Revealed: QS World University Rankings 2024

The QS World University Rankings 2024 is here! With 1,500 institutions, it's the largest edition yet. New indicators highlight sustainability, graduate employability, and international research collaboration, aligning with students' evolving priorities and the missions of top-tier higher education institutions.
QS World University Rankings 2024 Top 20 Performers
1) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
2) University of Cambridge
3) University of Oxford
4) Harvard University
5) Stanford University
6) Imperial College London
7) ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology
8) National University of Singapore (NUS)
9) University College London (UCL)
10) University of California, Berkeley (UCB)
11) University of Chicago
12) University of Pennsylvania
13) Cornell University
14) The University of Melbourne
15) California Institute of Technology (Caltech)
16) Yale University
17) Peking University
17) Princeton University
19) The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney)
19) The University of Sydney
