International Creatives Converge on Suzhou for 3rd MEGA Festival

The Academy of Film and Creative Technology at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) is proud to present the third MEGA International Creative Media Festival, a weeklong celebration of creativity and innovation in media. The festival will take place from 12 to 18 May at the Suzhou Culture and Art Centre and XJTLU’s SIP campus.

With the theme of “Innovation”, this year’s festival features an exciting line-up of events, including the exhibition of works from the Academy’s graduates, screenings of winning works from the Creative Media Competition, an exhibition on Suzhou’s Intangible Cultural Heritage, and the International Culture Bazaar.



Winning works will be shown in XJTLU’s SIP Campus cinema

The opening ceremony and awards ceremony on 12 May, and the Film, New Media and Creative Technology Summit on 13 May will be broadcast live on NetEase News, providing a global audience with the opportunity to see these exciting events. The Summit will feature a series of talks by industry speakers on opportunities for creative industries in the metaverse.

“The MEGA International Creative Media Festival is a platform for global creative talents to showcase their works, connect with industry leaders, and inspire new ideas. We are proud to be part of this vibrant community of artists, filmmakers, and innovators,” says Professor Li-Chuan Evelyn Mai, Associate Dean of the Academy of Film and Creative Technology at XJTLU.



Professor Li-Chuan Evelyn Mai

This year, the festival received 348 works from 114 universities across 11 countries: China, the UK, Belgium, the USA, Russia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Canada, and South Korea. The films include 162 fiction films, 32 experimental films, 84 documentaries, six animated films, three VR productions, 10 commercials, 10 music videos, 12 installations, two TV shows, and two games. In addition to university submissions, the festival received 25 external submissions.

“We are excited to showcase these amazing works representing the best in global media creativity. This festival is an opportunity for attendees to experience cutting-edge media, engage with experts, exchange ideas, and discover new trends in the creative media industry,” says Professor Mai.

The 3rd MEGA International Creative Media Festival is open to the public. For more information about the festival, please visit the event’s web page.

The opening ceremony live stream can be found here, and the summit live stream is available here.