Wenming Road) 

Ease (Yuexiu) 

Enning Liu Fu Ji (Donghua East Road) 

FT · Bak Kut Teh 

Hai Men Yu Zi Dian (Yanling Road) 

Hai Xian Jie Cai Guan 

Hua Ge Si Chu Huacheng Yuan (Jinsui Road)

Hui Xing Yuan New

Hunan Cuisine 

Jian Ji (Liwan) 

Jia Yuan New

Lao Xiguan Laifen (Wenming Road) 

Liang Jie Nanning Pumiao Shengzha Mifen 

Lingnan Haiyanlou (Binjiang East Road) 

Mamak 

Nan Yuan 

Pandan 

Sa Er Ta Dongxiang Shou Zhua 

Rong Yi Fa Niu Za Dian (Shishu Road) New

Soodle 

Stay Here 

Temple Street 

Tong Ji 

Wei Shi Jia 

Wen Ji Yixinji 

Xiang Qun (Longjin East Road) 

Xiguan Zhuyuan (Lizhiwan) 

Xiguan Zhuyuan (Shiba Fu)  

Xin Tai Le (Haizhu) 

Xin Tai Le (Yuexiu) 

Xing Fu Yi Zhan  

Xin Wen Ji (Yuexiu) New

Ya Yuan 

Yao Ji New

Ze 8 

Zijin Shi Fang New

Zhu Zai Ji Shi Fu (Jiangnan Avenue) 

MICHELIN-Selected Restaurant

WeChat-Image_20230713164533.jpg

“Good cooking. Fresh ingredients, capably prepared: simply a good meal.”

Aroma 

Beiyuan Cuisine 

BingSheng Pin Wei (Dongxiao Road) 

Catch 

Chao Ji Claypot Rice (Liwan) New

ChaoYue New

Cheers (Huangpu) 

Cicada 

Deli Boutique · Uncle De Abalone 

Dining Room 

Dr. Xu's Wellbeing Branch 

E Gong Cun (Liwan) 

Ebony 

Emmelyn   

Ersha No.1 

Famous Cuisine (Tianhe)

Five Zen5es 

Flavors of China 

Four Seasons Pavillion · Rùn 

Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales 

Guo Fan Jia Yan 

He Yuan (Tianhe) 

Kai Sheng Si Chu 

Lai Wan 

Li Château 

Liang Jia Cai Guan 

LJ Yakiniku (New Tianhe Hotel) 

Mango Tree (Tianhe) 

Mercato 

Mezomd 

Ming Court 

Panxi 

Sing Wan Loi Noodle  

NewSky No.1 

Summer Palace  

Tao Gie Mie Zhou New

Tang Shi Meishi 

Tao Ran Xuan (Liwan) 

Tao Tao Ju · Ya Yuan 

Taozui Guan 

Thai Alley (Yuexiu) 

The Attic New

The Peach Blossom (Yuexiu) 

The Penthouse 

Tian Shui (Yuexiu) 

Wenjian Hainan Cuisine 

Wing Lee Restaurant New

Wisca (Yuexiu) 

Wu Cai Ji 

Xi Jing Jing 

Xin Cuo New

Yong Zuo (Baoye North Street) 

Yuan Ji (Huagui Road) 

Yuanriver (Panyu) 

Yue Jing Xuan 

Yun Pavilion 

Yushan Soup 

Zen Tea 

