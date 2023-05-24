30 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Wednesday

Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl

A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed May 24, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Thursday

RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl



One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl every other Thursday night, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

READ MORE: RedBox Broadway Cabaret Dinner Theater at The Pearl!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu May 25, 6pm doors, 7.30-9pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Cocktails & Skewers on the Roof @ Charbon

Mark Lloyd will be hitting up Charbon roof bar and terrace to make cocktails to eat skewers with. He has 100% promised there will be a sundae cocktail. There will also be a DJ, as this one goes on late.

Thu May 25, 6pm-Late.

Charbon, iapm Mall, L6-606, 999 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu 环贸iapm商场, 淮海中路999号环贸广场L6-606, 近陕西南路.

Diamond Divas @ The Pearl







An evening of hit songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor, expertly played by The Pearl's Red Stars Band.

This evening is more than just a night of hits; it is a celebration of women and their contributions to contemporary music.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu May 25, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Friday

The Shanghai Beatles: Get Back @ Abbey Road



The Shanghai Beatles are back!

The four mop tops from Japan had been rocking Abbey Road from as far back as anyone can remember. But then they were gone. But now they're back.

Get Back!

READ MORE: We Spoke to Japanese Paul McCartney of the Shanghai Beatles

Fri May 26, 8pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Bang Gong Soundsystem @ Dada Shanghai

DJs Juhstynn and Yauma from The House of Gong have been summoned to bring their irresistible sweaty dancefloor vibes to the one and only Dada Shanghai.

Expect wild and windy, dirty and sweet rave music all night looong - specially curated for Shanghai's untamed youth. Get ready to bang a gong and get it on!

Fri May 26, 9pm doors, 10pm show; RMB60, includes one drink.

Dada Shanghai, 1303 Yanan Xi Lu, by Anxi Lu 延安西路1303号近安西路.

Celia Pop Up – Friends & Trends @ Club 83



Prepare to be transported into a realm of musical brilliance as the Jazz Infuse crew takes over the Trend stage. These artists need no introduction as they spin their magic using only vinyl. Get ready to groove to their exceptional blend of house and disco, guaranteed to captivate your soul.

The night kicks off with Marcos Godoy, who will serenade you with deep tech beats infused with organic sounds. Let the rhythm guide you as you surrender to the tribal and ethnic sounds of Fane from Tribaland, transporting you to distant lands.



As the night progresses and excitement builds, Celia's all-time favorite Raspberry Techno takes the spotlight with melodic house and techno set by Tys



As the clock ticks closer to the end of the night, Stefano will unleash a torrent of sounds ranging from micro house to minimal and everything in between. To enhance this experience and infuse it with Celia's signature style, the dynamic Lina K will join Stefano for an electrifying back-to-back set.



Get ready to lose yourself in the hypnotic beats, the infectious grooves, and the undeniable energy that will permeate the dance floor.



Fri May 26, 10pm-6am; RMB78 -150.

Club 83, 38 Donghu Lu, by Fumin Lu, 东湖路38号, 近富民路.

Friday & Saturday

A SIX The Musical Tribute @ The Pearl



Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived… join the SIX wives of Henry the VIII as they take to the stage and remix a beat to the soundtrack of their lives. Watch these queens turn into pop divas and sing and dance the house down, in a competition like no other.

READ MORE: Divorced, Beheaded, Died & Survived – Here Come the SIX

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat & Sun May 26 & 27, 6pm doors, 7pm show; RMB220 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life! Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat & Sun May 26 & 27, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

After the Sunset @ La Suite



After the Sunset La Suite continue the party! Dance the night away to the latest beats and sip on tasty cocktails.

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat 26 & 27, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

7th Anniversary @ The Cannery



The Cannery is celebrating seven years of existence this weekend by rolling out all their Greatest Hits... a 'Best Of The Cannery' all weekend, including Champagne Campaign (buy-one, get one free bottles) and Uncorked (50% off all wines).

PLUS

Friday



The Greatest Happy Hour from 4-6pm on the lawn / picnic style:

RMB8 glasses of beer + oysters, meat & cheese plates, smoked prime rib sliders and cool tunes

Scratch Nite

Super cool scratching DJ L-J from Guizhou from 9pm

Saturday



Bloc Party - Doggie Style from 2-8pm on the lawn:

Signature doggie fashion show and talent contest

Tacos, japadogs, cocktails, beers, cocktails ...all served outside

DJ L-J outside from 18:00

Signature Birthday Celebration from 6pm indoors:

RMB8 old fashioneds and RMB8 steamed clam bowls

DJ Tag from 9pm

Sunday



Picnic Brunch on the lawn from 11am

DJ Garden Party from 2pm:

Outdoor DJs / picnic style

Food and Drink tents

Beer Dinner ...exclusive bottles with Food Pairing to launch new COOLSHIP beer partnership (sign up through the QR above).



Fri-Sun, May 26-28.

The Cannery, 1107 Yuyuan Lu, by Jiangsu Lu 愚园路1107号, 近江苏路.

Saturday



La Suite Rooftop Party @ Atelier Izakaya

La Suite, together with Rel Events, host the first-ever Rooftop Party at Atelier Izakaya by the Bund!

With Open Format music and an exciting DJ line-up, they’ll be dancing under the sky from the afternoon till evening. Of course, later they continue the party at La Suite.



Secure your tickets by scanning the QR code on the flyer above. All tickets include a welcome drink and free entrance to La Suite. Get the early bird tickets now before it’s too late!



Sat May 27, 3-11pm; RMB108-165.

Atelier Izakaya 2.0, 3/F, 17 Yan'an Dong Lu, by Sichuan Zhong Lu 延安东路17号3楼, 近四川中路.

Sunset Masquerade Soiree @ POP Rooftop Bar

As, the stars twinkle above and the city sparkles below, Nova Events and Paramount Events presents to you another incredible Rooftop party Sunset Masquerade Soiree at the POP Rooftop Bar on the Bund.

Welcome to the enchanting Sunset Masquerade Soiree, an extraordinary rooftop party where twilight unveils a realm of mystery and glamour.

As the sun descends, our rooftop transforms into a sanctuary of allure and intrigue. POP has a breath taking 270 degree panoramic Bund and skyline view, where the sky transforms into a canvas of vibrant hues, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

Immerse yourself in a world of masked enchantment, where elegant guests adorned in exquisite attire mingle amidst flickering candlelight and cascading floral arrangements.

With the city skyline as our backdrop, indulge in exquisite cuisine, sip on crafted refreshing cocktails, and dance to the seductive beats of live music by Shanghai’s top 6 DJs.

Let the masks conceal your identity, as you revel in the mystique of the night and create unforgettable memories under the starlit sky.

For VIP Table booking contact – 15221472779.

Sat May 27, 4-11pm.

POP Rooftop Bar, Three on the Bund, 7/F, Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 中山东一路3号, 外滩三号7楼, 近广东路.

Little Happiness Trio @ Cotton's



With Voision Xi on vocals, Joseph Han on bass and Kenny Liu on guitar, Little Happiness Trio is a jazz trio composed by some of the most influentials jazz musicians in China. Led by the female singer-songwriter Voision Xi, the band has been performing at several locations and festivals in and outside Shanghai, and now they are playing the beautiful Cotton's villa garden.

Sat May 27, 5-8pm; Free Entry.



Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Doctor Midnight @ Abbey Road



Abbey Road are on a live music roll, with live Irish music from Doctor Midnight on the Saturday night.

Sat May 27, 8pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Synth Crush! @ All Club

Modular synthesizers have played a significant role in shaping the development of electronic music and have become essential tools for creators, providing endless creative potential up to now. Ben Tian, who is obsessed with any music that originates from disco, opens up Synth Crush, followed by Velvet Robot, who will select diversified genres of synth-inspired music.

From midnight, Andrew brings a live set by modular synthesizers, and co-founder of VOID, Nat Alexander, unleashes a whirlwind mix of classic vinyl and the latest house and techno together with Illsee, an accomplished DJ with excellent taste to contribute to an intensive sound wall that seal the audience on the dance floor with ultimate pleasure.

Sat May 27, 9.30pm; RMB100.

All Club, 2/F, 17 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Changle Lu 襄阳北路17号2楼, 近长乐路.

DJ Baksheesh @ El Santo



The legendary DJ Baksheesh is spinning the wheels of steel at El Santo on Saturday night!

Sat May 27, from 10pm.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

GALLiVANTER x MET @ The Shanghai Edition

GALLiVANTER Burning Man DJ landing in Shanghai. Echo from Agartha, Ondalinda, Fabric London - the hottest festival performances. And rumor has it he played for Pasha, Google Founders private parties…..

GALLiVANTER has an infectious energy that will make you dance all night like a festival. MET House warming party at Edition Hotel Club Room, in this art deco luxurious members club space, expect a great house party vibe.

Sat May 27, from 10pm-2.30am; RMB88-148.

The Shanghai EDITION, Club Room, 5/F, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路199号, 近江西中路.

Saturday & Sunday

Maker Faire Shanghai 2023 @ The Central

Maker Faire Shanghai is the city's biggest family-friendly festival of invention and creativity, celebrating science, technology, engineering, arts, crafts & the do-it-yourself (DIY) spirit.



An immersive festival for the whole family, it offers unlimited fun and opportunities to take part in interactive workshops and DIY activities covering topics such as 3D printing, robotics, science experiments, AR/VR/AI, drones, hands-on activities like wood-working, pottery and many more…

To make the event even more fun this year, they have added exciting science shows, fun entertainment and a food market.

READ MORE: Maker Faire Shanghai is Back and It’s Gonna Be Epic!

Sat & Sun May 27-28 and Jun 3-4, 10am-6pm; Adults RMB80, Kids RMB70.

The Central, 123-139 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Sichuan Zhong Lu 南京东路123-139号, 近四川中路.

FEAST @ Tx Mall

Presented by SOCIAL SUPPLY and ASAP FAIR, FEAST is back for its eighth edition. This year, FEAST takes place across two weekends for the first time ever and brings you the best of the best!

FEAST brings together 50+ top chefs, famous bars, wine, beer, coffee, tea, ice cream and more, from all around Shanghai and the world. We're so excited to have so many brands present, along with games, activities and entertainment to dazzle and tickle your senses.

Don't miss out on this experience that comes only once a year, let your mouth water and enjoy one more bite!



Sat & Sun May 27-28 and Jun 3-4, 1-8pm.

Tx Mall, 523 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Yandang Lu 淮海中路523号, 近雁荡路.

MET Garden Festival – Chef & Music @ Portman Ritz Carlton

First Iconic Festival in the city center, first Burning Man DJ landing plus 8 Star Chefs...

Juan Campos (RAW / Sakaba)



Hardeep Somal (KLAY)

Eduardo Vargas (Azul)

Isaac Ye (La Siesta)

Sergio Morento ( La Siesta / Commune Social)

Vivian Chang (Miss Green / Carrots & Cleaver)

Victor Vieira (Tomatito)

Lucky Lasagna (Bambino)

Kamil Jiang (So Mezze)

... and all the DJs...

GALLiVANTER (Burning Man, Echo from Agartha, Ondalinda, Fabric London)



Giulio Perinello (live Bass)



Skylove (Live violin)

Tmbr

Chewie

Oolong

Marcos Godoy

Leou

Roni Macedo

Sat May 27, 12-9.30pm, Sun May 28, 12-8pm; RMB118-700.



Portman Ritz Carlton, Shanghai Centre, 1376 Nanjing Xi Li, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海商城, 近西康路.

Sunday

Awesome Children's Day Brunch @ Grand Millennium Hotel

Children's Day is coming up and, since it's during the week, Awesome Kids Club were just too excited so thought they'd jump on the excitement and hold their Awesome Children's Day brunch the weekend before.

Spend time together in a casual, fun-filled environment, with yummy food and drinks for the parents and exciting activities for the little ones, like a big bounce house, Hey Coach setting up fun activities, Star's Kung Fu doing a Kung Fu demonstration/class, arts & crafts, games and lots more!

Sun May 28, 12-3pm; RMB980 for 2 adults, RMB150 per child.

Grand Millennium Hotel, 2588 Yan'an Xi Lu, by Shuicheng Nan Lu 延安西路2588号, 近水城南路.

Summer Gypsy Jazz Duo @ Cotton's



Head along to Cotton's, where you can take in a Summer Gypsy Jazz Duo, and also have brunch in the beautiful villa garden, and enjoy three hours beer free flow for RMB168, or go classy with wine, Aperol or sparkling for RMB268.

Sun May 28, brunch 11am-4pm, Music 1-4pm; Free Entry.



Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Roll Up: The Music & Art of Hogchoker @ Barrio

Multi-media art and music show this Sunday featuring live music and exhibition of artwork from Hogchoker from over the last decade.

The art is almost as diverse as their sound ('A seasoned cesspool of punk, ska, salsa, jazz and klezmer', liveCNmusic, ‘The most eclectic and entertaining set of songs you’ll hear this year,’ Addtowantlist).

Featuring Andrew Cole’s abstract paintings from the Guinness Book of Records 7 LP entry, photography by Philippe Roy (Kore Studio, photographer/artist for Porsche, Volvo and Disney China), drawing, painting and lyrics from Simon Jackson and links to the songs which are featured in the art.

Hogchoker supply the live music at Barrio and Saffron Grill in Lidoway, Shanghai this Sunday 28 May from 2-5pm. Free entry, great food, music, booze, poetry and art.

Sun May 28, 2-5pm.

Barrio, 1408 Xiewei Lu, by Huqingping Gong Lu 谢卫路1408号, 近沪青平公路.

Tuesday



We Love History Quiz @ El Santo

This weeks' themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love History Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue May 30, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Movie Night: In the Mood for Love @ Yugo Bar & Grill



Tuesday is Shishah & Movie Night at Yugo Grill, with premium imported tobacco available in three strengths, as well as buy-one-get-one on highballs and selected cocktails.

This week's film is In the Mood for Love, starting at 8pm.

Tue May 30, from 8pm.



Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Looking Ahead



June 2 & 3: Art for Hearts @ Shanghai Centre

The first annual Art for Hearts art show was held in 2018. That show and each of the subsequent shows called for all types of artists (emerging/established/domestic/foreign) to donate their artwork to exhibit and sell for a great cause – heart surgeries for Chinese children who were born with congenital heart disease and their family can’t afford the surgery.

The 2023 Art for Hearts show will exhibit similar artists, with 100% of the proceeds going towards providing heart surgery; in the past, the Art for Hearts art shows raised enough money for 46 Chinese children to have heart surgery.

The Art for Hearts art shows are gala events with drinks (wine, beer and soft) and snacks donated by companies who support the effort.

As with the previous two events, the 2023 show will be held in the spectacular 4th floor Shanghai Centre atrium which is donated for the show's use. There is no charge to get into the show and all are invited.



During the 2023 Art for Hearts show, the hope is to raise funds to help more children. Please do head along, see the amazing artwork and purchase a piece to help sponsor more children for heart surgery.



Fri June 2, 7-10pm & Sat June 3, 10am-6pm; Free.

Shanghai Centre, 1376 Nanjing Xi Li, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海商城, 近西康路.

3 June: TEC 助福 | Seeds of Compassion: Children's Day Blessing Luncheon @ AZUL Italiano

In commemoration of Children’s Day, The Expatriate Center (TEC), supported by Shanghai Yicai Flying Foundation BLESS Foundation, invites you to the Seeds of Compassion: Children's Day Blessing charity luncheon.

Join them for a day of fun with Children's Character Workshop, TEC WǒMén Decluttering Workshop and an AZUL italiano's buffet lunch while supporting education in the rural provinces of Pu'er and other parts of China. Let's make a difference together!



June 3, 10am-2pm; RMB100-200.

Azul Italiano (North Bund), 588 Dongchangzhi Lu, Sinar Mars Plaza, 3/F, L3-A-01-03 虹口区东长治路588号白玉兰广场3楼L3-A-01-03.

June 4: Beacon of Love Children’s Day Charity Fun Fair @ Grand Millennium Shanghai Hongqiao



A day dedicated to children, with a cause – healthy children helping children needing medical help. Set in the garden pavilion of the Grand Millennium Shanghai Hongqiao, Beacon Of Love organizes a children’s day charity fun fair to promote awareness on children suffering from Congenital Heart Disease to receive heart surgeries.



Since 2002, as volunteers of Shanghai Children’s Health Foundation, Beacon Of Love raises awareness on the plight of children with Congenital Heart Disease, and, helping in the financing of heart surgeries for hundreds of children with medical needs across China. So far, 536 children and families benefitted and have a happier future.

June 4, 11am-5pm; Free Admission; Kiddie DIY Dessert Corner RMB68/class; Children’s Workshops RMB99/class; Lunch Buffet RMB188/adult ; RMB98/kid.

Grand Millennium Shanghai Hongqiao 2588 Yan'an Xi Lu, by Gubei Lu 延安西路2588号, 近古北路.



June 6: MKW Championship Supercard @ Mao Livehouse



The MKW Championship Supercard from Shanghai premium live event will feature a stellar lineup of eight pro wrestling matches, including seven official championship matches that add a must-win element to every match on the card.

MKW has been the premier pro wrestling organization in China since 2015, and are excited to showcase exactly why this is still true at this event.



Don't miss your chance to join the Chinese pro wrestling revolution and get your tickets now for MKW Championship Supercard from Shanghai by scanning the QR on the poster above!



Tue June 6, from 7pm; RMB198.

Mao Livehouse, 3F, 308 Chongqing Nan Lu, by Jianguo Zhong Lu 重庆南路308号3楼, 近建国中路.

June 8-11: Shanghai Affordable Art Fair @ Shanghai Exhibition Centre

London originated brand Affordable Art Fair has finally come to Shanghai, after successfully opening in 10 art cities around the world, including London, New York, Amsterdam.

Expect 47 domestic and overseas galleries bringing a wide variety of art. There will also be inspiring special projects with young and established artists, talks, and guided tours to sign up to.

The fair aims to allow more people to discover the joy of collecting art at affordable prices!

Collector Preview: June 8, 2-8pm

VIP Preview: June 9, 12-8pm

Public Viewing: June 10, 12-8pm

Public Viewing: June 11, 12-6pm

Collector Preview 4-Days Pass RMB200; VIP Preview 3-Days Pass RMB150; Public Day Single Day Pass RMB100; Early Bird Public Day Single Day Pass RMB85.

June 8-11; RMB85-200.

Shanghai Exhibition Center, 1000 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Tongren Lu 延安中路1000号, 近铜仁路.

Looking for More?



Like to Promote an Event?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: