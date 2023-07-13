17 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

Food & Drink

Dining Room, Park Hyatt Beijing

Dining Room, located on Park Hyatt Beijing's Lobby Level 63, is a contemporary Chinese restaurant offering comforting Teochew cuisine and Cantonese stir-fry. With breathtaking city and mountain views in Beijing's CBD, it regularly features seasonal tasting menus with guest chefs from different Hyatt hotels in China, bringing authentic regional flavors to diners. Executive Sous Chef Watson Chen leads the culinary team in delivering the best of Cantonese flavors and innovative dishes. Additionally, Dining Room is an ideal spot for a tranquil afternoon tea, with Executive Sous Chef George Yin and his pastry team crafting delightful desserts. The newly launched menu aims to provide a home-away-from-home dining experience, complemented by the intimate Chang'an Pavilion Private Dining Room on the 62nd floor. With its artful ambiance, interactive service, and flavorsome dishes, Dining Room invites guests to savor an immersive dining journey filled with warmth and love.



Operation Hours

Daily, 10AM to 10.30PM

Afternoon Tea: 2.30PM to 5.30PM

Level 63, Park Hyatt Beijing, No.2 Jianguomenwai Street, Chaoyang

‘Dazzling Egg’ Afternoon Tea



Experience the exquisite 'Dazzling Egg' Afternoon Tea, a collaboration between The Ritz-Carlton Beijing and renowned jeweler Fabergé. Inspired by Fabergé’s iconic eggs and exquisite jewellery, this partnership celebrates their motto of ‘A Life in Colour’. Until September 9, 2023, guests can enjoy this exclusive themed afternoon tea in the legendary Lounge of The Ritz-Carlton Beijing and receive custom gifts from Fabergé. Explore Easter egg painting, witness the hanging ceremony, and capture memorable moments at the specially-made selfie spot created by The Ritz-Carlton Beijing and Fabergé.



Until September 9, 2023

The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, No. 83A Jian Guo Road, China Central Place, Chaoyang

Summer & Late Night Specials at Q MEX



Enjoy Q MEX's Summer Specials: Mexican Fondue Burger, Chopped Mole Salad, Balsamic & Bacon Guacamole, and Mexican Skewers. Savor the flavors of a juicy burger with melted cheese, indulge in a refreshing mole salad, relish the unique guacamole with balsamic and bacon, and delight in grilled meat and veggies on flavorful skewers.



Unwind with the enticing Late Night Specials at Q MEX, offered every day at all their restaurants. Indulge in the flavorful Papas Rellenas, savor the delicious Mexican Loaded Fries, and complement your meal with discounted drinks (RMB115/ pitcher, RMB38/cocktail, and RMB88 for 6 tequila shots). Experience a delightful late-night dining experience with these enticing offerings.

Q MEX Sanlitun, Shop 80, NO.40 Tiyuchangbei Road,

Q MEX Shuangjing, NO.20-24 Dongsanhuanzhong Road, Chaoyang

Q MEX CBD, NO.6 Jinhui Road, Chaoyang

Q MEX Solana, No.6 Chaoyanggongyuan Road, Chaoyang

Q MEX Xinyuanli, No.20, Xinyuanlixi, Xindong Road, Chaoyang

Monday Blue at REGENT BAR



Guests are invited to indulge in a selection of handcrafted cocktails curated by the head mixologist at REGENT BAR! Every Monday, starting from 6PM, they can enjoy unlimited themed cocktails along with a tempting variety of elegant bar food options from the menu. The Regent Bar, located in the Lobby of Regent Beijing, is open daily, and on Mondays, guests shouldn't miss the special free-flow drinks package called Monday Blue, available from 6PM to 9PM, for just RMB188 net. It's a fantastic opportunity to experience the newly imagined venue in Wangfujing and have a memorable evening.



Every Monday, 6PM - 9PM

REGENT BAR, 99 Jinbao Street, Dongcheng

Music



Valley Unplugged Concert

Flamingo X Jazz theme concert.



Genre: Jazz, and your passion!

Valley Children Club, NO.6 Bld.503, Moon River Mainson, NO.1 Hebin Road, Tongzhou

KPOP All Night

MAO Livehouse 3rd anniversary party.



Special feature: KPOP!

July 15, 23:30 - 02:30

MAO Livehouse, 136-G23, NO.69 Fuxing Road, Haidian

Pixel Now - HYBE



Pixel Now X KPOP All night features HYBE, the 10th anniversary of BTS!



July 16, 19:00 to Late

IMAGINE Imagine Space, NO.38 Xueqing Road, Haidian

I Am So Romantic



Lineup: ChiliChili, After Afters, melonboli



Genre: Chinese Pop, Rock

July 16, 20:30 - Late

Dusk Dawn Club, B1/F, NO.39 Shenlu Road, Chaoyang

HOUSE ON THE ROOF Vol.4



After a short break, WildKats are back to announce the 4th edition of HOUSE ON THE ROOF signature parties, traditionally taking over the beautiful Casa Damián Lounge Rooftop for yet another magical day and night party on Saturday, July 15 featuring CD Lounge's beloved residents COSMOS BEAR, GIÓRGI, HAMOUDEH, STEVEN P and our stunning guest DJs, MIRA and ZÜRKIYE.



July 15, 5PM

Starbucks (Lido Hotel) Address 1/F, Beijing Metro Park Lido Hotel, Jiangtaibei Road, Chaoyang

Arts



Monet Van Gogh And The Masters Of Modernism

Masterpieces from the Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Moderna e Contemperanca di Roma.



July 16 - October 22, 2023

Meet You Museum, Beijing Yintai Pavilion, Beijing Yintai Center

Romeo AI Juliet



An immersive contemporary art exhibition that brings together over 50 artists from various fields such as architecture, exhibitions, installation art, sculpture, literature, music, film, and performance, as well as experts from mathematics, philosophy, and science. Through interdisciplinary collaboration, they have created a virtual and transcendent realm beyond time and space, spanning 2000 square meters with 9 exhibition zones and 11 artistic creations.



Until October 22, 2023

Lei Shing Hong Culture Center, 1/F Tower A North LSH Center, NO.8 Guangshun South Street, Chaoyang

Multi-dimentional Sensibility



This exhibition showcases 42 artworks by female artists from the collection. It observes, interprets, and studies the creative endeavors of women artists from three dimensions. It aims to provide a sensory perspective on their reflections on daily life, observations of societal changes, and the construction of their spiritual worlds.



Until September 1, 2023

CAFA Art Museum, 8 Huajiadi S St, Wang Jing, Chaoyang

Dream With Me - 80 Years Of Le Petit Prince



This is a heartwarming story about love, dreams, growth, and healing. Following the guiding light of countless stars, you will embark on a marvelous journey through a fairy tale world. "The Little Prince," written by French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, was born 80 years ago and has influenced generations in their personal growth.



Until August 31, 2023

Le Petit Prince Centre d'Art, 1949 Media Industry Base, Dongbei Road, Chaoyang

Brick-Tionary



The ultimate pilgrimage site for LEGO enthusiasts has arrived! Ryan McNaught, the certified LEGO brick builder, brings you "Brick-Tionary." In a massive space of 1100 square meters, you'll find not only A to Z themed creations but also epic structures built with millions of LEGO bricks waiting for you to capture. Don't miss out on the limited-edition merchandise available for selection! Don't miss the opportunity to visit this joyful haven for LEGO fans.



July 15 - October 31, 2023

KUN Gallery, Solana, Chaoyang

Lifestyle



Beijing Aqunarium Night Tour

Embark on a fascinating journey into the mystical world of the ocean depths. With 23 years of history, Beijing Aquarium now introduces an exciting new experience of nighttime exploration. Dive into the enchanting wonders of the underwater realm and discover a whole new perspective at the Beijing Aqunarium's Night Tour.

July 14 - 16, 2023

Beijing Aquarium, NO.18 Xiejieyi, Gaoliangqiao, Haidian

Beijing Open-air Cinema Project



Even in the scorching weather, the love for life remains unyielding. Let's sit down together, watch a movie, have a drink, and feel the evening breeze caress our clothes and hair. The Beijing Open-Air Cinema Project has carefully selected 12 films about summer, offering you a unique summer experience.



Until August 19, 2023

Tanko Manshan Park, crossroad of Jingtanzhong Road and Jiufeng Road, Mentougou

Treasure Hunt In The Dark

In this two-day event, for six hours each day, the lights will be turned off, and the market will commence. Experience a new adventure of exploring and searching for treasures in the dark, creating an incredibly friendly environment for individuals with social anxiety.



July 14 - 15, 2023

Special Market, B1/F New Town Plaza, Bld.18 Zone 1, Fangzhuang Fanggu Garden, Fengtai

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



