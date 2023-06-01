GBA School News Roundup: May 2023

Guangzhou

AISG Training Center: Summer 2023 Workshops

Take advantage of this amazing opportunity to learn and grow with AISG Training Center's Summer Workshops! Industry experts have created a variety of workshops - online and something for everyone. Featuring a wide variety of courses from industry leaders: Erin Kent Consulting, Steve Barkley and Duane Smith that are sure to enhance your teaching skills and empower your students; Nick Thompson to provide ways to better support teens in his Working with Adolescents workshop; and Kristin Lowe to build well-being, energy, and performance with her Positive Peer Coaching workshop.

Learn more and register HERE

BIS Year 4 Made Dazzling Nature-Themed

Recycled Paper Gift Cards For Mother's Day



Papermaking was a great way to turn the BIS Year 4 group's art & imagination into gorgeous Mother's Day gifts. This fun activity is now one of their favourite art activities. The process included mixing scrap paper and natural fibre pulps with fresh leaves, petals, glue and glitter. The students poured the pulp onto the sieve and then spread it with a spoon to fit the frame moulds to get the desired paper card shape. They waited a few days for the stunning paper cards to dry and then gave them as a gratitude gift.

CIS International Day 2023

The excitement, enthusiasm and energy at CIS' International Day 2023 was truly incredible. With perfect weather in our favor, CIS came together as one to celebrate the diversity and international-mindedness of our caring community, all whilst contributing to a very special charitable cause.



From mind-blowing concerts, delicious food from our fantastic vendors, a stunning collection of artworks created by CIS students, to our community-run country booths and various activities like horseback riding and hockey, today was truly one for the books!



It goes without saying that this event was indeed the BIGGEST and BEST International Day ever for the CIS community! At the heart of an event like this is our unwavering commitment to raising money to sponsor education for underprivileged children in need, and today, our community joined us in full force to support the CIEO Education Foundation, a government-registered, non-profit organization that sponsors education for children. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all for making today such an amazing day for us.



A special thanks to our international consulates, chambers of commerce, booth vendors, restaurants and partners for their ongoing support. And of course, our sincerest gratitude to our amazing sponsors who have truly ensured that today was an unforgettable experience for CIS. See you next time!

Shenzhen

SGA Grade 5 Students' Phenomenal PYP Exhibition



As spring arrives, so does the blooming of celebrations at SGA, as the Grade 5 students mark the culmination of their PYP journey. The PYP Exhibition showcases the hard work, creativity, and critical thinking skills that SGA students have developed throughout their primary years, and provides a unique opportunity for them to share their learning and passions with the community.



Over the past 12 weeks, SGA students have been exploring their interests based on the theme of "Exploring Our Passions". They have conducted research using various sources and present their findings and conclusions, exploring ways to take action and make a positive impact. The students have chosen a diverse range of topics to explore, including baking, coding, animal protection, music, history, sports, and more.



It is thrilled to see how SGA students have embraced the PYP's core values, and how they have taken ownership of their learning journey. We believe that this experience will prepare them well for the next phase of their education and beyond.



SIS Three Campuses Clap Out Ceremony



On May 22, Shekou International School celebrated the SIS Class of 2023. We honored our seniors with the unique annual SIS "Clap Out" session. This year, we are doing a 3 Campuses Clap Out involving teachers, students, and staff from Early Primary to Upper Primary to Secondary. This is a tradition where we line the walkway and clap as the seniors pass through on their last journey here at SIS.



It is the time of the year to say congratulations and goodbye. We are delighted to share the livestream photos of the worth remembering moments with you. "Once a Gecko, always a Gecko."



Foshan

Dotty About Yayoi:

A Colourful Adventure to the M+ Museum in Hong Kong

Years 6 and 7 have been studiously exploring the work of the contemporary Japanese artist and sculptor Yayoi Kusama.

Our excitement grew as Mrs Wang and Ms Alexander discovered Kusama's work was being exhibited at the M+ Museum in Hong Kong. After careful planning, we were given the green light to take our students on a field trip. On Wednesday, 26th April, the big day, we arrived.

Overall, the trip was a huge success. It has served as a valuable learning experience and will raise the students' creativity in Art and Design. In addition, I hope the younger students now understand the importance of studying artists, designers and craftspeople and will explore new ideas and techniques for their art and design work.

LEH Foshan is the First and Only

COBIS Patron's Accredited School in Guangdong



LEH International School Foshan is proud to announce that the school was awarded the prestigious COBIS Patron's Accredited Member status in April 2023! As the only COBIS school in Guangdong and 1 of 3 Patron's Accredited members in the Chinese mainland, the award confirms the high-quality British education LEHF offers its students in an inclusive and nurturing environment. With the leadership's dedication, the talented and experienced teachers, and the collaborative community of staff, students, and parents, LEH Foshan is well-equipped to nurture the future leaders of tomorrow. Act now! Take the first step towards your child’s bright future by enrolling them in our prestigious COBIS Patron's Accredited Member School.

Zhuhai



TEDx Youth @ Zhuhai International School



An evening filled with brilliant speakers, thought-provoking ideas and inspirational conversations. On Wednesday, April 12th , TEDx Youth @ ZIS offered the ZIS community all this and much more. The event brought 15 speakers to the stage, students and parents presenting in groups and individually, representing classes from Year 4 and up. Relating by the theme “BOLD”, speakers inspired and entertained the audience, treating them to a wide range of topics.



DHZH Student Awarded Top in China in IGCSE Exam

Celine H, Year 12 student at Dulwich Zhuhai, has been awarded Top in China by the 2022 Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards for gaining the highest standard mark in English as a First Language in the IGCSE exam series.

The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards recognises learners’ performance for examination results achieved during the main examination series for the country. According to the official announcement by the Cambridge Assessment International Education, a total of 68 students from 42 schools have won the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in the 2022 November exam series. Celine H is one of the 29 students who received the Top in China award.

At Dulwich Zhuhai, students follow a core programme that prepares them for the IGCSE English exams organised by Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) – either in First Language English or English as a Second Language. Additionally, for students who require further support, we offer English Support classes in the first two years, which helps them to become better adjusted to international school life and be more confident in all subjects. Not only will students experience a rich and varied curriculum that enables them to develop their reading, writing, speaking, listening and research skills, they are also encouraged to undertake lessons and projects in which they become familiar with global issues and develop their analytical and critical skills, while learning to accept and respect the backgrounds and perspectives of others.