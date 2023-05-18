7 More Fantastic Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

WorldStrides

Entrepreneurialism – Business and Leadership

This course introduces the leading-edge concepts and principles that serve as foundations for a successful career in business, business creation, and entrepreneurialism.

Course projects include real-life case studies and the design of a start-up venture.

Business Intelligence

Design Thinking

Lean Startup

Lean Canvas

Leadership

Age: 13-15 years old



Date: July 3-14 (No activities on weekends)

Time: 9am-4pm

Price: RMB20,800 (RMB19,600 before May 21)

Location: Shanghai Singapore International School, 301 Zhujian Lu, Minhang, Shanghai

Contact: Scan the QR code...

Oxbridge Youth CSI

This course is an exploration of the components of crime scene investigation from both a theoretical and practical perspective.

Students will explore the influences of history, science, law, ethics, media, and professional investigation practices. Thinking like a detective will be a thread that will run throughout the course.

CSI Foundation



Observation & Recording

Evidence & Reasoning

Reconstruction of the Crime Scene

Reports & Presentations

Age: 13-15 years old



Date: 9am-4pm

Time: July 5-15 (No activities on Sunday)

Price: RMB18,800 (RMB17,600 before May 21)

Location: Shanghai Singapore International School, 301 Zhujian Lu, Minhang, Shanghai

Contact: Scan the QR code...



CRGG



CRGG Beginners Summer Camp 2023

CRGG Academy has a worldwide reputation for progressive golf education of the highest quality.



At CRGG Academy Shanghai, they have developed a reputation for excellence and quality, building a proud tradition to educate golfers for the future.

The CRGG Academy team of certified golf instructors/coaches have designed a program featuring instruction, game stations and driving skills and drills that develops fundamental skills and experience with the fullswing, shortgame and putting, with basic rules of golf and player etiquette for juniors who have an interest in gaining more golf experience.

These camps are designed to give juniors a comprehensive, fun, and safe learning experience where all areas of the game are covered, starting with fundamentals and working up to higher level skills.

Meanwhile, CRGG trains the kids to learn to understand and respect others through teaching them the core values, rules and etiquette of golf, cultivating their interest in the game and bringing out the best in each golfer to maximize their potential and goals in golf through the summer camp activities.

Age: 4-12 years old

Date: Camp 1 July 4-7; Camp 2 July 25-28; Camp 3 Aug 1-4

Time: 2-6pm

Price: RMB8,888 per camp

Location: Tomson Golf Club, No. 1, Longdong Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai

Contact: Sally Liang 134 7242 7551

CRGG Players Summer Camp 2023

The Player’s Summer Camp offers beginner, intermediate and advanced junior golfers the opportunity to continue developing all parts of the game, including 18-hole rounds of golf under the guidance of a CRGG certified golf instructor each day.



CRGG Academy will arrange fun games and competitions, such as Best Gross Score, Best Net Score, Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin every day to inspire junior golfers’ positive and winning attitude.



Participants will receive comprehensive instruction on all facets of the game including putting, shortgame – chipping, pitching, bunker shots, fullswing – iron approach shots and woods.

Interactive games which incorporate drills with mental components of the game are a major part of this camp.



CRGG Academy endeavors to be the best at educating your kids about the wonderful sport of golf in a safe, fun, and family friendly environment.

Age: 7-17 years old with playing experience before



Date: Camp 1 July 10-14; Camp 2 July 17-21; Camp 3 Aug 7-11; Camp 4 Aug 14-18; Camp 5 Aug 21-25

Time: 9am-5pm

Price: RMB25,000 per camp

Location: Tomson Golf Club, No. 1, Longdong Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai

Contact: Sally Liang 134 7242 7551

BodyLab Dance Center Rhythmic Gymnastics & Dance Summer Camp



BodyLab Dance Center is an international lab with three locations in Shanghai.



Spend your summer holiday dancing, creating and performing in their exceptional and fun summer dance camp. After training, they offer Rhythmic Gymnastics Competitions and Hip Hop Battle

Each session combines the study of a variety of technique classes including:

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Ballet

Jazz

Hip-Hop

Contemporary and more

BodyLab welcome all levels and different age students to join them.

Let’s Feel the Rhythm with BodyLab!

Age: 5-12 years old



Date: Competition Training Camp Jul 3-Aug 4; Summer Camp Jul 3-Aug 25 (2 weeks per camp)

Time: Mon-Fri, 9am-12pm & 1-4pm

Price: RMB4,000-6,600/2 weeks* (depending on style and duration)



*Special early bird discount if you sign up before May 30; sign up with more than one child and get a friend and sibling discount.

Locations

Bodylab FOR Location



A310 FOR, 2108 Yanggao Zhong Lu, Pudong District

Tel: 021 5897 8606





Bodylab Weifang Location

2/F, 70 Weifang Xi Lu

Tel: 021 6890 8929







Bodylab Zhangyang Location

No.2, 1/F, Building 3, Lane 1550, Zhangyang Lu

Tel: 021 5058 0559

Sign Up Now

Nicole BodyLab

15821213064

Follow BodyLab Official WeChat

Tennisline Grand Club



Tennisline is a leading international tennis academy from Europe with 20+ years of expertise in providing tennis lessons for kids and adults. They are passionate about tennis!

The depth of their tennis expertise ensures that each aspect of a player's development is addressed and full potential is reached. Their team of foreign coaches has extensive international coaching experience and multiple professional certifcations (ITF, PTR, iTPA).

Tennisline's main focus is to ensure a complete pro-training environment and highly personalized coaching to players committed to their tennis development.

At Tennisline, they are dedicated to the instructions, development and success of each player with strong focus on physical, technical, tactical and mental components.

Age: All ages



Date: July 3-Aug 25

Time: Mon-Fri, 9-11am

Price: RMB2,500/week

Location: 568 Julu Lu, Jing'an, Shanghai

F&B Summer Camp



Cook food from around the world. Every day consists of a three-course meal (usually appetizer, main and dessert) plus you will make a drink based on the theme of the day.

There are three weeks to choose from. The first week focuses on China, while the other two focus on two other big regions in the world.

The camp can be booked by week (five different regions) or simply by the day. Book by scanning the QR code on the flyer above.

Age: No age restrictions (however, a child below 10 years of age needs to be supervised by an adult).



Date: Chinese Food July 10-14; Central Asian Food July 24-28; European Food Aug 7-11

Time: 9.30am-3pm

Price: RMB2380 week; RMB580 day

Location: CieCAS, Zhongshan International Plaza, Building B, 1/F, 789 Tianshan XI Lu, Shanghai (Close to Songhong Metro Station, Metro Line 2, Exit 4)

Contact: Scan the QR code...

Sunrise International Kindergarten Summer Program 2023

A mix of fun, learning, creative and enriching activities and experiences in a billingual setting:

Daily phonics lessons

Role playing

Water fun

Field trips

Physical activities

Creative crafts

Story time

Themed lessons

Weekly themes:

Fantastical fairy tales I and II 奇幻童话1和2



Going to the space 太空遨游

Under the sea 海底探索

Climbing on a rainbow 彩虹漫步

If I was an insect 亲触大自然

Returning to the past 回归原始

Age: 18 months to 6 years old



Date: July 3-Aug 25

Time: 8am-4pm, but children can arrive at any time

Location: No.2, Lane 9, Hengshan Lu, Xuhui District 徐汇区 衡山路 9弄 2号

Contact: Scan the QR code on the poster above

Jiahui Health Scholar Program



Unique in its depth and comprehensiveness, Jiahui Health's annual healthcare summer program for high school students is now open for applications.



The two-week Jiahui Health Scholar Program at Jiahui International Hospital provides an immersion in a truly international medical environment and enables students to acquire the skills and knowledge that will give them a head start if they wish to pursue a career related to medicine or life sciences.



Working alongside and shadowing Jiahui's team of international healthcare professionals, students will be able to experience different departments within a healthcare institution and gain an understanding of how they interact to deliver excellent patient care.

Age: High school students

Date:

Time: Mon-Fri

Price: RMB 5,500/2 weeks

Location: Jiahui International Hospital

Contact: Scan the QR code...

