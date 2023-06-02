12 More Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Summer

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Tibet is a land of unique culture and stunning landscapes that will leave you with unforgettable memories.

This 8-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World.

You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

7-Day Xinjiang: Kashgar-Taxkorgan-Urumqi-Turpan



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you're curious about Xinjiang, this seven day classic itinerary – starting from Kashgar, passing through Taxkorgan, and ending up with Turpan – is the perfect way for you to explore the wider area.

Take in numerous spectacular natural scenes and cultural heritages on the way. The cities selected all represent an aspect of Xinjiang; by visiting them and talking with locals you will discover what the real Xinjiang looks like.

Travel with local operator Xinjiang China International Travel Service and, one day, when you go back home, you can tell your friends: I’ve been to Xinjiang.

3-Day Stunning Yellow Mountain & Huizhou Grand Canyon



Image via Dragon Adventures



Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations.

Located in Anhui Province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above.

This trip also takes in Huizhou Grand Canyon, with its bamboo and pine forests, winding cliffs, flowing waterfalls, crystal-clear pools and natural springs. You can also choose to do rafting here, or jump into the pools if you like!

7-Day Southern Xinjiang Tour with Urumqi, Turpan & Kashgar





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, captivating travelers with its time-honored old towns and villages.



Acquaint yourself with exotic customs, bazaars and architecture, towering Islamic mosques and pagodas, distinctive natural lakes, prosperous oases and brilliant historical ruins and relics.

On this seven-day tour you'll travel through Xinjiang's vast deserts and plateaus, discovering Urumqi and Erdaoqiao International Bazaar, Turpan, Karakuri Lake, Tuyugou Village and Thousand Buddha Caves, the Jiaohe Ruins and Karaz Well, Id Kah Mosque, Heavenly Lake, Kashgar Old Town and more.

7-Day Wild Silk Road Adventure: Mogao Grottoes, Rainbow Mountains, Chaka & Qinghai Lake



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you want to know more about mysterious Western China, but have no idea where to start, then just follow the Silk Road.

Spend seven days traveling the ancient trade route with Gansu May International Travel Service, enjoying both breathtaking landscapes and mysterious religious art, from oases to deserts; this itinerary won’t let you down, no matter what you want to experience in a trip.

Buddhist temples, Qinghai Lake, Yadan landscapes, Rainbow Mountain, the Great Wall, Mogao Grottoes... the list goes on!

2-Day Huxiao Gorge: Rafting & Ma Ling Sky View Scenic Spot



Image via Dragon Adventures

Huxiao Gorge Scenic spot surrounded by mountains on all sides, with very dense forest coverage. The natural environment surrounding the gorge is very pleasant and full of oxygen, giving the area its 'Forest Oxygen Bar' nickname.

Tonglu Tiger Xiaoxia rafting is extremely popular, and has a reputation of being the one of the best rafting experiences in East China. With a large drop and a majestic quantity of water over 10 kilometers, Huxia will provide you with a top level rafting experience.



4-Day Cambodia Highlights: Angkor Wat & Tonle Sap Lake





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

On this five-day Cambodia highlight tour, explore the Angkor temple complex, covering the ancient capital city of Angkor Thom and the magnificent Angkor Wat, the pinnacle of classical Khmer architecture.

Travel to Tonle Sap Lake, the largest freshwater lake in Southeast Asia, known by the Cambodian people as the 'Lake of Life.'

And discover the elaborate wall carvings and red sandstone architecture of Banteay Srei, often called the 'jewel of Khmer art.'

11-Day North Xinjiang: Kashgar Old Town, Hemu Village & Kanas Lake



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel



Xinjiang, such a vast land! No matter what you want to experience from a trip, you can find something interesting there. But how to explore the beauty of the biggest province in China as traveler?

This 11-day tour will provide you with the best answer! Kashgar Old Town, Hemu Village, Kanas Lake… both of the stunning scenes in northern Xinjiang and amazing cultural landscapes in southern Xinjiang have been included!

3-Day Xingchang Hiking & Fairyland Resort



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Xinchang is a county full of surprises and hidden hiking trails. Trek two of the most spectacular trails, enjoying the beauty of nature – green valleys, lakes and rivers.

To make the most of this beautiful and exquisite scenery this summer, Dragon Adventures invites you to stay at the Baizhang Arts and Humanities Resort.

TLocated in the Baizhang rock scenic area, the hotel offers good quality rooms with beautiful natural scenery from its windows, as well as an outdoor swimming pool, which is also surrounded by a beautiful landscape.

The best part? It’s only a three-and-a-half hours’ drive from Shanghai!

7-Day Discover Colorful Yunnan: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La





Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

3-Day Beijing: Forbidden City, Tiananmen Square, Heavenly Temple & Great Wall



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

Being one of the four earliest ancient civilizations, China has more to offer than travelers can imagine. And as the capital city of China, Beijing is also one of the oldest cities in the world.

On this three-day trip, explore Beijing's most significant sights, including the Forbidden city, Tiananmen Square, Heavenly Temple and the Great Wall, showcasing the diverse and rich culture of Beijing.

3-Day Rafting & Hiking in Beautiful Shimen Canyon



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

A special weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city, surrounded by mountains, rivers, trees and fresh air. Take in rafting and swimming, and hike the ancient trail from Zhejiang to Anhui Province.

Huihanggudao, or Huihang Ancient Road, is an ancient trade route followed by the merchants between Anhui and Zhejiang, playing an important role in Chinese history like the Silk Road and Tea Route.



It is known for the best hiking routes near Shanghai, yet is relatively unknown, so it's a great way to get away from the crowds and hectic city life.

Enjoy authentic lunches in village restaurants, beautiful scenery and much more, all with the new friends you’ll meet along the way!

