  1. home
  2. Articles

Sweet Memories Shared Together at 'Taste of Love 6.0'

By That's GBA, May 22, 2023

0 0

The 'Taste of Love 6.0' event was a blast! With a great turnout of 2,000 attendees from the local Chinese and expat community, the event was filled with excitement and fun from beginning to end.

The event started with a heartwarming opening speech from Mr. Ken Chow, the General Manager of Conrad Guangzhou, who expressed his excitement about the event and the importance of celebrating Mother's Day. And then, the young talents from international schools took over the stage and wowed the audience with their amazing performances. From school bands to orchestral performances, the talented young artists from CIS, AMA Preschool, ISA, BIS, Fawn Green Forest Kindergarten and LEH Foshan stole the show.

WeChat-Image_20230522142139.jpg

But that's not all! The event also had 18 booths that provided loads of games and workshops for parents and kids to enjoy. The highlight of the event was the 'Hiphi Winged Flight' show, which was a lighting show performed by the amazing Hiphi X automobile. It was an unforgettable experience, and the crowd couldn't get enough of it!

WeChat-Image_20230522142301.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230522142304.jpg

The carnival atmosphere was infectious, and families were having a blast bonding and enjoying each other's company. The event provided a perfect opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones and celebrate the incredible bond between mothers and their children.

The vendors were also a hit with the crowd, offering a wide variety of goodies and prizes for the attendees. Parents and kids were thrilled to win loads of gifts from the games and workshops.

WeChat-Image_20230522142420.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230522142423.jpg

All in all, the 'Taste of Love 6.0' event was another success right after the Urban Family Music Festival hosted earlier, with something for everyone to enjoy. It was a perfect way to celebrate Mother's Day in a fun and engaging way. The event was a great reminder of the love and appreciation we all have for our mothers, and how important it is to take the time to celebrate them.

We can't wait for the next 'Taste of Love 7.0', and we're sure that it will be just as amazing as this one! See you next year!

WeChat-Image_20230522142607.jpg


Mother's Day That's GBA Guangzhou That's Event

more news

UPDATED: 22 Ways to Spoil Your Mother This Sunday

UPDATED: 22 Ways to Spoil Your Mother This Sunday

Treat the old girl!

Empty Tents Removed from Guangzhou Parks Amidst Rental Scandal

Empty Tents Removed from Guangzhou Parks Amidst Rental Scandal

Ersha Island Art Park and Grand City Park may no longer allow the setting up of tents in the future.

39 Awesome Things to Do This Mother's Day in GBA

39 Awesome Things to Do This Mother's Day in GBA

Enjoy a fun and filled-with-love Mother's Day in GBA!

Guangzhou Says No to Rental E-Bikes

Guangzhou Municipal Transportation Bureau does not encourage the development of internet-based e-bike rentals.

Sri Lanka Tourism Kick Off 3 Road Shows in Beijing, Guangzhou & Changsha

"We are gushing with enthusiasm to welcome our Chinese friends."

Your Last-Minute Easter Guide in Guangzhou

Hop on for a treat!

16 Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou

The weekend starts now!

6 Awesome Street Food Markets in Shenzhen & Guangzhou

Street food for days!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

May 20 is Yet Another Chinese Valentine's Day, Here's Why

Explainer: The Story Behind Dragon Boat Festival

13 Useful Mandarin Phrases for Dragon Boat Festival

Yi Larson: BioTech CFO, Mentor & Soon-to-Be Mother of 4

This Weekend! Our Fun-Filled Family Festival is Finally Here

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: XJTLU International Fair 2023 – Don't Miss It Next Year!

WATCH: XJTLU International Fair 2023 – Don't Miss It Next Year!

WATCH: Popular Tourist Desination Guilin Suffers Flash Flooding

WATCH: Popular Tourist Desination Guilin Suffers Flash Flooding

Sweet Memories Shared Together at 'Taste of Love 6.0'

Sweet Memories Shared Together at 'Taste of Love 6.0'

20 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

20 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

This Weekend! Our Fun-Filled Family Festival is Finally Here

This Weekend! Our Fun-Filled Family Festival is Finally Here

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives