24 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

New Lunch Set Menu at Jing

As a Michelin-starred contemporary French restaurant in Beijing, Jing is one of the capital’s hottest dining destinations. This Summer, Chef de Cuisine William Mahi delights guests by pairing ground-breaking modern presentations inspired by life and nature with the freshest seasonal ingredients to create exquisite French culinary experiences.



May 9 - August 31, 2023

Jing - The Peninsula Beijing, 8 Goldfish Lane, Wangfujing

Arabian Night Party



Starting from June 2023, The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing will present the Arabian night themed party every Friday night at the Garden Terrace. Come to experience the mystique middle east atmosphere in the cozy terrace with friends to enjoy the leisure time in the CBD.



June 2023



Terrace at Hotel L Floor, The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing

The Sweetness of Summer Season at La Pasticceria

Bulgari Hotel Beijing sets the mood for this season with La Pasticceria, created by Michelin starred Chef Niko Romito, curator of Il Ristorante - Niko Romito. The menu includes a selection of mono-portion pastries, each one inspired by an Italian region’s traditional recipe, yet lightened in their preparation by reducing animal fats and added sugars. Great attention has been dedicated to the aesthetics of each item hence creating a collection that enhances taste and beauty in each and every detail.



La Pasticceria, Bulgari Hotel Beijing, 2 Courtyard No. 8 Xinyuan South Road Chaoyang

True Bavarian Lifestyle at Paulaner Bräuhaus



To usher in the arrival of the summer season, Paulaner Bräuhaus Beijing in Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center is thrilled to unveil a new à la carte menu with more than a dozen new dishes, created by Executive Sous Chef Maik Lilienthal and Executive Chef Daniel Leibssle. The menu features an array of authentic Bavarian sharing platters, chef's specials, snacks and renewed homebrewed beers.



June 6 - December 31, 11.30 - 1PM

Paulaner Bräuhaus - Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center, 1/F, Kempinski Hotel, 50 Liangmaqiao Lu, by Dongsanhuan Bei Lu, Chaoyang

May You Love the World Like a Child, Always and Forever



This summer, The Peninsula Beijing and Chinese artist Mr. David Yuan co-present the DAVMOON Peninsula Afternoon Tea and DAVMOON room packages for Children’s Day on 1 June. This date also honours the one-year anniversary of the creation of DAVMOON. A new limited-edition Sunshine coloured DAVMOON will be released, symbolising the red of The Peninsula Beijing and auspicious gold. This will be the final addition to the DAVMOON series of characters. Simultaneously, the hotel will host David Yuan’s “May You Love the World Like a Child, Always and Forever” art exhibition featuring the DAVMOON series of artworks and design manuscripts.



June 1 to August 31, 2023

The Peninsula Beijing, 8 Goldfish Lane, Wangfujing

"Travel in Time" Afternoon Tea



Beijing Marriott Hotel Northeast collaborates with LULUPIE to present the "Travel in Time" themed afternoon tea. With your travel bag on your back, follow Lulu Pie to collect every story and embark on an immersive experience. Here, a new journey begins! This collaboration afternoon tea incorporates a vintage "travel suitcase" as its centerpiece, perfectly blending with the elegant lobby bar environment, creating a unique British retro space for guests to experience its distinct charm.



May 29 - September 30, 2023

Beijing Marriott Hotel Northeast, NO.26A Xiao Yuan Road, Chaoyang

Tea Elegance Co-branding Afternoon Tea



NUO Hotel Beijing partnered with Chinese skincare brand CHA LING developed by LVMH Group is launching a Tea Elegance Co-branding Afternoon Tea. Indulge in the delicate tea-infused desserts to explore the charisma of Chinese elegance. Delight yourself to the delicate flavors and unique sweetness with Tea & Green Been Crisp and Foie Gras Terrine with Fresh Jasmine Jelly. Start a journey of indulgence with Pu'er Tea Macaroon and Tea & Mousse Cake in the gorgeous shape of Qipao.

Available till August 31, 2023

NUO Hotel Beijing, No. 2A, Jiangtai Road, Chaoyang

Meet Summer at CHAR



CHAR newly launched a six-course tasting menu, "Summer", created by Chef Steven, has been carefully designed to satisfy your taste buds. Summer is in full swing around here. Let's follow Chef Steven on this fascinating culinary journey and enjoy delicious fare with family and friends.



CHAR Bar & Grill, InterContinental Bejing Sanlitun, No.1 South Sanitun Road, Chaoyang

Sunday Brunch at N'Joy



The signature Sunday Brunch at N'Joy Restaurant provides an enticing culinary experience with fresh seafood, unique smoky flavored meats and exotic Indian and Arabic cuisines as well as grilled lambs in Xinjiang style. Indulge in a spectacular selection of seafood including lobsters, abalones, and oysters. Also, treat yourself to luxurious delicacies like Caviar, Foie Gras, black truffle, smoked meats and more. An extensive selection of desserts is offered to make weekend time even sweeter. Eye-catchy marshmallow machine and chocolate fountain are loved by kids and family. The outside garden area is also available now to make your brunch experience even more enjoyable.



June 11, 11:30 - 15:00

NUO Hotel Beijing, No. 2A, Jiangtai Road, Chaoyang

Butterfly Perrier-Jouët Champagne Brunch



Discover a perfect Sunday escape balance between weekends and weekdays and experience the exquisite beauty of the Butterfly Perrier-Jouët Champagne Brunch accompanied by the sounds of classical piano at the Lobby Lounge and the elegant garden terrace at Regent Beijing.



Available from 11.30AM to 3PM Sundays, commencing December 31, 2023

Lobby Lounge & Garden, Regent Beijing, 99 Jinbao Street, Dongcheng

ITAMAE JYUSHO – New Store Opening Brings New Blessings

Following the love for and recognition of ITAMAE JYUSHO on Dianping, a new Beijing branch was opened in March of this year in Homey Block of China Central Place, Chaoyang District - ITAMAE JYUSHO (Beijing CBD branch). Keeping with wagyu as the main focus, the new branch is also an upgrade on ITAMAE JYUSHO's current branches.



ITAMAE JYUSHO (Beijing CBD branch), Huamao, Chaoyang

The Mediterranean Terrace



Amidst the dawning of early summer, the Secret Garden gracefully perched on the 6th floor of China World Summit Wing, Beijing. Open from June 9, 5PM - 9PM on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Immerse yourself in the allure of a clandestine Mediterranean sanctuary within the CBD's heart.



June 9 - September 30, 2023

China World Summit Wing, Beijing, NO.1 Chaoyangmen Wai Dajie, Chaoyang

ECLECTIC ELECTRIC

Originally hailing for south Germany, Jay Enso started his DJ journey at the age of 16. He perfected his mixing techniques and music selection whilst playing various gigs and festivals through out his home country. After 2.5 years in Beijing he's ready again to take to the decks, to reignite the passion and bring new and fresh beats to the Migas Mercado terrace. Enjoy his summer flair, and let him take you on a journey. Get ready for some Deep House, House & Tech House vibes.



June 10, 9.30PM - Late

Migas Mercado, 7th Floor, North Zone, China World Mall, No.1 Jian Guo Men Wai Avenue, Chaoyang

Jacky Danny - "Another Level" Tour



Enjoy an amazing night with Rock band Jacky Danny in Beijing. This is the 5th stop of its "Another Level" Tour.



June 10, 20:30 - 22:00

Omni Space, B103, 9 Tianqiao South Street, Xicheng

Jun Xiao - Atypical Airship



Featuring Jazz by Shanghai-based composer and guitarist Jun Xiao.



June 9 - 10, 2023

Blue Note Beijing, B1/F, Block F No.23, Qianmen East Street, Dongcheng

"Fresh Out The Pot" Anniversary Party



Lineup: BADTV, The Tide, Dawn Satr, Red Marlboro, Dongmianhua NO.7, 24 Personality Dogs.



June 11, 3PM - 10PM

Hill Space, E02-1, 798, No. 4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

South China Fishing Culture

South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Fujian Province in the southeast represent some iconic fishing scenes of South China. Despite the development of large-scale fishing techniques, fishing culture and traditions continue to play a big part in the local economy and life. The exhibition is presented by Cecile Zehnacker, a French photographer who has been living in Beijing since 2014.



May 25 - July 19, 2023

Zarah, NO.46 Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Guqin Performance & Art Talk



On Saturday, June 10, CHAO Sanlitun Beijing will have a Guqin Performance & Art Talk event. Guqin is the highest status in Traditional Chinese Culture; it's a treasure in Chinese culture, popular, and it is an intangible heritage of Humanity. At the event, guest Mr Xing Zhe will perform a number of classic Guqin pieces such as “Wine mania”, and introducing guqin and art aesthetics.

June 10, 15:00 - 17:00

CHAO Sanlitun Beijing, B1 Amphitheater

The Digital World of Rhino-Shaped Vessel



The National Museum of China unveiled an exhibit that explores the digital world of the rhino-shaped vessel - a Western Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 24) cultural relic in the museum’s collection. The latest technology is employed to provide visitors with an immersive and interactive history learning experience.



From May 30, 2023

National Museum of China, No. 16 East Chang'an Street, Dongcheng

Exhibition Series in Celebration of the 60th Anniversary of NAMOC



The National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) kicks off a series of exhibitions to mark the museum's 60th anniversary. "The Beauty in the New Era" includes a large collection of traditional Chinese masterpieces and international artworks to showcase cultural exchanges.



May 23 - July 2, 2023

National Art Museum of China, NO.1 Wusi Dajie, East District

The Light of Ancient Roman Civilization



The exhibition offers a glimpse of the cultural treasures from Italy's National Archaeological Museum of Naples.

June 10 - October 8, 2023

Beijing World Art Museum, A6, Section A to C, The China Millennium Monument, Fuxing Road, Haidian

Till We Meet Again



2023 China Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) postgraduate works exhibition.



June 3 - July 20, 2023

ICI Beijing, NO.33 Longfu Temple Road, Dongcheng

The World of Peter Rabbit: A Timeless Adventure



The exhibition showcases Potter's enchanting illustrations of the countryside, the whimsical world of Peter Rabbit, and the author's own fascinating life. Organized into five sections - "Where the Story Begins," "A Great Adventure," "A Fierce Battle," "Tell Me Another Story," and "A Beautiful Legacy" - this immersive experience transports visitors through the classic stories of the Peter Rabbit series.



May 27 - September 5, 2023

UCCA Beijing, 798, No. 4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

The Journey To China



Since the early 1970s, Rebecca Horn has been at the forefront of post-War movements and a defining figure of post-minimalism and performance art, actively participating in major international exhibitions such as the Venice Biennale ( 1980, 1986, 1997), Carnegie International (1988 for which she won the prize) and four in Documenta (1972, 1977, 1982, 1992 for which she won the prize) Her contributions have solidified her position as a globally recognized artist with a significant impact on art history. The exhibition at Hua International in Beijing showcases Horn's body of work, marking her debut presentation in China.



May 26 - August 12, 2023

Hua International, 798, NO.2 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

