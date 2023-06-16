  1. home
Kid Invades Pitch to Hug Messi, Becomes Instant Legend

By Ned Kelly, June 16, 2023

A teenage Lionel Messi fan has broken the Chinese internet after invading the pitch to hug his hero, as Argentina played Australia at Beijing's Workers' Stadium last night. 

Spotting his opportunity as Messi approached his corner of the stadium to take a corner kick, the 15-year-old first dropped down from the stands, before blazing past security onto the pitch and into the arms of the Argentine superstar, who obliged with a quick hug and a smile.

Weixin-Image_20230616150015.jpg
Image via Weibo/@界外编辑部

Weixin-Image_20230616150019.jpg
Image via Weibo/@界外编辑部

The young fan was not satisfied with just 15 seconds of fame though. As security closed in, he took off down the pitch, exchanging a high five with Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Weixin-Image_20230616165908.jpg
Image via Weibo/@界外编辑部

He then eluded security once again, turning on a sixpence to head back up the field and amongst the Argentine outfield players, shaking hands with Marcos Acuna, all the while being encouraged on by cheers from the crowd and shouts of "Niubi" – which, for the sake of our younger readers, we'll choose to translate as 'awesome.'

Weixin-Image_20230616150024.jpgImage via Weibo/@界外编辑部

However, with more and more security pouring onto the pitch in pursuit, the instant cult hero realized the jig was up, tumbling to the turf.

He was then carried from the field by his arms and legs, a beaming smile visible on his face.

Weixin-Image_20230616150430.jpg
Image via 小红书 (Little Red Book)

Watch a video of the most exhilarating one minute and 12 seconds of the young man's life below:

Surely he's in big trouble now, right? 

Apparently not.

Due to his tender years, our young protagonist was released back into the stands to watch the remainder of the game, having achieved what few before him had: upstaging Lionel Messi on a football field.

Weixin-Image_20230616150421.jpg
Image via 小红书 (Little Red Book)

Could it be that security sympathized with the young man's act of exuberance? There were a few clues on display that suggest that might just be the case...

Weixin-Image_20230616150434.jpg
Image via 小红书 (Little Red Book)

[Cover image via 小红书 (Little Red Book)]

