19 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in 2023 Guangzhou Guide

On July 13, the much-anticipated Michelin Guide Guangzhou 2023 was unveiled in Guangzhou.
This year's edition features a remarkable total of 119 restaurants, including 3 Two Michelin Star, 16 One Michelin Star, 42 Bib Gourmand, and 58 Michelin-Selected establishments.
The event also honored exceptional talents with three special awards: the Michelin Young Chef Award, Service Award, and the newly introduced Sommelier Award.
Noteworthy mentions include Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine, Taian Table, and Jiang by Chef Fei, all maintaining their Two Michelin Stars.
These restaurants showcase traditional Cantonese techniques, innovative culinary creativity, and a perfect balance between tradition and innovation.
Additionally, the Sichuanese restaurant Yong has been newly awarded One Michelin Star, while 18 establishments maintained their star distinctions.
The guide also introduces six new restaurants in the Bib Gourmand category and includes seven new entries in the Michelin Guide selection.
Three individual Special Awards recognize outstanding culinary talents.
Chef Kelvin CHOW from The Attic, a newly featured Michelin-Selected restaurant, received the prestigious Michelin Young Chef Award.
Han YANG from Chao Yue was honored with the Service Award for his passion and engaging demeanor with guests.
Finally, the inaugural Michelin Sommelier Award in Guangzhou was presented to Jordan LI from the Two Michelin Stars restaurant Taian Table, recognizing his expertise in wine service.
The Full List
Two Stars
“Excellent cuisine, worth a detour.”
Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine
Jiang by Chef Fei
Taian Table
One Star
“High quality cooking, worth a stop.”
BingSheng Mansion
BingSheng Private Kitchen (Tianhe East Road)
Hongtu Hall
Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine
Jade River
Lai Heen
Lei Garden (Yuexiu)
Lingnan House
Rêver
Song
Stiller
Suyab Courtyard · Pickmoon Gourmet
Wisca (Haizhu)
Xin Ji
Yong Promoted
Yu Yue Heen
Bib Gourmand Restaurants
“Fantastic cooking for RMB200 or less.”
Cheungloi Cook (Huacheng Avenue)
Chuang Fa Da Ge Fan (Tangxiayong West Road)
Dai Yong Town
Dayang (Wenming Road)
Ease (Yuexiu)
Enning Liu Fu Ji (Donghua East Road)
FT · Bak Kut Teh
Hai Men Yu Zi Dian (Yanling Road)
Hai Xian Jie Cai Guan
Hua Ge Si Chu Huacheng Yuan (Jinsui Road)
Hui Xing Yuan New
Hunan Cuisine
Jian Ji (Liwan)
Jia Yuan New
Lao Xiguan Laifen (Wenming Road)
Liang Jie Nanning Pumiao Shengzha Mifen
Lingnan Haiyanlou (Binjiang East Road)
Mamak
Nan Yuan
Pandan
Sa Er Ta Dongxiang Shou Zhua
Rong Yi Fa Niu Za Dian (Shishu Road) New
Soodle
Stay Here
Temple Street
Tong Ji
Wei Shi Jia
Wen Ji Yixinji
Xiang Qun (Longjin East Road)
Xiguan Zhuyuan (Lizhiwan)
Xiguan Zhuyuan (Shiba Fu)
Xin Tai Le (Haizhu)
Xin Tai Le (Yuexiu)
Xing Fu Yi Zhan
Xin Wen Ji (Yuexiu) New
Ya Yuan
Yao Ji New
Ze 8
Zijin Shi Fang New
Zhu Zai Ji Shi Fu (Jiangnan Avenue)
MICHELIN-Selected Restaurant
“Good cooking. Fresh ingredients, capably prepared: simply a good meal.”
Aroma
Beiyuan Cuisine
BingSheng Pin Wei (Dongxiao Road)
Catch
Chao Ji Claypot Rice (Liwan) New
ChaoYue New
Cheers (Huangpu)
Cicada
Deli Boutique · Uncle De Abalone
Dining Room
Dr. Xu's Wellbeing Branch
E Gong Cun (Liwan)
Ebony
Emmelyn
Ersha No.1
Famous Cuisine (Tianhe)
Five Zen5es
Flavors of China
Four Seasons Pavillion · Rùn
Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales
Guo Fan Jia Yan
He Yuan (Tianhe)
Kai Sheng Si Chu
Lai Wan
Li Château
Liang Jia Cai Guan
LJ Yakiniku (New Tianhe Hotel)
Mango Tree (Tianhe)
Mercato
Mezomd
Ming Court
Panxi
Sing Wan Loi Noodle
NewSky No.1
Summer Palace
Tao Gie Mie Zhou New
Tang Shi Meishi
Tao Ran Xuan (Liwan)
Tao Tao Ju · Ya Yuan
Taozui Guan
Thai Alley (Yuexiu)
The Attic New
The Peach Blossom (Yuexiu)
The Penthouse
Tian Shui (Yuexiu)
Wenjian Hainan Cuisine
Wing Lee Restaurant New
Wisca (Yuexiu)
Wu Cai Ji
Xi Jing Jing
Xin Cuo New
Yong Zuo (Baoye North Street)
Yuan Ji (Huagui Road)
Yuanriver (Panyu)
Yue Jing Xuan
Yun Pavilion
Yushan Soup
Zen Tea
