Shenzhen Saw Record-Breaking Dragon Boat Festival Tourism

Shenzhen has achieved remarkable success in attracting tourists during the Dragon Boat Festival, setting a new record for tourism in the past five years.



According to reports from the popular social media platform Little Red Book (小红书), Shenzhen's Dragon Boat Festival activities became trending topics among its users.

Discussions ranged from recommendations on where to witness thrilling dragon boat races to the best places to explore during the festival.

Users eagerly shared their experiences, creating a buzz around Shenzhen's vibrant holiday offerings.

The statistics are truly impressive as Shenzhen welcomed a staggering 3.38 million visitors during this year's Dragon Boat Festival, resulting in a remarkable tourism revenue of RMB1.79 billion, according to Shenzhen Municipal Tourism Office.

These figures represent a significant year-on-year increase of 34.92% and 26.68%, respectively, making it the highest number of tourists and revenue generated in the past five years.

China's leading OTA platform, Ctrip (Trip.com for international users), reported a 70% surge in bookings for Shenzhen during the Dragon Boat Festival compared to the previous year.

According to Ctrip, among the top attractions that captivated tourists are Window of the World, Happy Valley Shenzhen, CITIC Bay Water World, Splendid China Folk Village, and Overseas Chinese Town East.

Short-distance and nearby trips emerged as the preferred choices for travelers due to time constraints.

The majority of visitors were Shenzhen locals, accounting for 66.09% of the total. Following closely were tourists from neighboring cities within the province, constituting 23.78%, with the remaining 10.13% comprising visitors from other provinces.

Notably, visitors from the Pearl River Delta region constituted the largest group from within the province, accounting for 17.11%.

Visitors at Sky Museum Shenzhen. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Shenzhen showcased its vibrant cultural and artistic scene during the Dragon Boat Festival.

The city hosted an array of captivating performances, including theater, dance, immersive experiences, comedies, music festivals, and concerts, attracting both Shenzhen locals and tourists, and providing them with diverse entertainment options throughout the holiday.

One visitor, Mr. Li from Nanjing, expressed his enthusiasm for the cultural events in Shenzhen, "Besides the beautiful sights, you can also enjoy amazing performances during the Dragon Boat Festival in Shenzhen! As a fan of musical theater, I had the chance to witness 'The Phantom of the Opera' during my visit. It was a fantastic experience to explore the city during the day and indulge in a theatrical masterpiece in the evening."

The city's continuous efforts to provide diverse attractions and foster a vibrant atmosphere have undoubtedly paid off. What did you do during this Dragon Boat Festival? Did you stay in Shenzhen, and enjoyed local events?

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]





