Beijing Heatwave to Continue Into Next Week

By Alistair Baker-Brian, July 7, 2023

There will be little easing up of the extreme hot weather in Beijing (and other parts of North China) until at least July 11. 

52321688712688_.pic.jpg

A thermometer hits more than 40 degrees Celsius in Wangfujing. Image via Weibo/@中国天气

As of today, July 7, the Chinese capital has been issued with an Orange Heat Warning – the second most severe – with temperatures of 37-38 degrees Celsius. 

52261688712382_.pic.jpg

Pedestrians in the CBD find comfort in the shade. Image via Weibo/@中国新闻网

According to China’s Central Meteorological Observatory, Beijing will see temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius and above until at least July 11, after which temperatures are expected to cool, as reported by China Weather. 

52301688712566_.pic.jpg

Visitors at the Forbidden City find the shade. Image via Weibo/@海上一浪花

Beijing has already seen record-breaking heat, with the hottest June day since records began recorded last month.

READ MORE: Beijing Records Hottest June Day Since Records Began

Moreover, both Beijing and Tianjin saw three consecutive days of temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for the first time ever.

The picture is similar for other parts of North China, with Orange Heat Warnings in place in Hebei Province, Tianjin, northern-central Shandong Province, northern Henan Province and the Central Shaanxi Plain. 

Temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and above are expected in the next few days in southern-central Hebei Province and northwestern Henan Province. 

Meanwhile, parts of South China and Northwest China are also facing a bout of extreme heat; Orange Warnings are in place for central Jiangxi Province, northern-central Fujian Province, eastern and southern Zhejiang Province and eastern parts of the south Xinjiang basin. 

In many areas of South China, humidity will make temperatures feel like 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

For most of the Huanghuai region – an area which includes parts of Henan, Shandong, Anhui and Jiangsu Provinces – heavy rain is expected from around July 11 onwards.

Flooding has already affected parts of the Chongqing Municipality.

READ MORE: Explainer: Why China Experiences Reoccurring Floods

[Cover image via Weibo/@ZYYYSJJJ]

Hot Weather Beijing Tianjin

