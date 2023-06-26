  1. home
Thrilling Dragon Boat Race of Greater Bay Area MBA

By That's GBA, June 26, 2023

The traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival just ended, and the celebrations in the Greater Bay Area were absolutely amazing! We had a lot of fun!

On Sunday, June 18, the GBA MBA Club partnered with That's Media, and organized the "2nd Dragon Boat Race of Greater Bay Area MBA" in Panyu, Guangzhou. 

It was a really cool event packed with different activities: stand-up paddleboarding, team stand-up paddleboarding, and traditional Chinese dragon boat racing.

A total of 20 teams from 9 schools in the Greater Bay Area enthusiastically participated, creating a thrilling and competitive atmosphere.

Let's take a moment to relive some of the incredible highlights from the event.

202306/24869431.jpg

202306/24078146.jpg

24187579.jpg

26022956.jpg

26398371.jpg

26584075.jpg

26895931.jpg

27996034.jpg

212082033196702-1-.jpg

219412449132504.jpg

312335647283135.jpg

1002440683009861.jpg

1069230460074904.jpg

Couldn't join us this year? No worries! Follow our WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA, and we'll continue recommending all the fun and exciting activities in the Greater Bay Area! Stay tuned for more adventures, and never miss out on the thrill!

[All images courtesy of the GBA MBA Club]

