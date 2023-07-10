  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Frenchman Braves Heat, Enjoys Great Wall All to Himself

By Billy Jiang, July 10, 2023

0 0

As the scorching summer sun continues to roast the city of Beijing, a French tourist's audacious decision to charter a visit to the Great Wall has captured the hearts of netizens, earning him the coveted title of 'Man of the Year.'

Video via 界面新闻/Sina Weibo.

The man is identified as David Ban, a musical actor from France, currently on a China tour for the show Roméo et Juliet

Not only did he conquer the Great Wall, but Ban also fearlessly took the stage in a grand musical performance later that evening, showcasing his remarkable stamina and passion.

In the face of such extreme heat, Ban's unconventional choice of a 'private' Great Wall tour left people chuckling in amazement. 

Despite the language barrier, his infectious enthusiasm and unwavering optimism managed to transcend cultural boundaries, leaving a trail of awe-struck admirers in his wake.

Thumbs up, Mr. Ban (AKA Roméo)!

The recent surge in temperatures has put northern China in a sizzling predicament, shattering records with temperatures surpassing the 40-degree Celsius mark on multiple occasions.

READ MORE: Beijing Records Hottest June Day Since Records Began

Weather-Forecast.jpg

Weather forecast via 气象北京/ Sina Weibo.

According to Meteo Beijing on Sina Weibo, the coming week will bring no respite, with maximum temperatures in the capital expected to reach a scorching 39 degrees Celsius, while daily averages hover around 35 degrees.

READ MORE: Beijing Heatwave to Continue Into Next Week

While it's true that most sensible souls would seek solace in the cool comforts of air-conditioned havens during this heatwave, we still urge our readers to take precautions and steer clear of the scorching sun. 

Remember, even the Great Wall needs to cool off from time to time!

How are you surviving this relentless heatwave? Share your coolest summer hacks and escapades with us! And while you're at it, don't forget to follow our WeChat official account, ThatsBeijing.

[Cover image by Sina News 新浪微博/云上新闻]

Beijing Heat Wave The Great Wall

more news

Beijing Heatwave to Continue Into Next Week

Beijing Heatwave to Continue Into Next Week

No let up in the heat for now.

14 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

14 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

Enjoy a great weekend with events from our editor's picks!

Beijing Heatwave: More 40+ Temperatures To Come

Beijing Heatwave: More 40+ Temperatures To Come

Beijing and other parts of North China have recently been caught in the midst of a heatwave.

18 Awesome Things to Do This Weekeed in Beijing

Enjoy a great weekend with events from our editor's picks!

Beijing Building ‘Asia’s Largest Underground Transport Hub’

The transport hub is located in Beijing, Tongzhou District - the Chinese capital's sub-center.

Beijing Records Hottest June Day Since Records Began

The mercury touched 41.1C.

Man Detained for 5 Days for Vandalizing Great Wall

The man used a key to carve his name on the Badaling Section of the Great Wall in Beijing.

18 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

Enjoy a great weekend with events from our editor's picks, including some amazing Father's Day special offers.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Marco Polo Bridge Incident

Meet the Man Who Exposed a $300 Million Chinese Fraud

This Day in History: Henry Kissinger Secretly Visits China

Shaxi Old Town: One of Yunnan’s Best Kept Secrets

43 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Travel Gossip: Fly Around the World For Less Than 8K

Travel Gossip: Fly Around the World For Less Than 8K

6 Dead After Knife Attack at Guangdong Kindergarten

6 Dead After Knife Attack at Guangdong Kindergarten

WATCH: Frenchman Braves Heat, Enjoys Great Wall All to Himself

WATCH: Frenchman Braves Heat, Enjoys Great Wall All to Himself

Harbin to Host 9th Asia Winter Games in 2025

Harbin to Host 9th Asia Winter Games in 2025

43 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

43 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives