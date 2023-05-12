  1. home
  2. Articles

International Creatives Converge on Suzhou for 3rd MEGA Festival

By That's Suzhou, May 12, 2023

0 0

The Academy of Film and Creative Technology at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) is proud to present the third MEGA International Creative Media Festival, a weeklong celebration of creativity and innovation in media. The festival will take place from 12 to 18 May at the Suzhou Culture and Art Centre and XJTLU’s SIP campus.

With the theme of “Innovation”, this year’s festival features an exciting line-up of events, including the exhibition of works from the Academy’s graduates, screenings of winning works from the Creative Media Competition, an exhibition on Suzhou’s Intangible Cultural Heritage, and the International Culture Bazaar.

202305/1071683697128__pic_hd.jpg
Winning works will be shown in XJTLU’s SIP Campus cinema

The opening ceremony and awards ceremony on 12 May, and the Film, New Media and Creative Technology Summit on 13 May will be broadcast live on NetEase News, providing a global audience with the opportunity to see these exciting events. The Summit will feature a series of talks by industry speakers on opportunities for creative industries in the metaverse.

“The MEGA International Creative Media Festival is a platform for global creative talents to showcase their works, connect with industry leaders, and inspire new ideas. We are proud to be part of this vibrant community of artists, filmmakers, and innovators,” says Professor Li-Chuan Evelyn Mai, Associate Dean of the Academy of Film and Creative Technology at XJTLU.

1091683697129_.pic_hd.jpg
Professor Li-Chuan Evelyn Mai

This year, the festival received 348 works from 114 universities across 11 countries: China, the UK, Belgium, the USA, Russia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Canada, and South Korea. The films include 162 fiction films, 32 experimental films, 84 documentaries, six animated films, three VR productions, 10 commercials, 10 music videos, 12 installations, two TV shows, and two games. In addition to university submissions, the festival received 25 external submissions.

“We are excited to showcase these amazing works representing the best in global media creativity. This festival is an opportunity for attendees to experience cutting-edge media, engage with experts, exchange ideas, and discover new trends in the creative media industry,” says Professor Mai.

The 3rd MEGA International Creative Media Festival is open to the public. For more information about the festival, please visit the event’s web page.

The opening ceremony live stream can be found here, and the summit live stream is available here.

1081683697128_.pic_hd.jpg

more news

It's All Going Down at the W Suzhou Brunch This Sunday

It's All Going Down at the W Suzhou Brunch This Sunday

A not-to-be-missed W Does Brunch @ The Kitchen Table!

Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Resumes International Flights

Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Resumes International Flights

We're back in the game.

Why Do Families Choose Concordia International School Shanghai?

Why Do Families Choose Concordia International School Shanghai?

Providing the instruction and holistic support children need to excel.

About That New Airport in Suzhou...

Suzhou, located in China's eastern Jiangsu province, has not had a commercial airport since 2002.

18 International Women's Day Events in Shanghai

Quizzes, talks and drink and dessert deals!

JIL SANDER 2023 Spring Collection Pop Up Store in Suzhou

Jil Sander 2023 Spring Collection Pop Up Store in Suzhou Yanlord Cangjie Former Residence Garden

Where To Get a COVID Test for International Travel in Guangzhou

A handy list of hospitals that offer English COVID test results.

12 New COVID Cases, 3 International Flights Suspended

The saga continues...

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

TDIH: Train Robbing Bandits & the Lincheng Outrage

Recycling Reality: Photojournalist Nicky Almasy's New Memoir

WHO Declares End to COVID-19 Global Health Emergency

133rd Canton Fair Concludes with $21.7 Billion Export Turnover

Home Exchange Holiday: New Travel Trend Taking Off in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

CLEARANCE SALE! Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

CLEARANCE SALE! Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Do I Really Need Medical insurance in China?

Do I Really Need Medical insurance in China?

XJTLU International Fair to Feature Music, Food & Fun

XJTLU International Fair to Feature Music, Food & Fun

International Creatives Converge on Suzhou for 3rd MEGA Festival

International Creatives Converge on Suzhou for 3rd MEGA Festival

Recycling Reality: Photojournalist Nicky Almasy's New Memoir

Recycling Reality: Photojournalist Nicky Almasy's New Memoir

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives