2 Cases of Monkeypox Detected in Guangzhou

On Saturday, June 10, Guangzhou reported two cases of monkeypox, raising concerns about the spread of the infectious disease.

The infected individuals, a 43-year-old male and a 29-year-old male, were identified through disease surveillance measures conducted by local authorities.

Upon further investigation, laboratory tests confirmed the presence of monkeypox virus nucleic acid in both cases.



Announcement made by the Guangzhou Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In order to prevent any potential transmission, the confirmed cases have been promptly isolated and are currently receiving treatment at designated hospitals.

Fortunately, their symptoms have been identified as relatively mild, providing hope for a smooth recovery.

The emergence of these cases comes amidst a global surge in monkeypox incidents. According to the latest report released by the World Health Organization (WHO), a total of 111 member countries across all six WHO regions have reported 87,929 laboratory-confirmed cases since January 1, 2022.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is primarily transmitted to humans through direct contact with infected animals, particularly rodents and primates.

While human-to-human transmission is possible, it typically occurs through close contact with infected respiratory secretions, lesions, or body fluids.



