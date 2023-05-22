Sweet Memories Shared Together at 'Taste of Love 6.0'

The 'Taste of Love 6.0' event was a blast! With a great turnout of 2,000 attendees from the local Chinese and expat community, the event was filled with excitement and fun from beginning to end.



The event started with a heartwarming opening speech from Mr. Ken Chow, the General Manager of Conrad Guangzhou, who expressed his excitement about the event and the importance of celebrating Mother's Day. And then, the young talents from international schools took over the stage and wowed the audience with their amazing performances. From school bands to orchestral performances, the talented young artists from CIS, AMA Preschool, ISA, BIS, Fawn Green Forest Kindergarten and LEH Foshan stole the show.

But that's not all! The event also had 18 booths that provided loads of games and workshops for parents and kids to enjoy. The highlight of the event was the 'Hiphi Winged Flight' show, which was a lighting show performed by the amazing Hiphi X automobile. It was an unforgettable experience, and the crowd couldn't get enough of it!

The carnival atmosphere was infectious, and families were having a blast bonding and enjoying each other's company. The event provided a perfect opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones and celebrate the incredible bond between mothers and their children.

The vendors were also a hit with the crowd, offering a wide variety of goodies and prizes for the attendees. Parents and kids were thrilled to win loads of gifts from the games and workshops.

All in all, the 'Taste of Love 6.0' event was another success right after the Urban Family Music Festival hosted earlier, with something for everyone to enjoy. It was a perfect way to celebrate Mother's Day in a fun and engaging way. The event was a great reminder of the love and appreciation we all have for our mothers, and how important it is to take the time to celebrate them.

We can't wait for the next 'Taste of Love 7.0', and we're sure that it will be just as amazing as this one! See you next year!



