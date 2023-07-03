What's New What's Next: July 2023

Guangzhou

Thai God Restaurant



Discover the taste of Thailand in Guangzhou's IFC with Thai God! Indulge in an exotic jungle-themed ambiance while savoring delectable Thai dishes, especially renowned for their fresh seafood creations.

Opening Hours: 11:00 - 14:00, 17:00 - 22:00

Thai God, 4/F, IFC Shopping Mall, NO.5 Zhujiang West Road, Tianhe

Rui Wagyu Kaiseki Yakiniku



Indulge in the finest Wagyu beef and traditional kaiseki delights, promising an exquisite and authentic Japanese dining experience in town.



Rui Wagyu Kaiseki Yakiniku Japanese Restaurant, 310B, Kingold Shopping Mall, NO.62 Jinsui Road, Tianhe

DripDrape



DripDrape, the new Japanese Sake Bar in Guangzhou! Savoring a curated selection of premium sake varieties, complemented by delectable Japanese delicacies for an unforgettable dining experience.



DripDrape, NO.32 Xuguyuan Road, Yuexiu

Eat & Drink Co.



A cozy hangout spot, Eat & Drink Co., the new restaurant and cocktail bar where everyone can feel at home. Enjoy delicious drinks crafted with passion, served in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.



Eat & Drink Co., HB101, NO.8 Siyouxinma Road, Yuexiu

voco Guangzhou Shifu



voco Guangzhou Shifu is located on Dishifu Road in Liwan District, just adjacent to bustling Shangxiajiu Pedestrian Street. The hotel boasts a colorfully vibrant interior and exterior design rich with Xiguan and Lingnan cultural symbols. The hotel's three charming mascots — the Finch, Owl and Flamingo — are also here throughout your journey, embodying the vibrancy of Guangzhou. The hotel occupies just the right spot, welcoming guests to explore the veranda along Dishifu Road, the area represents architectural style of Xiguan houses and the quaint neighborhood lanes. A bit further afar, you can visit Yong Qing Fang, Shamian Island, Lychee Bay and other places of historical heritage and cultural charm.



voco Guangzhou Shifu, NO.188, Di Shi Fu Road, Liwan

Shenzhen

Mesa Casa Latina

Former chef of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Mirazure in France and current chef of Hong Kong's MONO, Ricardo Chaneton, presents an exciting fusion of Spanish and Latin American flavors to food lovers in Shenzhen. Get ready for a culinary journey like no other.



Mesa Casa Latina, L103, MixCate Shopping Mall, NO.71 Meilin Road, Luohu

Sam's Club Qianhai

Shenzhen welcomes its fourth Sam's Club store, located in Qianhai, marking the 45th store for Sam's Club in China. As a members-only store under Walmart, Sam's Club offers high-quality and premium products. Situated in the heart of Nanshan, Sam's Club Qianhai store boasts convenient transportation access.



Sam's Club Qianhai, NO.5246 Yihai Ave., Nanshan. Near Exit A, Metro Liyumen Station.

Jia Na Cinema Novel Park Branch



Excitement fills the air as Jia Na Cinema opens its Novel Park Branch in the vibrant city of Shenzhen. Movie enthusiasts can now indulge in a cinematic experience surrounded by the charm of this modern and innovative entertainment destination.



Jia Na Cinema Novel Park Branch, 1-B13,14,15, Novel Park Shopping Mall, Nanshan

Conrad Shenzhen

Situated in the heart of the city’s financial center only 25 minutes from Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport and steps away from Guiwan metro station, Conrad Shenzhen offers proximity to international shopping centers, world-class restaurants and more. Unparalleled views of the mesmerizing Qianhai Bay can be enjoyed from a serene terraced garden and each of the 300 spacious guest rooms.



Conrad Shenzhen, NO. 5001 Tinghai Road, Nanshan

InterContinental Shenzhen WECC



Introducing the InterContinental WECC (Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center), located in Shenzhen's Qianhai-Shekou Free Trade Zone, a mere 800 meters from WECC. With easy access to transportation, including nearby metro lines and a short distance from Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, and close to more than 50 indrustrial parks of West Shenzhen.



InterContinental Shenzhen WECC, 101 Block 7 Phase 2, East City Plaza, Expo Bay, Bao'an

The King’s School Shenzhen



1,400 years of history, now in Qianhai! As the first overseas campus of an ancient British school, The King’s School Shenzhen shares an intimate bond and many resources with its sister school in Canterbury.



Pre-Prep School, NO.2 Yuefeng Road, Nanshan

Prep and Senior School, NO.375 Yuewan Road, Nanshan

Zhuhai

Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan

As a new landmark in the city, Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan is strategically located in the commercial complex of Huafa International Business Center in the center of Aviation New City. With close proximity to the soon-to-be-completed Civic Art Center, and can easily go to Jinwan Huafa Shopping Center to meet the shopping and leisure needs of guests. Guests who want to appreciate the development of science and technology in Zhuhai's aerospace can go to Zhuhai Air Exhibition Center, which is 16 kilometers away from the hotel and can be reached in 20 minutes by car. The new hotel is 18 kilometers away from Zhuhai Airport, 26 kilometers away from Hengqin-Macao Port, and 27 kilometers away from Zhuhai Railway Station, making it convenient for business travelers and leisure guests.



Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan, NO.204 Huanbin Lane, Jinwan

Zhaoqing

Wyndham Grand Zhaoqing Downtown

Enjoy a luxurious urban oasis in the heart of the city with a stay at Wyndham Grand Zhaoqing Downtown. This sophisticated, non-smoking retreat is next to the striking limestone peaks surrounding Star Lake at Seven Star Crags as well as important city businesses and fantastic shopping at Star Lake Mall.



Wyndham Grand Zhaoqing Downtown, NO.13 Xinghu Road, Duanzhou

Hong Kong

Soul Guide

Craving Hong Kong-style street food but want to stay cool? Experience the 80s and 90s nostalgia at Soul Guide, a new dai pai dong-themed eatery in Tsim Sha Tsui. Choose from open-style stalls or a diverse menu offering Teochew-style braised items, grilled skewers, and more, including signature dishes like Typhoon Shelter-style Stir-fried Crab and Baked Fish Intestine with Egg.



Soul Guide, 2/F, Tern Plaza, 5 Cameron Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Feuille



Feuille, the innovative restaurant, redefines vegetable dining with a menu inspired by foliage. A partnership between ZS Hospitality Group, French chef David Toutain, and chef Joris Rousseau, their vegetable-driven creations embrace seasonality, local produce, and French culinary expertise. Committed to sustainability, they prioritize sourcing from Hong Kong farmers.



Feuille, 5/F, 198 Wellington Street, Central

Supergiant



Supergiant returns with Southeast Asian social dining and Chinese mythology-inspired cocktails. Savor the fusion of Asian flavors, featuring Kinilaw Tuna, Patrani Giant Seabass, and Angus Ox Cheek. Don't miss mixologist Lorenzo Antinori's five themed cocktails celebrating the Moon Goddess and Jade Rabbit using local ingredients and spirits. Gin lovers can indulge in the G&T session set, exploring Hong Kong's finest craft gins.



Supergiant, 3/F, Mira Moon Hotel, 388 Jaffe Road, Causeway Bay

Tsukanto



Experience tonkatsu like never before at Tsukanto! Founded by culinary expert Naotaka Ohashi, known for his Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris, Tsukanto elevates this beloved Japanese dish to new heights. Using premium Rindo pork from Kumamoto, the French-infused cooking method ensures utmost juiciness and tenderness. A seemingly simple dish, but the preparation takes almost three hours, promising a tonkatsu revelation.



Tsukanto, 1002, 1/F, Fire Zone, Elements, 1 Austin Road West

Macao



Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11-X15

The “Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11-X15” features a thematic exhibition, a featured market and Buskers’ live performances as well as regular thematic concerts and workshops, in a bid to showcase the history and culture of the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, create a cultural landmark with island characteristics, promote community and cultural tourism development, and enrich the cultural experience.



Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, Lai Chi Vun Road, Coloane

Arraial na Ervanários 2023 & Every Weekend Markets



The “Arraial na Ervanários 2023” brings visitors to experience the captivating fusion of state-of-the-art visual technologies, including autostereoscopy, fog screen projection, and an LED memorial arch, as this extraordinary event takes center stage with its delightfully animated feline theme. Through a mobile app, visitors can accumulate points and participate in an exciting lucky draw, offering a chance to win fabulous prizes. What’s more, local merchants in the area are extending consumption discounts to enhance the visitor’s experience.



Saturdays & Sundays in Jul, 1PM to 7PM

Pátio de Chôn Sau, Rua da Tercena, Rua dos Ervanários

