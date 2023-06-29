  1. home
Revealed: QS World University Rankings 2024

By That's GBA, June 29, 2023

The QS World University Rankings 2024 is here! With 1,500 institutions, it's the largest edition yet. New indicators highlight sustainability, graduate employability, and international research collaboration, aligning with students' evolving priorities and the missions of top-tier higher education institutions.

QS World University Rankings 2024 Top 20 Performers

1) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) 

2) University of Cambridge 

3) University of Oxford 

4) Harvard University 

5) Stanford University  

6) Imperial College London 

7) ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology 

8) National University of Singapore (NUS) 

9) University College London (UCL) 

10) University of California, Berkeley (UCB) 

11) University of Chicago

12) University of Pennsylvania

13) Cornell University

14) The University of Melbourne

15) California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

16) Yale University

17) Peking University

17) Princeton University

19) The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney)

19) The University of Sydney

READ MORE: QS World University Rankings 2024 Full List


