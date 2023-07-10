WATCH: Frenchman Braves Heat, Enjoys Great Wall All to Himself

As the scorching summer sun continues to roast the city of Beijing, a French tourist's audacious decision to charter a visit to the Great Wall has captured the hearts of netizens, earning him the coveted title of 'Man of the Year.'

Video via 界面新闻/Sina Weibo.

The man is identified as David Ban, a musical actor from France, currently on a China tour for the show Roméo et Juliet.

Not only did he conquer the Great Wall, but Ban also fearlessly took the stage in a grand musical performance later that evening, showcasing his remarkable stamina and passion.

In the face of such extreme heat, Ban's unconventional choice of a 'private' Great Wall tour left people chuckling in amazement.

Despite the language barrier, his infectious enthusiasm and unwavering optimism managed to transcend cultural boundaries, leaving a trail of awe-struck admirers in his wake.

Thumbs up, Mr. Ban (AKA Roméo)!

The recent surge in temperatures has put northern China in a sizzling predicament, shattering records with temperatures surpassing the 40-degree Celsius mark on multiple occasions.

Weather forecast via 气象北京/ Sina Weibo.

According to Meteo Beijing on Sina Weibo, the coming week will bring no respite, with maximum temperatures in the capital expected to reach a scorching 39 degrees Celsius, while daily averages hover around 35 degrees.

While it's true that most sensible souls would seek solace in the cool comforts of air-conditioned havens during this heatwave, we still urge our readers to take precautions and steer clear of the scorching sun.

Remember, even the Great Wall needs to cool off from time to time!

[Cover image by Sina News 新浪微博/云上新闻]