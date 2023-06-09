China Telecom Signal Outage Disrupts Guangdong Communication

On June 8, numerous users across China faced difficulties accessing the internet and experienced issues with mobile phone calls, including failed connections and messages indicating invalid numbers.

The majority of complaints originated from China Telecom users in Guangdong Province.

Affected individuals expressed their initial concerns, believing their phones were malfunctioning or that they had outstanding payment issues.

China Telecom's Guangdong customer service team made an official statement on Weibo.

In an official statement, posted at 4.11pm on June 8 by China Telecom's Guangdong customer service team, they acknowledged the network abnormality and assured users that repairs were underway to restore normal service.

A spokesperson from China Telecom Guangdong further acknowledged the widespread impact of the issue, emphasizing that they were actively investigating the cause of the outage and the specific areas affected.

However, at the time of the announcement, no conclusive evidence had been found. The company committed to releasing a public statement once they had determined the root cause and resolved the malfunction.

Park Jung-su, one of That's GBA readers, shared his personal experience with the signal outage. While attending to his daily tasks, Park suddenly lost all signal on his mobile phone.

Concerned that his account might have been suspended due to unpaid bills, he asked his colleagues to recharge his phone multiple times, but the signal remained unavailable.

It wasn't until after 5.50pm that the signal was finally restored, providing relief to affected users.

The signal outage lasted for more than an hour, causing significant inconvenience and disruption to individuals relying on China Telecom's services.

[Cover image via Unsplash]



