Thrilling Dragon Boat Race of Greater Bay Area MBA

The traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival just ended, and the celebrations in the Greater Bay Area were absolutely amazing! We had a lot of fun!

On Sunday, June 18, the GBA MBA Club partnered with That's Media, and organized the "2nd Dragon Boat Race of Greater Bay Area MBA" in Panyu, Guangzhou.

It was a really cool event packed with different activities: stand-up paddleboarding, team stand-up paddleboarding, and traditional Chinese dragon boat racing.

A total of 20 teams from 9 schools in the Greater Bay Area enthusiastically participated, creating a thrilling and competitive atmosphere.

Let's take a moment to relive some of the incredible highlights from the event.

Couldn't join us this year? No worries! Follow our WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA, and we'll continue recommending all the fun and exciting activities in the Greater Bay Area! Stay tuned for more adventures, and never miss out on the thrill!



[All images courtesy of the GBA MBA Club]