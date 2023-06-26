  1. home
Beijing Building ‘Asia’s Largest Underground Transport Hub’

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 26, 2023

Significant progress has been made on “Asia’s largest underground transport hub,” which is under construction in Tongzhou District, Beijing. 

According to Beijing Daily, the basic structure of the west part of the Beijing Sub-city Center Transport Hub has been completed. The Hub is expected to be operational by around 2025. 

Located in Yangtuo Village of Lucheng Township, Tongzhou District, the Hub is part of efforts to further integrate the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, as well as provide more convenient transport links within the Beijing Municipality. 

The Hub will feature two inter-city train lines, including a line between Beijing and Tangshan, Hebei Province; one train line connecting the Beijing suburbs; one harbor; 15 bus lines; and three Beijing Subway lines, including Line 6, Line 101 and Line 22 connecting the center of Beijing with the city's far-east Pinggu District. 

According to CGTN, around “450,000 people a day” will transit through the Hub. 

In addition to transportation, the Hub will also feature an underground “green city.” 

Check out some of the images of the Hub below:

51811687751482_.pic.jpg

Construction has been under way since 2019. The Hub is expected to be operational by 2025. Image via Weibo/@北京交通广播

51851687751652_.pic.jpgA 3D-generated image of the exterior of the Hub. Image via Weibo/@北京交通广播

51831687751529_.pic.jpg

A model showing each floor of the hub. Image via Weibo/@合肥高楼迷

[Cover image via Weibo/@孔雀城的置业小哥]

Public Transportation Transportation Beijing Tianjin Hebei

