19 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in 2023 Guangzhou Guide

On July 13, the much-anticipated Michelin Guide Guangzhou 2023 was unveiled in Guangzhou.

This year's edition features a remarkable total of 119 restaurants, including 3 Two Michelin Star, 16 One Michelin Star, 42 Bib Gourmand, and 58 Michelin-Selected establishments.

The event also honored exceptional talents with three special awards: the Michelin Young Chef Award, Service Award, and the newly introduced Sommelier Award.

Noteworthy mentions include Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine, Taian Table, and Jiang by Chef Fei, all maintaining their Two Michelin Stars.

These restaurants showcase traditional Cantonese techniques, innovative culinary creativity, and a perfect balance between tradition and innovation.

Additionally, the Sichuanese restaurant Yong has been newly awarded One Michelin Star, while 18 establishments maintained their star distinctions.

The guide also introduces six new restaurants in the Bib Gourmand category and includes seven new entries in the Michelin Guide selection.

Three individual Special Awards recognize outstanding culinary talents.

Chef Kelvin CHOW from The Attic, a newly featured Michelin-Selected restaurant, received the prestigious Michelin Young Chef Award.

Han YANG from Chao Yue was honored with the Service Award for his passion and engaging demeanor with guests.

Finally, the inaugural Michelin Sommelier Award in Guangzhou was presented to Jordan LI from the Two Michelin Stars restaurant Taian Table, recognizing his expertise in wine service.

The Full List

Two Stars



“Excellent cuisine, worth a detour.”



Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine

Jiang by Chef Fei

Taian Table

One Star

“High quality cooking, worth a stop.”



BingSheng Mansion

BingSheng Private Kitchen (Tianhe East Road)

Hongtu Hall

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine

Jade River

Lai Heen

Lei Garden (Yuexiu)

Lingnan House

Rêver

Song

Stiller

Suyab Courtyard · Pickmoon Gourmet

Wisca (Haizhu)

Xin Ji

Yong Promoted

Yu Yue Heen

Bib Gourmand Restaurants



“Fantastic cooking for RMB200 or less.”

Yu Yue Heen

Cheungloi Cook (Huacheng Avenue)

Chuang Fa Da Ge Fan (Tangxiayong West Road)

Dai Yong Town

Dayang (Wenming Road)

Ease (Yuexiu)

Enning Liu Fu Ji (Donghua East Road)

FT · Bak Kut Teh

Hai Men Yu Zi Dian (Yanling Road)

Hai Xian Jie Cai Guan

Hua Ge Si Chu Huacheng Yuan (Jinsui Road)

Hui Xing Yuan New

Hunan Cuisine

Jian Ji (Liwan)

Jia Yuan New

Lao Xiguan Laifen (Wenming Road)

Liang Jie Nanning Pumiao Shengzha Mifen

Lingnan Haiyanlou (Binjiang East Road)

Mamak

Nan Yuan

Pandan

Sa Er Ta Dongxiang Shou Zhua

Rong Yi Fa Niu Za Dian (Shishu Road) New

Soodle

Stay Here

Temple Street

Tong Ji

Wei Shi Jia

Wen Ji Yixinji

Xiang Qun (Longjin East Road)

Xiguan Zhuyuan (Lizhiwan)

Xiguan Zhuyuan (Shiba Fu)

Xin Tai Le (Haizhu)

Xin Tai Le (Yuexiu)

Xing Fu Yi Zhan

Xin Wen Ji (Yuexiu) New

Ya Yuan

Yao Ji New

Ze 8

Zijin Shi Fang New

Zhu Zai Ji Shi Fu (Jiangnan Avenue)

MICHELIN-Selected Restaurant



“Good cooking. Fresh ingredients, capably prepared: simply a good meal.”



Aroma

Beiyuan Cuisine

BingSheng Pin Wei (Dongxiao Road)

Catch

Chao Ji Claypot Rice (Liwan) New

ChaoYue New

Cheers (Huangpu)

Cicada

Deli Boutique · Uncle De Abalone

Dining Room

Dr. Xu's Wellbeing Branch

E Gong Cun (Liwan)

Ebony

Emmelyn

Ersha No.1

Famous Cuisine (Tianhe)

Five Zen5es

Flavors of China

Four Seasons Pavillion · Rùn

Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales

Guo Fan Jia Yan

He Yuan (Tianhe)

Kai Sheng Si Chu

Lai Wan

Li Château

Liang Jia Cai Guan

LJ Yakiniku (New Tianhe Hotel)

Mango Tree (Tianhe)

Mercato

Mezomd

Ming Court

Panxi

Sing Wan Loi Noodle

NewSky No.1

Summer Palace

Tao Gie Mie Zhou New

Tang Shi Meishi

Tao Ran Xuan (Liwan)

Tao Tao Ju · Ya Yuan

Taozui Guan

Thai Alley (Yuexiu)

The Attic New

The Peach Blossom (Yuexiu)

The Penthouse

Tian Shui (Yuexiu)

Wenjian Hainan Cuisine

Wing Lee Restaurant New

Wisca (Yuexiu)

Wu Cai Ji

Xi Jing Jing

Xin Cuo New

Yong Zuo (Baoye North Street)

Yuan Ji (Huagui Road)

Yuanriver (Panyu)

Yue Jing Xuan

Yun Pavilion

Yushan Soup

Zen Tea

[All images by That's]

